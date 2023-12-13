Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans; Narender shines in offence-defence as Tamil inflicts all-out on Telugu; TAM 20-17 TEL; Bengaluru vs Jaipur at 9 PM; PKL 10 updates

- December 13, 2023 20:28HALFTIME | Tamil leads 20-17 vs Telugu
Ajinkya Pawar delivers an empty raid as the first half comes to an end. What an entertaining half we have witnessed with Tamil taking a slender three-point lead against Telugu Titans.
- December 13, 2023 20:2620-17
Robin Chaudhary not only gets a bonus but also comes back with a crucial touchpoint of Narender in the raid.
- December 13, 2023 20:2520-15
Robin Chaudhary surrenders to Narender as Tamil Thalaivas finally INFLCITS FIRST ALL-OUT on Telugu Titans.
- December 13, 2023 20:2517-15
Narender tackles and downs Pawan Sehawat with an anklehold. Telugu with one man again.
- December 13, 2023 20:2416-15
Narender goes into the raid and picks up Parvesh Bhainswal.
- December 13, 2023 20:2315-15
Sanjeevi S is the last man for Telugu in the mat. He goes into the raid and bulldozers his way out with two touchpoints of Sagar and Ajinkya Pawar. He denies Tamil an all-out opportunity.
- December 13, 2023 20:2215-13
Ajinkya Pawar makes it one man on the mat for Telugu with an easy touchpoint of Ajit Pawar.
- December 13, 2023 20:2114-13
Prafull Zaware has been engulfed by the Tamil’s defence. Mohit gets a point this time in the defence.
- December 13, 2023 20:2013-13
Narender equalises again as he picks Milad Jabbari in the raid this time.
- December 13, 2023 20:2012-13
Prafull Zaware gets a tag on Tamil’s Mohit. Both Mohit are out of the mat now!
- December 13, 2023 20:1912-12
Mohit failed to get a hold of Ajinkya’s ankle and gifted him a point that too in the do-or-die raid for the raider.
- December 13, 2023 20:18SUBSTITUTION
In : Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
Out : Himanshu
- December 13, 2023 20:1811-12
Sahil Gulia gets a back-hold of Robin Chaudhary to get another point in defence. He has looked in good touch for Tamil today.
- December 13, 2023 20:1710-12
Sagar was cautious and made a proactive back-hold attempt on Pawan Sehrawat to tackle him down for a point.
- December 13, 2023 20:169-12
Narender gets a bonus in return.
- December 13, 2023 20:158-12
A bonus for Pawan Sehrawat.
- December 13, 2023 20:158-11
Nitin Singh runs into Prafull Zaware, who sends the substitute away with a double thigh hold.
- December 13, 2023 20:118-10
Nitin Singh gets a touch on Ankit to reduce the gap Telugu’s gap to two points.
- December 13, 2023 20:107-10
Robin Chaudhary gets a bonus.
- December 13, 2023 20:107-9
A bonus for Nitin Singh.
- December 13, 2023 20:106-9
Mohit with a hefty dash throws Narender out.
- December 13, 2023 20:096-8
A bonus for Robin Chaudhary.
- December 13, 2023 20:096-7
Pawan Sehrawat has to go out yet again as Nitin Singh gets a touch on Telugu captain this time.
- December 13, 2023 20:085-7
M. Abishek makes an error to give Robin Chaudhary another point.
- December 13, 2023 20:08SUBSTITUTION
IN : Nitin Singh
OUT: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
- December 13, 2023 20:075-6
A bonus for Narender.
- December 13, 2023 20:074-6
Narender gets a touch on his ex-teammate Pawan Sehrawat to reduce Telugu’s lead.
- December 13, 2023 20:063-6
Himanshu makes an error on Robin Chaudhary to give his touchpoint.
- December 13, 2023 20:063-5
Milad Jabaar initiates the tackle on Ajinkya Pawar and the Tamil superstar has been sent out second time in his second raid.
- December 13, 2023 20:053-4
Sahil Gulia grabs Pawan Sehrawat’s ankle to take him down for a big tackle point. A bonus for Pawan, nonetheless.
- December 13, 2023 20:052-3
Prafull Zaware comes into the do-or-die raid and he has been tackled by the Tamil defence led by vice-captain Sahil Gulia this time.
- December 13, 2023 20:031-3
Ajit Pawar comes from side-on to tackle Narender with a backhold.
- December 13, 2023 20:021-2
Ajinkya Pawar goes into the lobby after he loses his footing with a jump to give a freebie point to Telugu.
- December 13, 2023 20:021-1
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus to start his match with a point.
- December 13, 2023 20:011-0
Narender starts the game with a sliding toe touch on Mohit to get the first points.
- December 13, 2023 20:00Toss Update
Telugu Titans won the toss and elected the court. Tamil Thalaivas to start the raiding proceedings.
- December 13, 2023 19:54Live action
We are moments away from the live action as players from both teams have set foot on the mat.
- December 13, 2023 19:44Bengaluru vs Jaipur - positions in the points table
Bengaluru Bulls: 8th with 9 points in 5 matches
Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7th with 9 points in 3 matches
- December 13, 2023 19:41Bengaluru vs Jaipur - last encounter
The last Bengaluru vs Jaipur match saw the Panthers come out on top with a 49-29 victory in Season 9.
- December 13, 2023 19:38Bengaluru vs Jaipur - head-to-head
Bengaluru has faced Jaipur 18 times in PKL. It is the defending champion, Jaipur, which leads the head-to-head record, winning 9 times, while Bengaluru has returned with a victory on eight occasions. One match between these teams ended in a tie.
Total: 18 | Bengaluru: 8 | Jaipur: 9 | Tie: 1
- December 13, 2023 19:36Squad - Bengaluru vs Jaipur
Bengaluru Bulls - Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit
- December 13, 2023 19:35Starting Lineups out - Tamil vs Telugu
Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia
Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat, Milad Jabbari, Ajit Pawar, Prafull Zaware, Ankit, Mohit, Robin Chaudhary
- December 13, 2023 19:25SS Exclusive | What Pawan Sehrawat, India’s kabaddi star wants: Virat Kohli’s passion, AB De Villiers’s 360 abilities and Neeraj Chopra’s freaky fitness
Pawan Sehrawat did his rehab with the assistance of JSW-provided trainers after sustaining an ACL injury during the PKL season opener against Gujarat Giants last year and missed out entire PKL 9 for Tamil Thalaivas.
- December 13, 2023 19:24Tamil vs Telugu - position in points table
Tamil Thalaivas - 11th position with 5 points in 2 matches
Telugu Titans - 12th position with 1 point in 3 matches
- December 13, 2023 19:20Tamil vs Telugu - top players to watch out for
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar has been the prime raider for Tamil this season after racking up 26 raid points in 2 matches. He picked up 8 raid points in his previous appearance.
Meanwhile, Thalaivas’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sahil Gulia, who has scored 5 tackle points in 2 matches in PKL 10.
Telugu Titans: For Telugu, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will be its main raider. He has notched up 32 raid points in 3 matches, including 4 do-or-die raid points.
The experienced Sandeep Dhull will lead the defence for Telugu and has scored 5 tackle points in 2 matches. Meanwhile, Sanjeevi S is the best all-rounder in the team with 6 points in 3 matches.
- December 13, 2023 19:18SS Exclusive | Sagar Rathee settling into Tamil Thalaivas leadership role with fitness as top priority
- December 13, 2023 19:16Tamil vs Telugu - last encounter
The previous contest between Tamil and Telugu ended in favour of the Thalaivas. It annihilated Telugu 52-24.
- December 13, 2023 19:14Tamil vs Telugu - head-to-head
Tamil has faced Telugu 12 times. With 6 wins against Telugu, Tamil is ahead in the head-to-head record. Telugu has won this encounter 5 times while 1 match ended in a tie.
Total : 12 | Tamil: 6 | Telugu: 5 | Tie: 1
- December 13, 2023 19:00Squad - Tamil vs Telugu
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi
Telugu Titans: Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary
- December 13, 2023 18:37Live Streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 13, 2023 18:36December 13 schedule
Match 1: vs Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9 PM, IST
- December 13, 2023 18:35Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 12 where Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans face off before Bengaluru Bulls take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
