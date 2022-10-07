PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans in the second match on day 1. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

07 October, 2022
With the departure of Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola has huge shoes to fill in Bengaluru Bulls and will hope to make the most of the opportunity on the opening day of the league.

Home team Bengaluru Bulls will take on Telugu Titans in the first Southern derby on day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture..

The high-octane season opener, part of a triple header itinerary for day 1, will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 19 | BB: 12 | TT:3 | Tie: 4

Telugu Titans will need Siddharth Desai to come good this season in order to keep up with the scoring potential of their competitors.

SQUADS
BENGALURU BULLS
Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav.
Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rohit Kumar.
All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal.
TELUGU TITANS
Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian.
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S.
All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

Where can you watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday

