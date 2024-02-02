PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi leads Bengal Warriors 21-15 at half-time, Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers later

- February 02, 2024 20:2321-15
Manjeet with another failed raid as Vishwas and Shubham Shinde take him down. Nitin gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj and that’s the end of the first half.
- February 02, 2024 20:2221-13
Ashu Malik draws the error from Vaibhav and Bengal down to one man.
Another ALL OUT inflicted on Warriors as Nitin picks up a bonus before being taken down by the Delhi defence.
- February 02, 2024 20:2117-12
Brilliant presence of mind shown by Ashu to put in a quick raid while Bengal players were busy discussing something and he gets a touch on Jaskirat. Bengal down to two.
Nitin picks up a bonus.
- February 02, 2024 20:2016-11
Running hand touch by Ashu on Shubham Shinde. Bengal down to three men on the mat.
- February 02, 2024 20:1815-11
Do-or-die raid for Delhi and Ashu takes the responsibility. Bengal defence is careful not to go for the kill too early. Jaskirat eventually puts in a great ankle hold to bring Ashu down.
Do-or-die raid for Warriors and Maninder comes in but does not manage to return to his half as Yogesh blocks him.
- February 02, 2024 20:1514-10
Ashu Malik, you beauty! Ankle hold tried by Akshay Kumar but Ashu is already on his way back and that attempt from Akshay is not enough to stop him.
Brilliant ankle hold by Vishal on Vishwas and Delhi increases its lead.
- February 02, 2024 20:1112-10
Great ankle hold, this time by Vikrant on Nitin and the raider has no chance of escaping that.
Strategic time out.
- February 02, 2024 20:1011-10
Two-point raid by Nitin Kumar. Vishal Bhardwaj fails to execute the ankle hold from the left corner. Error in defence and Mohit also ends up conceding a point.
- February 02, 2024 20:0911-8
Meetu keeps the momentum going for Delhi. Jaskirat tries to push the raider off the mat but fails. Running hand touch by Maninder on Yogesh. Ashu picks up a bonus.
- February 02, 2024 20:089-7
Running hand touch by Ashu on Vaibhav Garje to reduce Bengal to a single player on the mat.
Delhi inflicts first ALL OUT of the night. Vishwas takes a bonus before being trapped by the Delhi defence.
- February 02, 2024 20:075-6
Shubham Shinde commits to the tackle but does not get support from his teammates and Ashu escapes with another point. Vishwas picks up a bonus.
- February 02, 2024 20:064-5
Hand touch by Ashu and Maninder is forced to leave the mat. Brilliant performance from the Delhi Captain. Bonus point picked up by Vishwas.
- February 02, 2024 20:053-4
Ashu Malik gets a toe touch on Jaskirat. Clever stuff!
- February 02, 2024 20:042-4
Toe touch by Meetu on Akshay Kumar in left corner. Maninder picks up a bonus.
- February 02, 2024 20:031-3
First points of the night for Delhi as Yogesh initiates a successful tackle on Nitin Kumar.
- February 02, 2024 20:030-3
Vaibhav Garje gets hold of Manjeet’s right ankle before getting support from his teammates.
- February 02, 2024 20:010-2
Maninder comes in for the opening raid. Mohit tries to come from behind and block him but fails. Maninder also gets a touch off Vishal Bhardwaj. What a start!
- February 02, 2024 20:00Toss
Delhi wins the toss. The Warriors will raid first.
- February 02, 2024 19:56Live visuals
The two teams enter the arena at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. In the absence of Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik has been an inspirational leader for Delhi and the home fans will hope that Ashy continues to lead from the front.
Time for the Indian national anthem.
- February 02, 2024 19:50Lineup for Bengal Warriors
Starting seven: Maninder Singh (c), Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Akshay Kumar
Subs: R Guhan, Harsh Lad, Aslam Thambi, Dipak Arjun, Maharudra Garje, Kapil Gurjar, Aditya S.
- February 02, 2024 19:47Lineup for Dabang Delhi
- February 02, 2024 19:27Form Guide
Dabang Delhi enters this contest after a 36-27 win over UP Yoddhas. The Delhi team is third on the points table and very close to qualifying for the knockouts.
On the other hands, Bengal Warriors lost 36-41 to Haryana Steelers in its previous match. Warriors are placed 10th.
- February 02, 2024 19:20Head-to-head record (Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors)
Played: 20 | Dabang Delhi: 8 | Bengal Warriors: 8 | Ties: 4
- February 02, 2024 19:08Where to watch?
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 02, 2024 19:01Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The Delhi leg begins today with Dabang Delhi taking on Bengal Warriors at 8PM before Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers at 9PM. Stay tuned for the build-up!
