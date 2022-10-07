Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Home team Bengaluru Bulls will take on Telugu Titans in the first Southern derby on day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture..

The high-octane season opener, part of a triple header itinerary for day 1, will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 19 | BB: 12 | TT:3 | Tie: 4

Telugu Titans will need Siddharth Desai to come good this season in order to keep up with the scoring potential of their competitors. | Photo Credit: Telugu Titans/Instagram

SQUADS BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav. Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rohit Kumar. All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal. TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

Where can you watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday