PKL organiser aims to launch Women’s Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
02 March, 2023 12:24 IST
FILE PHOTO: Japan struggled to get a grip on things, but the Indians were technically and physically more sound.

FILE PHOTO: Japan struggled to get a grip on things, but the Indians were technically and physically more sound. | Photo Credit: AFP

India is set to get its Women’s Kabaddi League. Mashal Sports, the organiser of the Pro Kabaddi League, which is now in its 10th season, has aimed to launch the women’s kabaddi riding on the success of the men’s league.

The women’s league will see the return of three teams - Firebirds, IceDivas and StormQueens- that participated in the Women’s Kabaddi Challenge in 2016.

“Our plans for a professional women’s kabaddi league are based on the success we have seen in the men’s league and our commitment to grow kabaddi as a modern world-class sport from India,” said Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League.

PKL’s viewership increases

The ninth edition of the PKL attracted cumulative viewership of 222 million on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League and reached millions of viewers through streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The play-offs and final saw a cumulative reach of 66 million, a 32% increase over the previous season.

