Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

The two-time finalists, Gujarat Giants will battle it out against Tamil Thalaivas in their opening game of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9. They have got an experienced raiding trio of Chandran Ranjit, Mahendra Rajput and Rohit Kumar to lead their attack this season. Anyone of the aforementioned raiders can take a game away from the opposition when on song and you can rest assured that Gujarat Giants fans will be hoping that one of them steps up for the team and sets the tone for the rest of the season.

These raiding specialists will also get assistance from Pardeep Kumar and Rakesh who have been a part of the Gujarat Giants even in the last campaign. Gujarat Giants boast an experienced defence as they have got the likes of Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, and Sandeep Kandola to tackle raiders. This defensive trio have proven that they can get the better of quality raiders in the past and will need to be on top of their game against Tamil Thalaivas’ dynamic attack.

As far as Tamil Thalaivas are concerned, all eyes will be on Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat to see how he starts the season with his new team. Sehrawat has been a force to be reckoned with in the league and is the third-highest raid points scorer (986) in vivo Pro Kabaddi history. Capable of single-handedly winning matches for his team, Sehrawat will have to be kept quiet if Gujarat Giants want to win the game.

That said, Tamil Thalaivas also have raider Ajinkya Pawar in the team should Sehrawat experience a rare off day. Pawar scored 108 raid points last season and can pick up crucial points in pressure situations. On the defensive front, Sagar, who was the second-best defender in Season 8 with 82 tackle points, will be the leader of the pack. Sagar will be supported by Mohit and Sahil Gulia in defence after the duo combined for 54 tackle points for Tamil Thalaivas last season.

Gujarat has roped in Rohit Kumar to add a line of experience to its raiding arsenal | Photo Credit: Rohit Kumar/Instagram

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Gujarat: 4 | Tamil: 2 | Tie: 0

Players to watch out for:

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar

Gujarat Giants: Dong Geon Lee (if he gets game time)

Squads GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Young Chang Ko, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj Vinod Kumar All-Rounders: Shankar Bhimraj, Arkam Shaikh, Gadai Rohan Singh TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday.