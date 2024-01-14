MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas clash with playoff ambitions in mind

PKL 10: Catch the live updates, highlights, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday.

Updated : Jan 14, 2024 19:52 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 38 at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday.

  • January 14, 2024 19:52
    Starting 7

    Haryana Steelers: Chandran Ranjit, Vinay, K Prapanjan, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

    Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Sathish Kannan, M Abishek, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

  • January 14, 2024 19:35
    HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

    Haryana Steelers have faced Tamil Thalaivas 10 times in the history of PKL. 

    Haryana Steelers lead the head-to-head record, winning 5 times while Tamil Thalaivas have returned with a victory on 2 occasions. Three matches between these teams have ended in ties. 

    The last Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match saw the former come out on top with a 42-29 victory earlier in Season 10. 

    With 6 wins, 4 losses, and a tie, Haryana Steelers are sixth on the PKL 10 points table with 34 points. 

    Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have 19 points and are eleventh on the points table. They have won 3 and lost 8 times.

  • January 14, 2024 19:27
    TAMIL THALAIVAS FORM GUIDE

    UP Yoddhas 27-46 Tamil Thalaivas 

    Puneri Paltan 29-26 Tamil Thalaivas 

    Tamil Thalaivas 37-38 Bengaluru Bulls 

    Tamil Thalaivas 30-33 Gujarat Giants 

    Tamil Thalaivas 29-42 Haryana Steelers

    GDiiRGYWcAA_ybn.jpg

  • January 14, 2024 19:24
    HARYANA STEELERS FORM GUIDE

    U Mumba 44-44 Haryana Steelers 

    Bengal Warriors 35-41 Haryana Steelers 

    Haryana Steeler 34-45 Jaipur Pink Panthers 

    Patna Pirates 46-33 Haryana Steelers 

    Tamil Thalaivas 29-42 Haryana Steelers

    GDn5hBFXIAAQBsY.jpg

  • January 14, 2024 19:09
    Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 10?

    Today, in the Pro Kabaddi League at SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur, Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game of the night, while Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates in the second game. You can watch the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app. 

Related Topics

PKL 10

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC; Maher opens scoring with header
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 90/3; Gulbadin Naib, Mohammed Nabi eye 170-plus total vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sabalenka launches Australian Open defence with speedy win over Seidel
    Reuters
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas clash with playoff ambitions in mind
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas clash with playoff ambitions in mind
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL10 Highlights: Pardeep 16-point effort in vain as Maninder leads Bengal to 42-37 win against UP Yoddhas; Arjun Deshwal leads Jaipur to 36-34 win vs Puneri Paltan
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10 Highlights: Puneri Paltan eases past Gujarat 37-17; Jaipur pips Telugu Titans 38-35 in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Points Table: Puneri Paltan maintains lead at top; Telugu languishes at bottom
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 10 Highlights: Zafardanesh helps U Mumba tie 44-44 vs Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC; Maher opens scoring with header
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 90/3; Gulbadin Naib, Mohammed Nabi eye 170-plus total vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sabalenka launches Australian Open defence with speedy win over Seidel
    Reuters
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas clash with playoff ambitions in mind
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment