January 14, 2024 19:35

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

Haryana Steelers have faced Tamil Thalaivas 10 times in the history of PKL.

Haryana Steelers lead the head-to-head record, winning 5 times while Tamil Thalaivas have returned with a victory on 2 occasions. Three matches between these teams have ended in ties.

The last Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match saw the former come out on top with a 42-29 victory earlier in Season 10.

With 6 wins, 4 losses, and a tie, Haryana Steelers are sixth on the PKL 10 points table with 34 points.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have 19 points and are eleventh on the points table. They have won 3 and lost 8 times.