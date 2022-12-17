After winning the inagural season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will return to play its third PKL final in the 2022 season as it eyes its second title.

Follow: Jaipur Pink Paltan vs Puneri Paltan PKL 9 Final, Live

PREVIEW:- JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

The Panthers topped the league stage standings and have met Puneri Paltan twice this season, winning once and losing on the other occasion. They are in great form and will back themselves to beat Puneri Paltan in the final with their star man Arjun Deshwal (290 raid points) leading the way. V Ajith Kumar (94 raid points) who had a big impact on the Panthers in their semis win against Bengaluru Bulls will also have a role to play alongside Rahul Chaudhari (71 raid points). On the defensive front, Ankush has been the best defender of the season with 86 tackle points. He has received great support from Sunil Kumar (59 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (53 tackle points).

SPORTSTAR PKL STREAM

PKL 9 Final preview! Who will win season 9 of Pro Kabaddi? Squad, strengths, weakness, team analysis - We’ve discussed it all in our Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

SEASON-WISE RECORD

Jaipur Pink Panthers, the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014 beat U Mumba 35-24 to win its first and only title.

PKL 8 Finished in 8th position P 22 W 10 L 10 T 2 Points 63 PKL 7 Finished in 7th position P 22 W 9 L 11 T 2 Points 58 PKL 6 Finished in 5th position out of 6 teams (Group A - 2 groups of 6 teams each) P 22 W 6 L 13 T 3 Points 43 PKL 5 Finished in 5th position out of 6 teams (Group A - 2 groups of 6 teams each) P 22 W 8 L 13 T 1 Points 51 PKL 4 Runner-up of the Pro Kabaddi season four under the leadership of Jasvir Singh finishing in 3rd position (Total 8 teams) P 14 W 8 L 5 T 1 Points 47 PKL 3 Finished in 6th position (Total 8 teams) P 14 W 4 L 8 T 2 Points 28 PKL 2 Finished in 5th position (Total 8 teams) P 14 W 6 L 7 T 1 Points 38 PKL 1 Winner of the inaugural season of PKL under the leadership of Navneet Gautam, finishing on the top of the points table after the league stage P 14 W 10 L 3 T 1 Points 54

PERFROMANCE OVER THE YEARS