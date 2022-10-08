PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Maninder Singh becomes the second player to cross 1000 raid points

The 32-year-old achieved the feat against Haryana Steelers at Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
Bengaluru 08 October, 2022 22:52 IST
FILE PHOTO: Maninder Singh for Bengal Warriors in PKL 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Maninder Singh for Bengal Warriors in PKL 2019. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Bengal’s star raider Maninder Singh added another feather to his cap when on Saturday he became only the second player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League to reach 1000 raid points.

The 32-year-old achieved the feat against Haryana Steelers at Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru in the sixth match of PKL 2022.

Maninder becomes only the second player to cross the magical mark after dubki king Pardeep Narwal, who had achieved the feat in the seventh season of the league.

Maninder made his PKL debut in its first season in 2014 and shot to immediate stardom with 130 raid points.

Maninder led his team to the title in PKL 7, starring with 205 raid points.

Season-wise raid points of Maninder Singh:

  • ⦿ PKL 1:- 130
  • ⦿ PKL 5:- 190
  • ⦿ PKL 6:- 206
  • ⦿ PKL 7:- 205
  • ⦿ PKL 8:- 262
  • ⦿ PKL 9:- 7*

