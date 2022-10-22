PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points and most super 10 lists of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
22 October, 2022 09:52 IST
Naveen Kumar had to sit out for more than 9 minutes due to Patna’s brilliant defence, but they couldn’t stop him from scoring his sixth consecutive super 10 in Pro Kabaddi season 9.

Naveen Kumar had to sit out for more than 9 minutes due to Patna’s brilliant defence, but they couldn’t stop him from scoring his sixth consecutive super 10 in Pro Kabaddi season 9. | Photo Credit: PKL

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Naveen Kumar’s 13-point effort goes is in vain as Dabang Delhi fails to extend its winning streak against the Patna Pirates, who was at the bottom of the points table.

Not much has changed in the top five of most raiding points, with Puneri Paltan star raider Aslam making the list with 55 points in six matches.

Rohit Gulia and Sachin of the Patna Pirates are the other newcomers to the top ten list of most raid points this season. Patna defeated Dabang Delhi in the final match of October 21 to open its account in the points table, and these two were the main wreakers-in-chief for Patna against table-toppers Dabang Delhi.

MATCHES ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21:

MATCH 1: U MUMBA VS HARYANA STEELERS

MATCH 2: PUNERI PALTAN VS BENGAL WARRIORS

MATCH 3: PATNA PIRATES VS DABANG DELHI

From top performances to top duds, we discuss them all in our weekly PKL recap YouTube live stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

