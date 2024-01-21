PKL Season 10: Sagar, Sahil and Shadloui become first defenders to get 50 tackle points this edition

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) side Tamil Thalaivas’ defensive duo of Sagar Rathee and Sahil Gulia became the first players to aggregate fifty tackle points during the ongoing tenth edition.

The pair picked up nine points during the Thalaivas encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls in the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

In the following encounter, table-topper Puneri Paltan’s all-rounder Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh also breached the fifty point mark this season.

While Sagar picked up a high-five during the contest, Sahil backed up his defensive partner with four tackle points.

Sahil Gulia (in frame) joined Sagar Rathee in completing 50 tackle points during the ongoing season ten of the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Thalaivas comfortable overpowered its opponents to win the contest 45-28 to register its fifth win in the PKL standings and take its points tally to 30 from 14 matches.

The Bulls remained a place above them in ninth with 37 points from 15 matches.

