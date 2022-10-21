U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Guman Singh, Maneej in focus

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 21st October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

7:10PM IST : LINEUPS

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossei Bastami, Joginder Narwal

U Mumba lost their last match against Puneri Paltan and have a record of two losses and just as many wins from their four games so far. The Season 2 champions need to improve their overall game, which is highlighted by the fact that their best raider Guman Singh has 28 raid points after four games. Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have been the next best raiders for them this season with 20 points each. U Mumba needs to step up defensively as well which is emphasized by the fact that Rinku with 12 tackle points is their top tackler. Surinder Singh and Kiran Magar have been their next-best defenders with eight and six tackle points respectively.

Like U Mumba, Haryana Steelers will also enter this contest after losing their last match. The Steelers, in fact, have lost their last two games after winning their first two matches of the season and will be keen to return to winning ways. Their lead raider Manjeet has done well to score 37 raid points and he’s found decent support in the form of Meetu (25 raid points) but needs some more help from the rest of his teammates in the offence for a change in fortunes for the team. Defensively, Mohit and Jaideep Dahiya have been the team’s best defenders with 11 and 10 tackle points respectively, while all-rounder Nitin Rawal has also scored six tackle points.

U MUMBA RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Won 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | U Mumba: 4 | Haryana: 6 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

U Mumba: Jai Bhagwan

Haryana Steelers: Meetu

Squads U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

Where can you watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 21.