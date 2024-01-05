MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi: PP 25-31 DD, Sachin’s Patna attempting comeback against Ashu’s Delhi; U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls up next

PKL 10: Catch the live coverage, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Updated : Jan 05, 2024 20:44 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 30 at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai on Friday.

Scoreline:

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi (MI)

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls (M2)

  • January 05, 2024 20:43
    25-32

    Delhi takes down Sachin yet again. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:43
    25-31

    Meetu gets a bonus but is taken out. Patna inflicts all out on Delhi.

  • January 05, 2024 20:42
    22-30

    Vishal goes to the bench after going for a advanced tackle. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:41
    21-30

    Vishal gets Krishan. He’s saving Delhi for now. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:41
    21-29

    Sachin takes another point. Delhi down to last man. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:41
    20-29

    Ashu is taken down for the first time in the match. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:39
    19-29

    Sachin believes he’s got a touch. Official thinks otherwise. Patna review. Review successful. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:38
    18-29

    One points each given to both teams. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:36
    17-28

    Delhi gets another tackle point. Yogesh gets Sachin. One Delhi defender out of bounds. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:36
    16-27

    Patna takes down Meetu. Patnma coming good after half time

  • January 05, 2024 20:34
    15-27

    Sachin brings a much needed point for the Pirates. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:33
    14-27

    Sachin sends Manjeet to the bench. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:33
    13-27

    Ashu gets yet another touch point with his quick raid. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:29
    HALF TIME

    Delhi takes a huge 13 point lead at half time

    Patna Pirates 13-26 Dabang Delhi

  • January 05, 2024 20:26
    13-26

    Sudhakar gets a point with his pace. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:24
    12-26

    Manjeet gets a multi point raid. It is two points. Delhi challenges. They say its a super raid. Review successful. It is a three point raid. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:23
    12-23

    Sudhakar gets a point, he brushes off Meetu’s advance tackle. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:22
    11-23

    Sachin is taken down by Ashish. He pounces with menace. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:21
    11-22

    Meetu gets another point. Ankit finds himself on the bench. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:21
    11-21

    Sachin gets a touch point. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:20
    10-21

    Meetu with a touch point. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:20
    10-20

    Delhi on a roll, inflicted second all out on Patna. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:19
    9-17

    Ashu gets another point. Patna down to last man once again. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:19
    9-16

    Patna gets a bonus. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:18
    8-16

    Ashu on a do-or-die raid gets a point. Its Manjeet, who goes to the bench. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:16
    8-15

    Sudhakar is sent to the bech. Yogesh with a brilliant ankle hold. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:16
    8-14

    Manjeet gets a touch point, Patna down to four. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:15
    8-13

    Sachin is taken down with a brilliant team tackle. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:15
    8-12

    Ashu gets a touch point. He uses his feet really well to get a toe touch. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:11
    8-11

    Sachin gets Yogesh. Patna on a roll after all out. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:11
    7-11

    Patna defences takes out Meetu with ease. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:10
    6-11

    Manjeet gets a touch point for Patna. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:10
    5-11

    Delhi inflicts all out on Patna. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:09
    5-8

    Sachin on a do-or-die raid is taken out. Patna down to last man. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:09
    5-7

    Ashu forces another error with his sheer pace. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:08
    5-6

    Ashu gets a two point raid. A defender goes out of bound and the Delhi captain gets a hand touch. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:06
    5-4

    Manjeet is tackled down by Krishan. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:06
    4-4

    Sudhakar gets another bonus. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:05
    3-4

    Sudhakar gets the bonus on his first raid of the match. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:05
    2-4

    Meetu gets a touch point with a brilliant toe touch.

  • January 05, 2024 20:04
    2-3

    The pace of Ashu forced a error from Patna defender, He’s out of bound. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:03
    2-2

    Manjeet gets bonus point but he has been dashed out by the Delhi defence. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:02
    1-1

    Sachin also gets a touch point with his long reach. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:02
    0-1

    Ashu gets a touch point in the first raid. 

  • January 05, 2024 20:01
    Toss update - Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

    Patna won the toss and elected the court. Delhi to raid first.

  • January 05, 2024 19:51
    We are moments away from LIVE ACTION

    Both teams are ready to go on the mat. We’re just moments away from live action. Stay tuned for live coverage. 

  • January 05, 2024 19:20
    Here’s the starting 7 of Dabang Delhi

    Dabang Delhi K.C. - Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Ashu Malik, Mohit, Vikrant

  • January 05, 2024 19:20
    Presenting the starting lineup of Patna Pirates

    Patna Pirates - Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar, Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Manish, Sachin

  • January 05, 2024 19:19
    Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

    PRO KABADDI LEAGUE (16).png

    Sachin’s Pirates takes on Ashu’s Dabang in the first match of PKL 10’s Mumbai leg on January 5. 

  • January 05, 2024 18:50
    Mumba vs Bengaluru - Top players

    U Mumba -

    With 54 raid points in 7 matches, Guman Singh leads the raiding department of U Mumba. He picked up 10 raid points in his previous appearance. 

    The defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Rinku, who has scored 23 tackle points in 7 matches in PKL 10. 

    Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 64 points so far.

    Bengaluru Bulls -

    For Bengaluru Bulls, Bharat will be their main raider. He has scored raid 79 raid points in 10 matches, including 12 do-or-die raid points. 

    Saurabh Nandal is the top defender from the side having claimed 28 tackle points in 10 matches so far.

  • January 05, 2024 18:50
    Last Match - Mumba vs Bengaluru

    The last U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match saw the former come out on top with a 36-30 victory in Season 9.

  • January 05, 2024 18:50
    Mumba vs Bengaluru- H2H

    U Mumba have faced Bengaluru Bulls 18 times in the history of PKL. U Mumba lead the head-to-head record, winning 13 times while Bengaluru Bulls have returned with a victory on 5 occasions.

  • January 05, 2024 18:50
    Match 2: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls - Squads

    U MUMBA -

    Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe

    BENGALURU BULLS -

    Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar

  • January 05, 2024 18:38
    Top players - Patna vs Delhi

    Patna Pirates -

    With 79 raid points in 9 matches, Sachin leads the raiding department of Patna Pirates. He scored 13 raid points in his last match. 

    The defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Krishan, who has scored 30 tackle points in 9 matches in PKL 10. 

    All-rounder Ankit is also a player to watch out for after amassing 22 points.

    Dabang Delhi K.C. -

    Ashu Malik has been the top raider for Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 10. He has scored 76 raid points in 9 matches, including 17 do-or-die raid points. 

    Ashish leads the defence for Dabang Delhi K.C. and has scored 22 tackle points in 8 matches.

  • January 05, 2024 18:38
    Patna vs Delhi - Last match

    The last Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match saw the latter come out on top with a 30-27 victory in Season 9.

  • January 05, 2024 18:37
    H2H - Patna vs Delhi

    Patna Pirates have faced Dabang Delhi K.C. 17 times in the history of PKL. Both teams have won 8 and lost 8 matches against each other. One match ended in a tie.

  • January 05, 2024 18:37
    Patna vs Delhi - Squads

    PATNA PIRATES -

    Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay

    DABANG DELHI - Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit

  • January 05, 2024 18:36
    Live-streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • January 05, 2024 18:36
    January 5 schedule

    Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi - 8 p.m (IST)

    Match 2: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls - 9 p.m (IST)

  • January 05, 2024 18:36
    Welcome

    Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 31 where the Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi and U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls matches will take place at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai on Friday.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

