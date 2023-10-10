PKL Auction 2023: Updated purse of all 12 teams after day 1

The day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 was as dramatic as it can get. The ‘most expensive player’ tag was taken away from Pawan Sehrawat initially but the Hi-Flyer took it back after Telugu Titans picked him for a record-breaking ₹2.60 Cr.
As we prepare for the day 2 of the PKL 10 auction, here’s the updated purse of all 12 teams:
Remaining purse
Bengal Warriors - 1.132 Cr.
Bengaluru Bulls - 2.241 Cr.
Dabang Delhi - 1.032 Cr.
Gujarat Giants - 1.157 Cr.
Haryana Steelers - 1.513 Cr.
Jaipur Pink Panthers - 87.958 lakh
Patna Pirates - 2.176 Cr.
Puneri Paltan - 45.715 lakh
Tamil Thalaivas - 2.436 Cr.
Telugu Titans - 71.127 Cr.
U Mumba - 1.247 Cr.
UP Yoddhas - 1.084 Cr .
