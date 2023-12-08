MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: H2H records, when, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League match?

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 9.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 22:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru Bull’s Captain Rohit kumar raid successfully Vs Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League match in Ahmedabad on August 11, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru Bull’s Captain Rohit kumar raid successfully Vs Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League match in Ahmedabad on August 11, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru Bull's Captain Rohit kumar raid successfully Vs Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League match in Ahmedabad on August 11, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji

Bengaluru Bulls will face Haryana Steelers on the ninth day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In the second match of the day, UP Yoddhas will meet Telugu Titans at the same venue -Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers KC head-to-head record

In a total of 8 matches, Bengaluru Bulls has won five, while the Haryana Steelers has won three of them.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record

In 12 matches between the two teams, UP Yoddhas has come out on top on eight occasions, while Telugu Titans has two victories and two matches were tied. 

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details
When will the Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers PKL 10 match start?
The Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 9.
When will the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans PKL 10 match start?
The UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 9.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

