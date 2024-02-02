MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi leads Bengal Warriors 21-15 at half-time, Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers later

PKL 10: Catch live updates, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Updated : Feb 02, 2024 20:24 IST

Team Sportstar
Dabang Delhi faces Bengal Warriors in the first match of the Delhi leg of PKL Season 10 on Friday.
Dabang Delhi faces Bengal Warriors in the first match of the Delhi leg of PKL Season 10 on Friday. | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

Dabang Delhi faces Bengal Warriors in the first match of the Delhi leg of PKL Season 10 on Friday. | Photo Credit: PKL

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 56 where Dabang Delhi faces Bengal Warriors while Gujarat Giants takes on Haryana Steelers. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi on Friday.

Scoreline to be read as: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

  • February 02, 2024 20:23
    21-15

    Manjeet with another failed raid as Vishwas and Shubham Shinde take him down. Nitin gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj and that’s the end of the first half.

  • February 02, 2024 20:22
    21-13

    Ashu Malik draws the error from Vaibhav and Bengal down to one man.

    Another ALL OUT inflicted on Warriors as Nitin picks up a bonus before being taken down by the Delhi defence.

  • February 02, 2024 20:21
    17-12

    Brilliant presence of mind shown by Ashu to put in a quick raid while Bengal players were busy discussing something and he gets a touch on Jaskirat. Bengal down to two.

    Nitin picks up a bonus.

  • February 02, 2024 20:20
    16-11

    Running hand touch by Ashu on Shubham Shinde. Bengal down to three men on the mat.

  • February 02, 2024 20:18
    15-11

    Do-or-die raid for Delhi and Ashu takes the responsibility. Bengal defence is careful not to go for the kill too early. Jaskirat eventually puts in a great ankle hold to bring Ashu down.

    Do-or-die raid for Warriors and Maninder comes in but does not manage to return to his half as Yogesh blocks him.

  • February 02, 2024 20:15
    14-10

    Ashu Malik, you beauty! Ankle hold tried by Akshay Kumar but Ashu is already on his way back and that attempt from Akshay is not enough to stop him. 

    Brilliant ankle hold by Vishal on Vishwas and Delhi increases its lead.

  • February 02, 2024 20:11
    12-10

    Great ankle hold, this time by Vikrant on Nitin and the raider has no chance of escaping that. 

    Strategic time out.

  • February 02, 2024 20:10
    11-10

    Two-point raid by Nitin Kumar. Vishal Bhardwaj fails to execute the ankle hold from the left corner. Error in defence and Mohit also ends up conceding a point.

  • February 02, 2024 20:09
    11-8

    Meetu keeps the momentum going for Delhi. Jaskirat tries to push the raider off the mat but fails. Running hand touch by Maninder on Yogesh. Ashu picks up a bonus.

  • February 02, 2024 20:08
    9-7

    Running hand touch by Ashu on Vaibhav Garje to reduce Bengal to a single player on the mat.

    Delhi inflicts first ALL OUT of the night. Vishwas takes a bonus before being trapped by the Delhi defence.

  • February 02, 2024 20:07
    5-6

    Shubham Shinde commits to the tackle but does not get support from his teammates and Ashu escapes with another point. Vishwas picks up a bonus.

  • February 02, 2024 20:06
    4-5

    Hand touch by Ashu and Maninder is forced to leave the mat. Brilliant performance from the Delhi Captain. Bonus point picked up by Vishwas.

  • February 02, 2024 20:05
    3-4

    Ashu Malik gets a toe touch on Jaskirat. Clever stuff!

  • February 02, 2024 20:04
    2-4

    Toe touch by Meetu on Akshay Kumar in left corner. Maninder picks up a bonus.

  • February 02, 2024 20:03
    1-3

    First points of the night for Delhi as Yogesh initiates a successful tackle on Nitin Kumar.

  • February 02, 2024 20:03
    0-3

    Vaibhav Garje gets hold of Manjeet’s right ankle before getting support from his teammates. 

  • February 02, 2024 20:01
    0-2

    Maninder comes in for the opening raid. Mohit tries to come from behind and block him but fails. Maninder also gets a touch off Vishal Bhardwaj. What a start!

  • February 02, 2024 20:00
    Toss

    Delhi wins the toss. The Warriors will raid first.

  • February 02, 2024 19:56
    Live visuals

    The two teams enter the arena at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. In the absence of Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik has been an inspirational leader for Delhi and the home fans will hope that Ashy continues to lead from the front.

    Time for the Indian national anthem.

  • February 02, 2024 19:50
    Lineup for Bengal Warriors

    Starting seven: Maninder Singh (c), Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Akshay Kumar

    Subs: R Guhan, Harsh Lad, Aslam Thambi, Dipak Arjun, Maharudra Garje, Kapil Gurjar, Aditya S.

  • February 02, 2024 19:47
    Lineup for Dabang Delhi
  • February 02, 2024 19:27
    Form Guide

    Dabang Delhi enters this contest after a 36-27 win over UP Yoddhas. The Delhi team is third on the points table and very close to qualifying for the knockouts.

    On the other hands, Bengal Warriors lost 36-41 to Haryana Steelers in its previous match. Warriors are placed 10th.

  • February 02, 2024 19:20
    Head-to-head record (Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors)

    Played: 20 | Dabang Delhi: 8 | Bengal Warriors: 8 | Ties: 4

  • February 02, 2024 19:08
    Where to watch?

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • February 02, 2024 19:01
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The Delhi leg begins today with Dabang Delhi taking on Bengal Warriors at 8PM before Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers at 9PM. Stay tuned for the build-up!

Related Topics

PKL 2023-24 /

Pro Kabaddi league /

Dabang Delhi /

Bengal Warriors /

Gujarat Giants /

Haryana Steelers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi leads Bengal Warriors 21-15 at half-time, Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, OFC 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos strike keeps Blasters in front at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Centurion Jyotsnil, Shashwat put Baroda on top against Delhi
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rayudu keeps Hyderabad in driving seat against Mizoram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Pochettino expects Chelsea to bounce back against Wolves
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi leads Bengal Warriors 21-15 at half-time, Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League: Sachin Tanwar and the charm of underrated excellence
    Mayank
  3. Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs and final to be held in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur pips Puneri to stay top, secures playoff qualification spot in season 10 after Patna leg
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Pink Panthers secures playoffs qualification spot; Patna Pirates remains unbeaten at home
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi leads Bengal Warriors 21-15 at half-time, Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, OFC 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos strike keeps Blasters in front at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Centurion Jyotsnil, Shashwat put Baroda on top against Delhi
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rayudu keeps Hyderabad in driving seat against Mizoram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Pochettino expects Chelsea to bounce back against Wolves
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment