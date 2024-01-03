PKL LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers 16-22 Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal gets Super 10; UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan at 9 PM; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates

- January 03, 2024 20:3726-22
Chandran Ranjit goes into the raid against the two-man defence of Sahul Kumar and Lucky Sharma. Ranjit gets a faint touch on Sahul but Lucky came with a hefty dash to usher the raider out.
- January 03, 2024 20:3724-22
A bonus for Rahul Chaudhari.
- January 03, 2024 20:3623-22
Sunil Kumar tries for an anklehold but Chandran Ranjit is too fast for his hold.
- January 03, 2024 20:3523-21
Mohit Nandal is just unstoppable today in the defence. He pounces on Bhavani Rajput.
- January 03, 2024 20:3423-20
Mohit goes into the raid and extends his hands to escape from Ankush’s dash.
- January 03, 2024 20:3323-19
Mohit Nandal came from the right flank to dash Arjun Deshwal out.
- January 03, 2024 20:3123-18
Ankush, with a tremendous block, tackles Chandran Ranjit! The defence is still alive and active.
- January 03, 2024 20:3022-18
Chandran Ranjit lands a touch on Reza Mirbagheri for his sixth point.
- January 03, 2024 20:3022-17
Bhavani Rajput goes into the raid but has been brought down by Mohit Nandal, who gets good support from the rest of the defence.
- January 03, 2024 20:26HALFTIME | Jaipur leads 22-16 vs Haryana
Bhavani Rajpur gets the better of Rahul Sethpal once more! He lands a sliding toe touch to make it six-point lead for Jaipur.
- January 03, 2024 20:2516-21
A bonus for Arjun but he could not escape from the anklehold of Naveen Kundu. A point each for both teams.
- January 03, 2024 20:2415-20
Sunil Kumar tackles Chandran Ranjit as the lead goes to five points in favour of the defending champions.
- January 03, 2024 20:2415-19
A bonus for Arjun Deshwal.
- January 03, 2024 20:2315-18
Prapanjan picks up Lucky Sharma to make it a three-point game.
- January 03, 2024 20:2214-18
Bhavani Rajput uses the lobby to escape after touching Rahul Sethpal.
- January 03, 2024 20:2214-17
Back in the mat, Chandran Ranjit quickly gets one point back after luring Ankush to pounce on him.
- January 03, 2024 20:2113-17
Rahul Chaudhari does the clean-up act by touching Rahul Sethpal with ease and Jaipur gets the all-out on Haryana, it was eyeing for quite some time!
- January 03, 2024 20:2013-14
No substitution for Haryana as Rahul Sethpal goes in the raid. He could not get any touchpoints but comes back with a bonus to delay the all-out.
- January 03, 2024 20:1912-14
Arjun Deshwal comes back with two touchpoints of Mohit Nandal and Mohit as Haryana is only left with Rahul Sethpal.
- January 03, 2024 20:1812-12
Prapanjan goes into the do-or-die raid but fails to get any points this time. Ankush initiated the tackle on him for a point. Scores levelled once again.
- January 03, 2024 20:1712-11
Rahul Sethpal usher Rahul Chaudhari out for two points via SUPER TACKLE!
- January 03, 2024 20:1610-11
Arjun Deshwal picks Jaideep Dahiya to reduce Haryana to just three men now.
- January 03, 2024 20:1610-10
Prapajan gets his third point in his second raid as he comes back after touching Lucky Sharma.
- January 03, 2024 20:149-10
K. Prapanjan has been subbed in for Mohit. He goes into the do-or-die raid and reduces Jaipur’s lead by two points after picking up a bonus and a touchpoint of Reza Mirbagheri.
- January 03, 2024 20:137-10
Arjun Deshwal has been given the responsibility to go in the do-or-die raid and he makes sure to comeback with a point as he escapes the hold of Monu Hooda.
- January 03, 2024 20:127-9
Reza Mirbagheri settles scores with Ranjit after tackling him for a point. Jaipur is in a two-point lead now.
- January 03, 2024 20:127-8
Bhavani Rajput puts Jaipur in the lead with a point of Mohit Nandal.
- January 03, 2024 20:117-7
Vinay goes into the do-or-die raid but has been tackled by Ankush as the Jaipur fans are up on their feet. Seven-all now.
- January 03, 2024 20:107-6
Mohit Nandal finally gets the better of Arjun Deshwal as he tackles the Jaipur star raider.
- January 03, 2024 20:096-6
Arjun Deshwal brings parity to the scoreline after picking up the touch of Rahul Sethpal and a bonus.
- January 03, 2024 20:096-4
Jaideep Dahiya tackles Rahul Chaudhari to extend Haryana’s lead.
- January 03, 2024 20:085-4
Ranjit is on fire today! He gets his fourth point after getting a touch on Reza Mirbagheri.
- January 03, 2024 20:084-4
Arjun sends the other Mohit back into the bench in his second raid.
- January 03, 2024 20:074-3
Reza Mirbagheri tackles Siddharth Desai but a point each given to both teams as Reza himself went out of the lobby.
- January 03, 2024 20:063-2
Arjun Deshwal opens his account with a running hand touch on Mohit Nandal.
- January 03, 2024 20:053-1
A bonus along with a touchpoint of Lucky Sharma gives two points for Chandran Ranjit in his second raid.
- January 03, 2024 20:031-1
A bonus for Rahul Chaudhari.
- January 03, 2024 20:021-0
Chandran Ranjit starts the match and this season with a touchpoint of Reza Mirbagheri in his first raid.
- January 03, 2024 19:59Toss Updates
Jaipur Pink Panthers won the toss and elected the court. Haryana Steelers to raid first.
- January 03, 2024 19:32Lineups out for Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Haryana Steelers: Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Rahul Sethpal, Vinay, Mohit
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Ankush, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Arjun Deshwal
- January 03, 2024 19:09Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 03, 2024 19:09Welcome
Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 30 where the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan matches will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on Wednesday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
