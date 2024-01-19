MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 LIVE Updates: Telugu Titans 10-7 Bengaluru Bulls

PKL 10: Catch updates, highlights, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Updated : Jan 19, 2024 20:19 IST

Team Sportstar
Telugu Titans will take Bengaluru Bulls

Follow Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 43 where Telugu Titans takes on Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates will face UP Yoddhas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Score to read as Bulls- Titans

  • January 19, 2024 20:19
    7-10

    Pawan tries to jump off Surjeet Singh, but is pushed off the lobby and is sent to the bench.

  • January 19, 2024 20:19
    6-10

    Mohit from the right corner holds Vikash Kandola.

  • January 19, 2024 20:18
    6-9

    Pawan Sehrawat drags Ran Singh to touch the mid line.

  • January 19, 2024 20:16
    6-8

    Bharat steps to the lobby in a hurry to make use of the do or die raid. SUPER TACKLE FOR TITANS!!!

  • January 19, 2024 20:15
    6-6

    Ran Singh’s ankle hold is strong on Robin Chaudhary.

  • January 19, 2024 20:10
    5-6

    SUPER TACKLE BY TELUGU TITANS! Vikash Kandola fails to make it count in a do or die raid as Mohit holds him tight.

  • January 19, 2024 20:09
    4-4

    Titans unable to hold the lead as Bharat raids successfully outing Sandeep Dhull.

  • January 19, 2024 20:08
    2-4

    Pawan Sehrawat is touched by Abhishek Singh’s running hand touch in a do or die raid.

  • January 19, 2024 20:06
    0-3

    Titans to winning ways as they get three quick points via tackle and raid.

  • January 19, 2024 20:02
    Bulls raids first

    Bengaluru Bulls raids first

  • January 19, 2024 19:38
    Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Head to head

    Patna Pirates- 8 | UP Yoddhas- 5 | Draw- 1

  • January 19, 2024 19:29
    Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Head to Head

    Telugu Titans- 3 | Bengaluru Bulls- 15| Draw- 4 

  • January 19, 2024 19:19
    Playing 7

    Telugu Titans - Pawan Sehrawat, Sandeep Dhull, Ajit Pawar, Mohit, Robin, Omkar More, Parvesh Bhainswal 

    Bengaluru Bulls - Bharat, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Vikash Kandola, Ran Singh, Parteek, Abhishek Singh

  • January 19, 2024 19:04
    WHERE TO WATCH THE PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 10?

    You can watch the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app. 

