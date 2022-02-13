Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Bengaluru bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage for the day! The second game of the evening will see Bengaluru Bulls take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League