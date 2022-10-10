Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live score: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas - Feisty U Mumba keeps Pardeep Narwal & Co quiet, Jai Bhagwan impresses

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of day 4 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Scores read MUM vs UP

We’re back for the second half

HALFTIME 14-9 in U Mumba’s favour It’s been a quiet half of Kabaddi as U Mumba looks to make amends for the shoddy performance in the first game against Dabang Delhi. The raiders have worked in unison but its the defenders, like Rinku and Jai Bhagwan who are solidifying U Mumba’s fortifications. Can Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill steady UP Yoddhas or will this be a win for the Mumbai outfit? Find out in our live coverage.

14-9 Make it a five point lead. Durgesh is brought down by Kiran Magar and Pardeep is left pacepalming.

13-9 Nitesh Kumar seems to have gone out of bounds. His left foot is out bounds before he gets a touch on Jai Bhagwan. Referee says defender out. UP reviews. Nitesh takes a small knock to the head also in the process. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL as Nitesh is shown the bench

12-9 Pardeep goes too deep in the right corner and is flattened in no time.

11-9 EXCEPTIONAL FROM U MUMBA. Jai Bhagwan goes for it as he goes for both of Gill’s ankles and then finds help in Surender Singh and Rinku

2:50 min to go in this half

10-9 Sumit with a solid ankle hold on Ashish brings the deficit down to one solitary point. This revives Pardeep Narwal

10-8 Surender Gill somersaults almost after getting Kiran Magar out

10-7 Guman Singh is unsuccessful in his attempt to get a point deep in the Yoddhas half as Ashu Singh sends him to give Pardeep company.

10-6 This first half has been all U Mumba, as Ashish sends Pardeep Narwal to the bench

9-6 Surender Gill is brought down by Rinku in the right corner.

8-6 BONUS for Guman Singh

7-6 Harendra Kumar tries to hold back Pardeep when he’s almost near the midline and Pardeep almost swats him off and runs off to midline almost backwards. Brute strength.

7-5 Guman Singh gets a gift from Shubham as he stands there and Guman runs away with a touch without as much as breaking a sweat

6-5 Good tackle from Durgesh Kumar. Sumit from the left with the backhold, Nitesh from the right with support and Jai Bhagwan comes down for a point to UP Yoddhas.

6-4 Surender Gill takes out Kiran Magar with a reverse toe touch. He’s started slow today

6-3 Rinku retaliates by castling Pardeep Narwal in the middle of the U Mumba half

5-3 DASH! Guman runs across the mat and seems to have got a touch on a defender and is then pushed to the lobby. He reaches out and tries to get past the midline but the referees think he’s out

5-2 Guman Singh has his first point with a touch on Shubham Singh

4-2 OFF YOU GO. No mercy for the birthday boy Surender Gill from his namesake in the U Mumba outfit who dashes the raider out. Surender Gill has been kept quiet.

3-2 Another couple of empty raids for Surender Gill and Guman Singh

3-2 Jai Bhagwan gets the bonus but is brought down by Nitesh who has a wide smile on his face after his team comes to back him up.

2-1 Pardeep Narwal opens his account. Takes Ashish out with a kick

2-0 Bonus point just in the nick of time for Jai Bhagwan who goes in for the second time to make sure that bonus is in the bag

1-0 OOF. What a block from the defence. Surender Gill comes in to left. Harendra Kumar and Surender Singh combine here. Surender Singh goes behind Gill and Harendra pulls him back with an ankle hold. This is Fazel Atrachali’s Mumba

0-0 Guman begins proceedings for U Mumba. Empty raids for him and Pardeep early on

UP Yoddha wins the toss and U Mumba will raid first

7:20PM IST: LINEUPS

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surender Singh, Harendra Kumar Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Kiran Magar

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

U Mumba: Rinku

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill

Squads U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

PREVIEW

After a loss in the opening match of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, U Mumba will be keen to get their first win of the season. They will take on U.P. Yoddhas in their second match of the season and will need a more complete performance to get the better of the Yoddhas. Their lead raider Guman Singh will need to do better than his four raid points in his last game and will need to be backed up by the likes of Shivam and Jai Bhagwan in attack. U Mumba will also hope that Ashish, who scored seven raid points in the first game of the season, can continue performing similarly. Defensively, captain Surinder Singh will need to lead by example after an underwhelming display last time around. Surinder along with Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Mohit Kiran Magar will need to be on top of their game to prevent the Yoddhas’ talented raiders.

U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will be confident about securing back-to-back wins after edging past Jaipur Pink Panthers in their season opener. Their first encounter of the season witnessed Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Rohit Tomar make their presence felt in attack. They will be eager to build on their opening night win in Season 9 and hope that the likes of Pardeep and Gill can continue their winning momentum when they square off against the Season 2 champions. On the defensive front, the Yoddhas have plenty of options in Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar and Ashu Singh. All of their defenders were switched on against the Panthers and they will be expected to perform similarly when they clash against U Mumba on Monday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 8 | U Mumba: 3 | UP Yoddhas: 4 | Tie: 1

PREVIOUS RESULTS THIS SEASON:

U Mumba lost to Dabang Delhi 21-47

UP Yoddhas beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Where can you watch U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday.