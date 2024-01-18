PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers tops Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after home leg; Telugu Titans at bottom

The Jaipur leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off at with Jaipur Pink Panthers squaring off against Telugu Titans on January 12, 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the fourth leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Jaipur leg.

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points 1. Jaipur Pink Panthers 14 10 2 2 54 58 2. Puneri Paltan 12 10 2 0 156 52 3. Dabang Delhi KC 13 7 4 2 26 44 4. Gujarat Giants 13 8 5 0 8 44 5. Haryana Steelers 13 7 5 1 26 39 6. Bengal Warriors 13 6 5 2 5 38 7. U Mumba 12 6 5 1 12 36 8. Patna Pirates 13 5 7 1 0 32 9. Bengaluru Bulls 13 5 8 0 -46 32 10. Tamil Thalaivas 13 4 9 0 -14 25 11. UP Yoddhas 13 3 9 1 -34 22 12. Telugu Titans 12 1 11 0 -141 10

*After the Jaipur leg the Kabaddi moves to Hyderabad for the eighth leg.