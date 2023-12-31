PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants 35-28 Bengal Warriors: Srikant Jadhav leads Warriors comeback; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9 PM; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates

- December 31, 2023 20:4435-28
Parteek Dahiya gets Srikant Jadhav this time. He completes his Super 10 with this.
- December 31, 2023 20:4334-28
Parteek Dahiya tackles Maninder Singh for the third time in the match.
- December 31, 2023 20:4333-28
Parteek Dahiya picks Aditya Shinde in the raid.
- December 31, 2023 20:4232-28
Maninder Singh gets two bonuses in back-to-back raids.
- December 31, 2023 20:4232-26
Vaibhav Garje makes an error as Rakesh goes back with a touchpoint.
- December 31, 2023 20:4131-26
Sombir surrenders to Srikant Jadhav as Bengal finally gets an all-out on Gujarat.
- December 31, 2023 20:4031-23
Vikash Jaglan goes into the do-or-die raid. Shubham Shinde gets an anklehold to tackle Jaglan, reducing Gujarat to one man now.
- December 31, 2023 20:3831-22
Nitin Kumar picks Balaji D in the do-or-die raid. The verdict remains the same after Gujarat asked for a review.
- December 31, 2023 20:3331-21
A bonus for Vikash Jaglan which later was changed to the touchpoint of Vaibhav Garje by the on-field referees.
- December 31, 2023 20:3230-21
Vikash Jaglan has been subbed in as the last man and he delivers in the most crunch situation! Shubham Shinde, who went out of bounds engaged in the tackle to give him his point and a bonus.
- December 31, 2023 20:3128-21
Srikant Jadhav has changed the course of the game in a single raid! He delivers a four-point raid to reduce Gujarat to only one man. He takes Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya and Ravi Kumar out in one raid!
- December 31, 2023 20:26HALFTIME | 28-17
Rohit Gulia has been tackled by Vaibhav Garje and with this, the first half comes to an end.
- December 31, 2023 20:2527-16
A bonus for Maninder Singh.
- December 31, 2023 20:2527-15
Rakesh picks Shubham Shinde in the raid.
- December 31, 2023 20:2426-15
A two-point raid from Srikant Jadhav as Ram Meher looks furious. Jadhav picks Sombir and Balaji D.
- December 31, 2023 20:2426-13
Rakesh in return gets the touchpoint of Vaibhav Garje.
- December 31, 2023 20:2325-13
Maninder picks Fazel Atrachali.
- December 31, 2023 20:2325-12
Rohit Gulia picks Darpan.
- December 31, 2023 20:2224-12
A bonus for Srikant Jadhav.
- December 31, 2023 20:2224-11
Parteek does the clean-up act after escaping the two-man defence of Dipak Arjun Shinde and Aditya S. Shinde. Bengal has been all-out for the second time.
- December 31, 2023 20:2120-11
Aditya Shinde gets a crucial touch on Fazel along with a bonus to delay the all-out.
- December 31, 2023 20:2020-9
Parteek Dahiya reduces Bengal to one man on the mat after picking Shubham Shinde.
- December 31, 2023 20:2019-9
Srikant Jadhav goes out of bounds to hand another point to Gujarat.
- December 31, 2023 20:1918-9
Ravi Kumar tackles Nitin Kumar and Bengal looks under tremendous pressure.
- December 31, 2023 20:1817-9
Another multi-point raid for Parteek as he picks Vaibhav Garje and Darpan.
- December 31, 2023 20:1815-9
A bonus for Rakesh.
- December 31, 2023 20:1714-9
Ravi Kumar tackles Maninder Singh as the lead continues to grow for Gujarat.
- December 31, 2023 20:1413-9
Shubham Shinde tackles Rohit Gulia.
- December 31, 2023 20:1413-8
Nitin Kumar gets a bonus but he has been dashed out by Fazel Atrachali and Ravi Kumar as Gujarat inflicts an early all-out on Bengal.
- December 31, 2023 20:1310-7
It’s Parteek Dahiya all over Bengal Warriors right now as he comes back with two touchpoints of Aditya S. Shinde and Vaibhav Garje to reduce Bengal with just Nitin on the mat.
- December 31, 2023 20:118-7
Now Parteek Dahiya puts Gujarat in the lead after tackling Maninder Singh.
- December 31, 2023 20:107-7
Parteek again levels the score after picking up Shubham Shinde in the raid.
- December 31, 2023 20:096-7
A bonus for Maninder Singh.
- December 31, 2023 20:086-6
Rakesh touches Harsh Lad to restore parity.
- December 31, 2023 20:075-6
Bengal is now in the lead after Maninder Singh sends Ravi Kumar out with his touch.
- December 31, 2023 20:075-5
Vaibhav Garje blocks Rohit Gulia for a point in defence.
- December 31, 2023 20:065-4
A bonus for Nitin Kumar.
- December 31, 2023 20:065-3
Parteek Dahiya gets a beautiful backkick on Darpan for a point.
- December 31, 2023 20:054-3
Nitin Kumar gets a touch on Balaji D
- December 31, 2023 20:054-2
Harsh Lad attempted a tackle on Rakesh but was unsuccessful.
- December 31, 2023 20:043-2
Parteek Dahiya tackles the big man Maninder Singh.
- December 31, 2023 20:032-2
Maninder Singh gets a bonus to open his account in this match.
- December 31, 2023 20:022-1
Srikant Jadhav gets the running hand touch on Fazel Atrachali but goes out of the lobby to give a point back. So a point each to both teams.
- December 31, 2023 20:011-0
A bonus for Rakesh in his first raid.
- December 31, 2023 20:000-0
Maninder Singh starts the match with an empty raid.
- December 31, 2023 20:00Toss update
Gujarat Giants has won the toss and elected the court—Bengal Warriors to raid first.
- December 31, 2023 19:33Lineups out for Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Ravi Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit Gulia, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Parteek Dahiya
Bengal Warriors: Harsh Lad, Shubham Shinde, Srikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Darpan, Vaibhav Garje, Maninder
- December 31, 2023 19:31Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors top players
Gujarat Giants
With 52 raid points in 7 matches, Sonu leads the raiding department for Gujarat.
Meanwhile, Gujarat’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sombir, who has scored 24 tackle points in 8 matches of PKL Season 10.
All-rounder Rohit Gulia is also a player to watch out for after amassing 32 points.
Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh has been the top raider for Bengal in Season 10. He has notched up 78 raid points in 8 matches, including 5 do-or-die raid points.
Shubham Shinde leads the defence for Bengal and has scored 29 tackle points in 8 matches.
- December 31, 2023 19:18Points Table
- December 31, 2023 19:18Previous encounter
The previous contest between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors ended in the favour of the Bengal Warriors. They won 46-27.
- December 31, 2023 19:17Head-to-head
In PKL history, Gujarat and Bengal have squared off 9 times.
Bengal leads the head-to-head record, winning 4 times while Gujarat has returned with a victory thrice. 2 matches ended in a tie.
- December 31, 2023 19:03Refresh your memory! Check out all the PKL rules
- December 31, 2023 18:59Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 31, 2023 18:55Welcome
Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 27 where the Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on Sunday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants 35-28 Bengal Warriors: Srikant Jadhav leads Warriors comeback; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9 PM; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates
- ‘Bucket Hatters’ light up Wankhede, give game’s largest stakeholder a voice
- IND vs SA: Set to lead South Africa in second Test against India, Dean Elgar aims for one last hurrah
- Carpe diem: India coach Igor Stimac asks his boys to seize the moment at AFC Asian Cup 2023
- Indian sports news wrap, December 31
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE