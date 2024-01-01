PKL LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates: Sachin’s Pirates eyes win against Pardeep’s Yoddhas; Puneri thrashes Telugu 54-18; Pro Kabaddi League updates

- January 01, 2024 21:121-2
Vijay Malik is in the raid and Ankit steps out of the bounds to hand him a freebie point/.
- January 01, 2024 21:120-2
A bonus for Manjeet.
- January 01, 2024 21:120-1
Sachin picks up Anil Kumar in the first raid.
- January 01, 2024 21:09Lineups out for UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Kumar, Gurdeep, Anil Kumar, Vijay Malik, Sumit
Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manjeet, Manish, Sudhakar M, Krishan, Ankit
- January 01, 2024 21:04FULLTIME| Puneri Paltan beats Telugu Titans 54-18
Milad Jabbari gets the better of another Iranian Mohammadreza Chiyaneh as Telugu gets a point in the raid to finish the match but what a performance Puneri has put in! They won by 36 points.
- January 01, 2024 21:0217-54
Aditya Shinde picks Parvesh Bhainswal and Pawan Sehrawat in the raid. Telugu is in absolute shambles.
- January 01, 2024 21:0117-52
Sanjeevi runs into Gaurav Khatri and the defender makes sure to get a tight grip to tackle him.
- January 01, 2024 21:0017-51
Milad Jabbari tackles Nitin.
- January 01, 2024 21:0016-51
Sanjeevi S picks Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in the do-or-die raid.
- January 01, 2024 20:5915-51
Aditya Shinde goes into the raid and escapes the dash from Parvesh.
- January 01, 2024 20:5815-50
Sandeep Dhull gets a double thigh hold on Nitin, who was in the do-or-die raid.
- January 01, 2024 20:5714-50
Gaurav tackles Omkar to get the 50th point for Puneri in the game today.
- January 01, 2024 20:5614-49
Gaurav tackles Sanjeevi S.
- January 01, 2024 20:5614-48
Sandeep Dhull tackles Aditya Shine for a rare point.
- January 01, 2024 20:5613-48
Parvesh Bhainswal, the last man in for Telugu, goes into the raid only to show no intent and gets tackled by Mohit Goyat.
- January 01, 2024 20:5513-45
Mohit Goyat reduces Telugu to one man after picking up Sandeep Dhull.
- January 01, 2024 20:5313-44
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh picks Omkar .Patil on a pursuit.
- January 01, 2024 20:5213-43
Mohit Goyat also does his defensive duties aptly as he tackles Sanjeevi S this time.
- January 01, 2024 20:5113-42
Mohit Goyat gets two touchpoints of Pawan Sehrawat and Shankar Gadai.
- January 01, 2024 20:5113-40
A bonus for Sanjeevi S.
- January 01, 2024 20:5112-40
Pankat Mohite comes back after escaping Milad Jabbar’s solo tackle attempt.
- January 01, 2024 20:4712-39
Sanjeevi S goes in the raid and finally brings one point back as Gaurav Khatri makes a failed advanced tackle attempt.
- January 01, 2024 20:4611-39
Mohit Goyat does the clean-up act after picking up Parvesh Bhainswal and Nitin.
- January 01, 2024 20:4411-35
The misery continues as Pawan Sehrawat has been tackled by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in the do-or-die raid.
- January 01, 2024 20:4211-34
Mohit Goyat goes into the do-or-die raid and he picks Sandeep Dhull.
- January 01, 2024 20:4011-33
Sanjeevi S goes into the raid but Gaurav Khatri goes from the right side to tackle the raider.
- January 01, 2024 20:4011-32
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar tackles Omkar R. More.
- January 01, 2024 20:3911-31
Bonus No. 4 for Aslam Mustafa Inamdar.
- January 01, 2024 20:3911-30
Abhinesh Nadarajan blocks Milad Jabbari from behind to get a high-five.
- January 01, 2024 20:3811-29
Bonus is like a ritual for Aslam now. He gets one more!
- January 01, 2024 20:3711-28
Sandeep Dhull finally gives something to cheer for the Telugu fans. He tackles Pankaj Mohite with a dive ahead to grab his thighs.
- January 01, 2024 20:3610-28
Mohit Goyat doing his defensive duties as he tackles Sanjeevi S with an anklehold.
- January 01, 2024 20:3610-27
Another bonus for Aslam Inamdar as he went past the black line with ease.
- January 01, 2024 20:3410-26
Sandeep Dhull surrenders to Mohit Goyat as Telugu Titans gets all-out for the second time!
- January 01, 2024 20:29HALFTIME | 10-23
Mohit Goyat dives ahead to touch Milad Jabbari. The first half comes to an end as Telugu is left with only one man on the mat.
- January 01, 2024 20:2810-22
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tackles Prafull Zaware to reduce Telugu to two men on the mat.
- January 01, 2024 20:2810-21
Pankaj Mohite escapes the double thigh hold of Nitin in the do-or-die raid to come back with a touchpoint.
- January 01, 2024 20:2710-20
Do-or-die raid for Telugu Titans. Robin Choudhary has been tackled once again. Gaurav Khatri and Abhinesh came with a chain from the right to block the lanky raider.
- January 01, 2024 20:2510-19
A brilliant left leg extension by Aslam gives him the touchpoint of Hamid Nader.
- January 01, 2024 20:2410-18
Aslam gets a bonus.
- January 01, 2024 20:2410-17
Pawan Sehrawat has been tackled but Abhinesh Nadarajan also went out of the lobby. One point each.
- January 01, 2024 20:219-16
Prafull surrenders to Aslam as Puneri inflicts the first all-out on Telugu.
- January 01, 2024 20:209-13
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tackles Robin Choudhary after giving him a bonus.
- January 01, 2024 20:198-12
Mohit Goyat goes into the raid. Pawan Sehrawat and Nitin fail to get a hold of the raider’s ankles as Goyat delivers a SUPER RAID with Hamid Nader also involved in the skirmish.
- January 01, 2024 20:188-9
Hamid Nader makes it a one-point game as he tackles Puneri skipper Aslam.
- January 01, 2024 20:177-9
Pawan Sehrawat runs onto Abhinesh Nadarajan and quickly comes back with a touchpoint.
- January 01, 2024 20:166-9
Mohit Goyat goes in the raid. Ajit Pawar is self-out after stepping his left foot beyond the back line.
- January 01, 2024 20:156-8
Aslam was way too quick off the blocks as he touches Sandeep Dhull with a sudden burst of acceleration.
- January 01, 2024 20:156-7
Prafull Zaware is in the raid now for Telugu. He seems to be in a rush but has to go out as Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tackles him for his first point of the match.
- January 01, 2024 20:116-6
Sandeep Dhull tackles Pankaj Mohit, who came in the do-or-die raid to restore parity.
- January 01, 2024 20:115-6
Telugu raiders look no match for Puneri’s defence. Gaurav Khatri dashes Robin Choudhary out, who came into the do-or-die raid. The referees are discussing something and the verdict is one point each to both teams as Khatri too went out of the lobby.
- January 01, 2024 20:074-5
Ajit Pawar and Nitin manage to get the better of Mohit Goyat as Telugu gets the first point in defence.
- January 01, 2024 20:073-5
Abhinesh Nadarajan makes his third tackle after dashing Prafull Zaware out but he too has to go out as he went out of the bounds.
- January 01, 2024 20:052-4
Pankaj Mohite goes into the do-or-die raid and he gets a touch on Nitin.
- January 01, 2024 20:042-3
Abhinesh Nadarajan makes it two out of two as he blocks Telugu skipper Pawan Sehrawat. A bonus for Pawan.
- January 01, 2024 20:031-2
No one can escape from Abhinesh Nadarajan’s dash! He ushered Robin Choudhary out with an advanced tackle.
- January 01, 2024 20:021-1
Telugu Titans give an apt reply to Puneri Paltan as Sandeep Dhull tackles Aslam Inamdar to make it 1-1.
- January 01, 2024 20:010-1
Pawan Sehrawat starts the raiding proceedings for Tamil Thalaivas. He just spends eight seconds before Aslam Inamdar pounces on him to get his ankles for a point to start the game.
- January 01, 2024 20:00Toss updates
Puneri Paltan won the toss and selected the court. Telugu Titans will start the raiding.
- January 01, 2024 19:36Lineups out for Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Robit Choudhary, Prafull Zaware, Hamid Nader, Sandeep Dhull
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammedreza Chiyaneh Shadloui
- January 01, 2024 19:04Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 01, 2024 19:04Welcome
Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 28 where the Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on Sunday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates: Sachin’s Pirates eyes win against Pardeep’s Yoddhas; Puneri thrashes Telugu 54-18; Pro Kabaddi League updates
- Indian sports news wrap, January 1 2024
- Swiatek keeps winning in United Cup as Poland reaches quarterfinals
- Afghanistan Cricket Board extends Jonathan Trott’s term as head coach
- IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Middle-order issues to address for India as Australia looks to finish ODI leg with a clean sweep
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE