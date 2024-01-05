January 05, 2024 18:50

Mumba vs Bengaluru - Top players

U Mumba -

With 54 raid points in 7 matches, Guman Singh leads the raiding department of U Mumba. He picked up 10 raid points in his previous appearance.

The defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Rinku, who has scored 23 tackle points in 7 matches in PKL 10.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 64 points so far.

Bengaluru Bulls -

For Bengaluru Bulls, Bharat will be their main raider. He has scored raid 79 raid points in 10 matches, including 12 do-or-die raid points.

Saurabh Nandal is the top defender from the side having claimed 28 tackle points in 10 matches so far.