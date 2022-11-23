Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls live score, ProKabaddi 2022: Bulls 22-18 Warriors at half-time

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls.

Scores read Bulls vs Warriors:

22-18: Half time! Bengal is experimenting with Manoj Gowda as a raider. No points.

20-18: A well-timed diving ankle hold by Girish Ernak! The covers rush in for support. Bengal has another point.

19-17: Neeraj Narwal returns with an empty raid after the all out. He has three raid points thus far.

16-17: Shrikanth Jadhav is happy with the bonus point as he runs down the raid clock.

13-16: The Bulls are back to seven on the mat. Maninder has been taken down again with five defenders converging onto him.

10-16: Shrikanth gets the faintest of touches on a crouching Mayur at the baseline with a kick. Seconds later, we have an ALL OUT. Where was this Warriors side earlier this season?

9-11: A super tackle from Bulls as Maninder finds himself pinned to the floor with a stronng anklehold from the Bulls defender.

7-11: Time for a do or die raid from Maninder. That’s an audacious move. He shoves away Mahender at the midline and that will be two points for Bengal.

7-7: Shrikanth Jadhav is out courtesy of a brilliant dash from Mahender Singh

LINEUPS

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Manoj Gowda, Shrikanth Jadhav, Shubhan Shinde, Girish Ernak

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

TEAM PREVIEW

Bengal Warriors lost in their last outing and have seven wins, six losses and two ties in Season 9. Skipper Maninder Singh has been consistent and has scored 174 raid points in the ongoing campaign. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have aided their captain in attack with 70 and 42 raid points respectively. Girish Maruti Ernak has been a pillar in defence for the Warriors with 40 tackle points. Along with Ernak, Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have made their presence felt in defence with 28 and 25 tackle points respectively.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have been one of the teams to watch out for so far with 10 wins, five losses and a tie. Bharat has been the go-to raider for the Bulls with 186 raid points. The Bulls have also got raiders like Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal who have managed 86 and 67 raid points respectively. On the defensive front, Saurabh Nandal is leading the charts for the Bulls with 53 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have also assisted Nandal in defence with 33 and 29 tackle points for the Bulls, while Neeraj Narwal too has contributed 20 tackle points.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 23.