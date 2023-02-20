Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Puneri Paltan nominated for ‘Club Team of the Year’ award

Puneri Paltan has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Club Team of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

Puneri Paltan, one of the founding franchises of the Pro Kabaddi League, has an extensive tiered set up in the league.

What sets this club apart from the rest is its Yuva Paltan setup, which identifies and grooms young talent primarily from Maharashtra.

It has acted as a feeder for the main team, which built its 2022 squad around players who rose through the ranks from the Yuva Paltan setup.

Under the leadership of coach BC Ramesh and captain Fazel Atrachali, a young Puneri Paltan side made its maiden final but fell to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the summit clash.