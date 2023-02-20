Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Puneri Paltan nominated for ‘Club Team of the Year’ award

Puneri Paltan has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Club Team of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.
Puneri Paltan, one of the founding franchises of the Pro Kabaddi League, has an extensive tiered set up in the league.
What sets this club apart from the rest is its Yuva Paltan setup, which identifies and grooms young talent primarily from Maharashtra.
It has acted as a feeder for the main team, which built its 2022 squad around players who rose through the ranks from the Yuva Paltan setup.
Under the leadership of coach BC Ramesh and captain Fazel Atrachali, a young Puneri Paltan side made its maiden final but fell to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the summit clash.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place