Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

In the last game of the night, Bengal Warriors will square off against Haryana Steelers. The Season 7 champions have continued with Maninder Singh as their captain. The Warriors skipper scored 262 raid points in Season 8 and was the third-best raider in the league. He will once again be Bengal Warriors’ talisman this season and will be aided in attack by Shrikant Jadhav and all-rounder Deepak Hooda. Shrikant Jadhav has accumulated 484 raid points over the years in vivo Pro Kabaddi, while Deepak Hooda has amassed 973 raid points besides also chipping in with 90 tackle points. Deepak Hooda’s defence prowess will add further solidity to Bengal Warriors’ defence which also features experienced campaigners like Surender Nada, Girish Ernak and Amit Sheoran.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will be captained by defender Joginder Narwal, who has tons of vivo Pro Kabaddi experience under his belt. A calm and assured presence defensively, Joginder will have the support of fellow defenders Jaideep and Mohit to call upon. Both Jaideep and Mohit showed what they are capable of last season with 66 and 42 tackle points respectively, and they will be eager to better that tally in the new campaign. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers’ raiding department features players like K. Prapanjan, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet and Vinay and Meetu. While Manjeet is expected to be the team’s main raider after scoring 159 raid points last season, players like Rakesh Narwal, Vinay and Meetu are capable of rising to the challenge. Furthermore, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Nitin Rawal will also be keen to have a positive impact for Haryana Steelers this season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Bengal: 1 | Haryana: 5 | Tie: 0

Milestone Watch

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors) needs only 7 raid points to touch 1000 career raid points.

Haryana Steelers will be without Vikash Kandola with a young raiding unit needing to step up | Photo Credit: Haryana Steelers/Instagram

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Bengal Warriors: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep Dahiya

Squads BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban, Gaikar Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K. HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

Where can you watch Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday.