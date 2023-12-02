MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 10

Here’s the complete list of captains, coaches and owners ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 starting from December 2, 2023.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 18:10 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
All team captains of PKL Season 10.
All team captains of PKL Season 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

All team captains of PKL Season 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the brand new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 10th edition of PKL.

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 10

Captains, coaches and owners of PKL Season 10

Team Captain Coach Owner
Bengal Warriors Mahinder Singh Baskaran Kasinathan Capri Sports
Bengaluru Bulls Saurabh Nandal Randhir Singh Sherawat WL League Pvt. Ltd
Dabang Delhi Naveen Kumar Rambir Singh Khokhar Radha Kapoor
Gujarat Giants Fazel Atrachali Ram Mehar Singh Adani Wilmar Ltd
Haryana Steelers Mohit Nandal Manpreet Singh JSW Group
Jaipur Pink Panthers Sunil Kumar Malik Sanjeev Baliyan Abhishek Bachchan
Patna Pirates Neeraj Kumar Narender Redu Rajesh Shah
Puneri Paltan Aslam Inamdar BC Ramesh Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd
Tamil Thalaivas Sagar Rathee Ashan Kumar Magnum Sports Pvt. Ltd
Telugu Titans Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Srinivas Reddy Veera Sports
U Mumba Surinder Singh Gholamreza Mazandarani Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd
UP Yoddhas Pradeep Narwal Jasweer Singh GMR Group

Related Topics

ProKabaddi League /

PKL 2023 /

Pro Kabaddi league

