Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Anshul Deshwal kept the momentum going and amassed 17 points in the match against Patna Pirates on Sunday and jumps to the top of most raid points list in PKL 2022.

Here is a look at the list of players with most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022.