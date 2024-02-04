Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, Season 10: U Mumba v Bengaluru Bulls evenly poised; Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas later

- February 04, 2024 21:0038-34
Surjeet comes up with yet another superb diving tackle as he sends Heidarali out of bounds
- February 04, 2024 20:5837-34
Sushil’s attepted jump gets shut down by three defenders
- February 04, 2024 20:5236-32
BENGALURU BULLS INFLICT YET ANOTHER ALL OUT! Superb review from the Bulls as well as Amirmohammad’s bonus is striked off as well
- February 04, 2024 20:5133-32
Sushil gets a touch point off Mukilan
- February 04, 2024 20:5032-31
A valiant effort from Sombir goes begging as Sushil evades a wrist hold and touches the other side of the mat!
- February 04, 2024 20:4931-31
SUPER TACKLE FOR U MUMBA as Bharat gets tackled by Mukilan!
- February 04, 2024 20:4931-29
Do or die for U Mumba but Surjeet’s herculean effort in the defense stops Shivam from getting a touch point!
- February 04, 2024 20:4830-29
Sloppy defense from U Mumba enables Bharat to run away with a touch point
- February 04, 2024 20:4329-29
U MUMBA GETS A SUPER TACKLE! Santhanapanaselvam attacks Sushil from the back to force him out of bounds. Strategic time out taken
- February 04, 2024 20:4329-27
The Bulls are right back into the game and are running away with superb defense
- February 04, 2024 20:4228-27
Jai Bhagwan is tackled down by a Ran Singh back hold. The latter also gets his high five with this point
- February 04, 2024 20:4127-27
Do or die raid and this time it’s for the Bulls. Sushil fails to deliver as the defense pounces on him to stop him in his tracks. Parity restored
- February 04, 2024 20:4027-26
Saurabh gets a perfect ankle hold on Amirmohammad in his do or die raid. Bengaluru takes the lead for the first time!
- February 04, 2024 20:3826-26
After one tackle points for either sides, Akshit gets a superb diving touch on Sombir to collect a point. Scores level
- February 04, 2024 20:3624-25
Surjeet’s tackle proves vital in stopping Amirmohammad
- February 04, 2024 20:3523-25
Mahender dashes on to a running Sushil to tackle the latter down
- February 04, 2024 20:3423-24
Sushil gets his seventh point of the night as Santhanapanaselvam gets his ankle hold wrong
- February 04, 2024 20:2922-24
Amirmohammad finishes the first half with a touch point off Saurabh. It’s just two points separating both the sides now!
- February 04, 2024 20:2821-23
ALL OUT! And this time it’s the Bulls. Saurabh Nandal yet again does the trick as he tackles Sombir
- February 04, 2024 20:2718-22
Sushil gets a point off Mahender
- February 04, 2024 20:2717-22
Do or die raid for U Mumba. No bonus points for Shivam as there are only five defenders. Saurabh Nanadal steps up for the occasion and keeps Shivam down
- February 04, 2024 20:2516-22
SUPER TACKLE FOR U MUMBA! Akshit is tackled down successfully
- February 04, 2024 20:2416-20
Shivam gets a touch point off Surjeet. Now it’s the Bulls that are close to inflict an all out
- February 04, 2024 20:2315-18
Akshit gets a touch point
- February 04, 2024 20:1914-18
Sushil uses the lobby to perfection as he goes deep to get a touch point and gets another on his way back. Two points for the Bulls. U Mumba has gone for the review, claiming Sushil got just one touch right.. Review unsucessful but Bengaluru gets just one point, the official verdict was two but for some reason the Bulls are awarded just one!
- February 04, 2024 20:1813-18
Jai Bhagwan gets the bonus and a touch point yet again
- February 04, 2024 20:1813-16
AKSHIT! WHAT A RAID! SUPER RAID! He gets Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh and Santhapanaselvam as the defenders get their grip wrong
- February 04, 2024 20:169-16
U Mumba increases the lead to seven points as Sushil is tackled down by Sombir
- February 04, 2024 20:169-15
Two point raid from Jai Bhagwan as well in a similar fashion
- February 04, 2024 20:169-13
Sushil’s long raid bores fruit as he gets a bonus point while also tags Mahender on his way out
- February 04, 2024 20:117-13
Amirmohammad gets a bonus point off a safe raid
- February 04, 2024 20:117-12
FOUR POINT RAID FOR U MUMBA! Jai Bhagwan gets both the defenders out and U Mumba inflicts the first all out!
- February 04, 2024 20:107-8
Do-or-die for the Bulls. Akshit goes in, searches for a touch point and goes near the back line but Sombir gets his tackle right
- February 04, 2024 20:097-7
It’s Akshit against six U Mumba defenders. He tries to get a bonus but returns back empty handed
- February 04, 2024 20:087-7
After a touch point for Bengaluru Bulls, it gets two more points off a super tackle. Ran Singh with the ankle hold yet again on Amirmohammed. Parity restored
- February 04, 2024 20:074-7
Amirmohammad gets a tricky touch point off Parteek deep inside the box. He then scans to make further inroads but can’t. One point for U Mumba
- February 04, 2024 20:064-6
Super tackle for the Bulls as Ran Singh gets his ankle hold on point on Santhanapanaselvam
- February 04, 2024 20:052-6
Superb ankle hold from Sobir ensures U Mumba further the lead
- February 04, 2024 20:042-5
A two-point raid for U Mumba as Surjeet manages to evade the Bulls’ defense to claim two touch points
- February 04, 2024 20:032-3
Sushil is in for the raid. He is pushed off the mat but looks like he got a bonus. One point each
- February 04, 2024 20:020-2
Akshit comes in with the raid now but he fails as the U Mumba defense bombard him to claim a tackle point
- February 04, 2024 20:010-1
U Mumba will start the raiding duties. Amirmohammad gets a point to get things rolling off a touch point. Ran Singh is the victim
- February 04, 2024 19:53Bengaluru Bulls starting lineup
Akshit, Surjeet, Sushil, Monu, Saurabh Nandal, Ran Singh
- February 04, 2024 19:46U Mumba starting lineup
- February 04, 2024 19:22Live streaming/telecast information
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, Season 10: U Mumba v Bengaluru Bulls evenly poised; Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas later
- WTA Thailand Open: Diana Shnaider tops Zhu Lin to win first career title
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala takes first innings lead despite Eknath’s century
- James Anderson bullish on England’s chances of pulling off record chase on fourth day of Visakhapatnam Test
- Anshu Malik gets Paris Olympics preparation back on track with national title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE