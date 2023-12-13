PKL 2023 Points Table: Bengal Warriors on top after Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10

The Bengaluru leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium with home team Bengaluru Bulls squaring off against Dabang Delhi KC on December 8.
Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the second leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat.
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Bengaluru leg.
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|Bengal Warriors
|4
|3
|0
|1
|30
|18
|2.
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|17
|3.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-14
|14
|4.
|UP Yoddhas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|40
|12
|5.
|Puneri Paltan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|10
|6.
|Patna Pirates
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|10
|7.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|10
|8.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|4
|1
|2
|1
|-3
|10
|9.
|Haryana Steelers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|-22
|10
|10.
|Dabang Delhi KV
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-6
|6
|11.
|U Mumba
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-10
|6
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|4
|0
|4
|0
|-45
|0
*After the Bengaluru leg the Kabaddi moves to Pune for the third leg.
