PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League: Records, wins, losses, playoffs stats, history before PKL 9 final vs Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers season-wise stat, wins, losses, full record before PKL 9 final against Puneri Paltan at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, 17th December.

Team Sportstar
17 December, 2022 16:18 IST
17 December, 2022 16:18 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers will play its third final.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will play its third final. | Photo Credit: PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers season-wise stat, wins, losses, full record before PKL 9 final against Puneri Paltan at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, 17th December.

After winning the inagural season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will return to play its third PKL final in the 2022 season as it eyes its second title.

Follow: Jaipur Pink Paltan vs Puneri Paltan PKL 9 Final, Live

PREVIEW:- JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

The Panthers topped the league stage standings and have met Puneri Paltan twice this season, winning once and losing on the other occasion. They are in great form and will back themselves to beat Puneri Paltan in the final with their star man Arjun Deshwal (290 raid points) leading the way. V Ajith Kumar (94 raid points) who had a big impact on the Panthers in their semis win against Bengaluru Bulls will also have a role to play alongside Rahul Chaudhari (71 raid points). On the defensive front, Ankush has been the best defender of the season with 86 tackle points. He has received great support from Sunil Kumar (59 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (53 tackle points).

SPORTSTAR PKL STREAM

PKL 9 Final preview! Who will win season 9 of Pro Kabaddi? Squad, strengths, weakness, team analysis - We’ve discussed it all in our Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

SEASON-WISE RECORD

Jaipur Pink Panthers, the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014 beat U Mumba 35-24 to win its first and only title.

PKL 8
Finished in 8th position
P 22 W 10 L 10 T 2 Points 63
PKL 7
Finished in 7th position
P 22 W 9 L 11 T 2 Points 58
PKL 6
Finished in 5th position out of 6 teams (Group A - 2 groups of 6 teams each)
P 22 W 6 L 13 T 3 Points 43
PKL 5
Finished in 5th position out of 6 teams (Group A - 2 groups of 6 teams each)
P 22 W 8 L 13 T 1 Points 51
PKL 4
Runner-up of the Pro Kabaddi season four under the leadership of Jasvir Singh finishing in 3rd position (Total 8 teams)
P 14 W 8 L 5 T 1 Points 47
PKL 3
Finished in 6th position (Total 8 teams)
P 14 W 4 L 8 T 2 Points 28
PKL 2
Finished in 5th position (Total 8 teams)
P 14 W 6 L 7 T 1 Points 38
PKL 1
Winner of the inaugural season of PKL under the leadership of Navneet Gautam, finishing on the top of the points table after the league stage
P 14 W 10 L 3 T 1 Points 54

PERFROMANCE OVER THE YEARS

**table for season 9 was updated after the league stage.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Watch: THAT Nabibakhsh super tackle on Guman Singh - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9 Highlights

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us