PKL 2023 Points Table: Bengal Warriors on top after Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10

PKL 10: Where the team stands after the 11 matches played in Bengaluru from December 8 to December 13. 

Published : Dec 13, 2023 22:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors’ Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Yadhav and Maninder Singh in action against Tamil Thalaivas’ Narender in PKL 10.
FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors’ Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Yadhav and Maninder Singh in action against Tamil Thalaivas’ Narender in PKL 10. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors' Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Yadhav and Maninder Singh in action against Tamil Thalaivas' Narender in PKL 10. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Bengaluru leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium with home team Bengaluru Bulls squaring off against Dabang Delhi KC on December 8. 

Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the second leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat. 

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Bengaluru leg. 

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points
1. Bengal Warriors 4 3 0 1 30 18
2. Gujarat Giants 5 3 2 0 5 17
3. Bengaluru Bulls 6 2 4 0 -14 14
4. UP Yoddhas 4 2 2 0 40 12
5. Puneri Paltan 2 2 0 0 15 10
6. Patna Pirates 3 2 1 0 7 10
7. Tamil Thalaivas 3 2 1 0 3 10
8. Jaipur Pink Panthers 4 1 2 1 -3 10
9. Haryana Steelers 3 2 1 0 -22 10
10. Dabang Delhi KV 3 1 2 0 -6 6
11. U Mumba 3 1 2 0 -10 6
12. Telugu Titans 4 0 4 0 -45 0

*After the Bengaluru leg the Kabaddi moves to Pune for the third leg.

