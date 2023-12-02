Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 10

With the brand new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 10th edition of PKL.
Captains, coaches and owners of PKL Season 10
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|Owner
|Bengal Warriors
|Mahinder Singh
|Baskaran Kasinathan
|Capri Sports
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Saurabh Nandal
|Randhir Singh Sherawat
|WL League Pvt. Ltd
|Dabang Delhi
|Naveen Kumar
|Rambir Singh Khokhar
|Radha Kapoor
|Gujarat Giants
|Fazel Atrachali
|Ram Mehar Singh
|Adani Wilmar Ltd
|Haryana Steelers
|Mohit Nandal
|Manpreet Singh
|JSW Group
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Sunil Kumar Malik
|Sanjeev Baliyan
|Abhishek Bachchan
|Patna Pirates
|Neeraj Kumar
|Narender Redu
|Rajesh Shah
|Puneri Paltan
|Aslam Inamdar
|BC Ramesh
|Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Sagar Rathee
|Ashan Kumar
|Magnum Sports Pvt. Ltd
|Telugu Titans
|Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
|Srinivas Reddy
|Veera Sports
|U Mumba
|Surinder Singh
|Gholamreza Mazandarani
|Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd
|UP Yoddhas
|Pradeep Narwal
|Jasweer Singh
|GMR Group
