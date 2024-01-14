- January 14, 2024 19:52Starting 7
Haryana Steelers: Chandran Ranjit, Vinay, K Prapanjan, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit
Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Sathish Kannan, M Abishek, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Gulia
- January 14, 2024 19:35HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
Haryana Steelers have faced Tamil Thalaivas 10 times in the history of PKL.
Haryana Steelers lead the head-to-head record, winning 5 times while Tamil Thalaivas have returned with a victory on 2 occasions. Three matches between these teams have ended in ties.
The last Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match saw the former come out on top with a 42-29 victory earlier in Season 10.
With 6 wins, 4 losses, and a tie, Haryana Steelers are sixth on the PKL 10 points table with 34 points.
Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have 19 points and are eleventh on the points table. They have won 3 and lost 8 times.
- January 14, 2024 19:27TAMIL THALAIVAS FORM GUIDE
UP Yoddhas 27-46 Tamil Thalaivas
Puneri Paltan 29-26 Tamil Thalaivas
Tamil Thalaivas 37-38 Bengaluru Bulls
Tamil Thalaivas 30-33 Gujarat Giants
Tamil Thalaivas 29-42 Haryana Steelers
- January 14, 2024 19:24HARYANA STEELERS FORM GUIDE
U Mumba 44-44 Haryana Steelers
Bengal Warriors 35-41 Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steeler 34-45 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates 46-33 Haryana Steelers
Tamil Thalaivas 29-42 Haryana Steelers
- January 14, 2024 19:09Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 10?
Today, in the Pro Kabaddi League at SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur, Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game of the night, while Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates in the second game. You can watch the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app.
