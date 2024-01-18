PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers tops Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after home leg; Telugu Titans at bottom

The Jaipur leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off at with Jaipur Pink Panthers squaring off against Telugu Titans on January 12, 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the fourth leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat.
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Jaipur leg.
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|14
|10
|2
|2
|54
|58
|2.
|Puneri Paltan
|12
|10
|2
|0
|156
|52
|3.
|Dabang Delhi KC
|13
|7
|4
|2
|26
|44
|4.
|Gujarat Giants
|13
|8
|5
|0
|8
|44
|5.
|Haryana Steelers
|13
|7
|5
|1
|26
|39
|6.
|Bengal Warriors
|13
|6
|5
|2
|5
|38
|7.
|U Mumba
|12
|6
|5
|1
|12
|36
|8.
|Patna Pirates
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|32
|9.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|13
|5
|8
|0
|-46
|32
|10.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-14
|25
|11.
|UP Yoddhas
|13
|3
|9
|1
|-34
|22
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|12
|1
|11
|0
|-141
|10
*After the Jaipur leg the Kabaddi moves to Hyderabad for the eighth leg.
