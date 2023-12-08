PKL 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: H2H records, when, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League match?

Bengaluru Bulls will face Haryana Steelers on the ninth day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In the second match of the day, UP Yoddhas will meet Telugu Titans at the same venue -Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers KC head-to-head record

In a total of 8 matches, Bengaluru Bulls has won five, while the Haryana Steelers has won three of them.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record

In 12 matches between the two teams, UP Yoddhas has come out on top on eight occasions, while Telugu Titans has two victories and two matches were tied.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10