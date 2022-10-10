PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Naveen Kumar fastest to reach to 700 raid points

Naveen, 22, reached the 700-raid-point milestone in Dabang Delhi’s 20-point thrashing of Gujarat Giants at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Team Sportstar
10 October, 2022 21:40 IST
10 October, 2022 21:40 IST
Naveen Kumar continues his great form as he paves his way for 700 raid points.

Naveen Kumar continues his great form as he paves his way for 700 raid points. | Photo Credit: PKL

Naveen, 22, reached the 700-raid-point milestone in Dabang Delhi’s 20-point thrashing of Gujarat Giants at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Dabang Delhi’s star raider Naveen Kumar became the fastest player to reach 700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history.

The 22-year-old reached the 700-raid-point milestone in Dabang Delhi’s 20-point thrashing of Gujarat Giants at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday

Also Read
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live Highlights: Dabang Delhi 53-33 Gujarat Giants - Naveen fastest to 700 raid points in Delhi’s 20-point thrashing of Gujarat

Naveen reached the monumental feat in just 64 matches, seven less than the previous fastest, ‘ Dubki King’ Pardeep Narwal who reached the mark in 71 matches.

Naveen raced to his second consecutive super 10 of the season with his 15-point effort helping Delhi to a 20-point win over Gujarat (53-33).

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Video Highlights: Dabang Delhi wins PKL 8, shocks Patna Pirates in tense final

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us