Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 LIVE Updates: Telugu Titans 10-7 Bengaluru Bulls

- January 19, 2024 20:197-10
Pawan tries to jump off Surjeet Singh, but is pushed off the lobby and is sent to the bench.
- January 19, 2024 20:196-10
Mohit from the right corner holds Vikash Kandola.
- January 19, 2024 20:186-9
Pawan Sehrawat drags Ran Singh to touch the mid line.
- January 19, 2024 20:166-8
Bharat steps to the lobby in a hurry to make use of the do or die raid. SUPER TACKLE FOR TITANS!!!
- January 19, 2024 20:156-6
Ran Singh’s ankle hold is strong on Robin Chaudhary.
- January 19, 2024 20:105-6
SUPER TACKLE BY TELUGU TITANS! Vikash Kandola fails to make it count in a do or die raid as Mohit holds him tight.
- January 19, 2024 20:094-4
Titans unable to hold the lead as Bharat raids successfully outing Sandeep Dhull.
- January 19, 2024 20:082-4
Pawan Sehrawat is touched by Abhishek Singh’s running hand touch in a do or die raid.
- January 19, 2024 20:060-3
Titans to winning ways as they get three quick points via tackle and raid.
- January 19, 2024 20:02Bulls raids first
Bengaluru Bulls raids first
- January 19, 2024 19:38Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Head to head
Patna Pirates- 8 | UP Yoddhas- 5 | Draw- 1
- January 19, 2024 19:29Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Head to Head
Telugu Titans- 3 | Bengaluru Bulls- 15| Draw- 4
- January 19, 2024 19:19Playing 7
Telugu Titans - Pawan Sehrawat, Sandeep Dhull, Ajit Pawar, Mohit, Robin, Omkar More, Parvesh Bhainswal
Bengaluru Bulls - Bharat, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Vikash Kandola, Ran Singh, Parteek, Abhishek Singh
- January 19, 2024 19:04WHERE TO WATCH THE PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 10?
You can watch the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app.
