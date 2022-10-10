Dabang Delhi’s star raider Naveen Kumar became the fastest player to reach 700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history.
The 22-year-old reached the 700-raid-point milestone in Dabang Delhi’s 20-point thrashing of Gujarat Giants at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday
Naveen reached the monumental feat in just 64 matches, seven less than the previous fastest, ‘ Dubki King’ Pardeep Narwal who reached the mark in 71 matches.
Naveen raced to his second consecutive super 10 of the season with his 15-point effort helping Delhi to a 20-point win over Gujarat (53-33).