PKL Auction 2023: Updated purse of all 12 teams after day 1

The day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 was as dramatic as it can get. The ‘most expensive player’ tag was taken away from Pawan Sehrawat initially but the Hi-Flyer took it back after Telugu Titans picked him for a record-breaking ₹2.60 Cr.

As we prepare for the day 2 of the PKL 10 auction, here’s the updated purse of all 12 teams: