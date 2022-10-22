Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Naveen Kumar’s 13-point effort goes is in vain as Dabang Delhi fails to extend its winning streak against the Patna Pirates, who was at the bottom of the points table.

Not much has changed in the top five of most raiding points, with Puneri Paltan star raider Aslam making the list with 55 points in six matches.

Rohit Gulia and Sachin of the Patna Pirates are the other newcomers to the top ten list of most raid points this season. Patna defeated Dabang Delhi in the final match of October 21 to open its account in the points table, and these two were the main wreakers-in-chief for Patna against table-toppers Dabang Delhi.

MATCHES ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21:

MATCH 1: U MUMBA VS HARYANA STEELERS

MATCH 2: PUNERI PALTAN VS BENGAL WARRIORS

MATCH 3: PATNA PIRATES VS DABANG DELHI