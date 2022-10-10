Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live score: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants - Super 10s for Naveen Kumar, Rakesh; Gujarat defence struggles

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of day 4 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Scores read DELHI vs GUJARAT

44-31 Why would you play the strength game with Mahendra Rajput? Two defenders run to him and he falls back to the midline having claimed those two points.

44-29 Far too easy for Naveen as he draws Sandeep Kandola to gift him a point.

43-29 Mahendra Rajput gets a hand touch on Krishan Dhull. Rare blip in Dhull’s concentration this? Time for a strategic timeout

43-28 Naveen uses the lobbies to take out Baldev Singh

43-28 Bonus for Mahendra Rajput

43-27 Ashu Malik keeps the score ticking for Delhi taking out Sourav Gulia

42-27 Manjeet takes out Parteek Dhaiya while Mahendra Rajput removes Ravi Kumar. Gujarat needs to look at reducing that margin of defeat to under seven points

40-26 KRISHAN DHULL ON FIRE IN THE RIGHT CORNER. HIGH FIVE FOR HIM. The second of the season and Rakesh must be sore from all the mat impact.

39-26 Mahendra Rajput comes in and he’s a big man. He takes out Vishal who puts in a weak ankle hold on the left

39-25 Ashu Malik is tackled but a third defender steps out of the mat.

Khul ke khelo, khul ke khelo. Naveen sun, jab time paas karna hai to poori raid le - Delhi coach Krishan Hooda telling Naveen Kumar to waste time because of their 14-point cushion

38-24 Manjeet removes Rinku Narwal while Rakesh heads back with an unsuccessful raid. A timeout is called. Delhi is comfortable but 11 minutes remain. If the Pune vs Bengaluru match taught us anything, it is to persist.

36-24 Unnecessary tackle from Ashu on Rakesh. Point conceded.

36-23 Rakesh takes out Krishan while Ashu Malik returns the favour by picking out Rinku Narwal.

35-22 FIVE POINTS. ALL OUT INFLICTED. MY WORD, NAVEEN! He takes out Arkam Shaikh, Rakesh and Parteek Dhaiya to take this game further away from the Giants

30-22 Rakesh gets a bonus

30-21 NAVEEN GETS HIS SUPER 10 with a smart 2 point raid. He keeps his right foot inside as he’s tackled near the lobby and gets the dangling hand across the midline. What a smart raider!

28-21 Naveen Kumar and HS Rakesh get a point each

27-20 Chandran Ranjit just can’t do anything today. He is pushed out of the playing area

26-20 Manjeet gets a bonus point

25-20 Ashu needed support. Ashu gets support! Parteek Dhaiya is blocked and turned. The midline miles away now. SUPER TACKLE! Ashu Malik managed a bonus before that. Five point cushion for Delhi.

22-20 WOW. WHAT HAS PARTEEK DHAIYA PULLED OFF HERE? Two defenders hold his body and legs each and his dangling hand seems to have grazed past the midline. Gujarat reviews asking for a third point but the third defender seems to get the touch after Parteek goes past the midline. So UNSUCCESSFUL REVIEW

22-18 HERCULEAN ATTEMPT from the Delhi defence. Rakesh jumps over Krishan Dhull who catches his legs and brings him down with reinforcements coming in.

21-18 Parteek Dhaiya listens to his coach as he gets a double ankle hold on Naveen. Instant results

Ram Meher Singh is a very unhappy man as he scolds his team for pouring water on their strategies and efforts. He urges his team to stop Naveen and not hastily throw themselves at him and leak points.

21-17 IN DABANG DELHI’S FAVOUR This has been a fairly straightforward game for Delhi whose defence has looked brilliant. Delhi has six tackle points compared to four for Gujarat which happened towards the end of the first half. Ram Meher Singh is a strict man and won’t like how his team is folding in front of Naveen. The awe needs to be sucked out of the side for them to tackle someone as nimble on his feet as Naveen. Gujarat’s raiders have done better, with a point lead over Delhi in this department - Rakesh HS the trump card for Gujarat. Naveen Kumar also becomes the fastest to 700 raid points, seven games faster than Pardeep Narwal.

21-17 Ashu Malik is tackled by Arkam Shaikh but both sides get a few points thanks to a few bonuses. The halftime buzzer rings as Delhi finishes with a four-point lead.

19-13 Rakesh goes in to raid and tries to dive down to escape low to the midline but a Delhi line of defence is waiting to block hi there. ALL OUT INFLICTED. Vishal the initiator.

16-13 Bonus for Rakesh but Naveen takes out Arkam Shaikh to reduce Delhi down to one man

15-12 Naveen foxes Rinku Narwal as he keeps him guessing about which way he’s headed and then ends up getting his touch and jumping over a stumped Rinku.

14-12 Chandran Ranjit’s off day continues as Krishan sends him to get some rest on the bench

13-12 Chandran Ranjit takes out Kishan after which Naveen Kumar goes deep and plucks out Sourav Gulia

12-11 SUPER RAID. Three points for Manjeet as he registers this game’s first super raid. He’s taken off Shankar Gadai, Sourav Gulia and Parteek Dhaiya. A dubki and drag combo, massive strength from Manjeet

9-11 Good match sense from the Dabang Delhi defence. Sandeep Dhull gets a hold on Rakesh’s ankles but the tall man can ease to the midline so

9-10 Ashu Malik is taken down by Parteek Dhaiya. Blow by blow, going neck to neck here with Gujarat inching forward

9-9 Delhi returns the favour as Krishan brings down Rakesh

8-9 NAVEEN IS TACKLED FOR THE FIRST TIME TONIGHT. Ram Meher Singh is up on his feet and the man to thank is Rakesh. Cutting out his direct competition

8-8 Parteek Dhaiya claims a back touch, a kick on Sandeep Dhull

8-7 Rakesh snaps up yet another bonus point

8-6 Acrobatic from Manjeet here. He jumps over a defender here and almost cartwheels to the midline. Manjeet believes he has a touch on another Gujarat defender as he turns around to the midline. His entire body weight is balanced by that left arm. The risk of injury on that mat is insane. Good strength here but there doesn’t seem to be conclusive evidence of that second touch. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL. And now DELHI HAS NO REVIEWS.

7-6 NO MERCY. Chandran Ranjit looks like he’s pleading to get to the midline if you look at the position in which he’s dragged back by Vishal

6-6 Ashu Malik is taken down by Sourav Gulia. Simple work for Gujarat here. Followed by a few empty raids.

6-5 Rakesh was threatening here but Krishan gets a vicious thigh hold in place and he’s turned into the Delhi half by a pile of blue. Massive show of strength here.

5-5 Naveen gets a bonus point

4-5 Rakesh HS gets a two-point raid here. Sandeep Dhull and Ravi Kumar have to exit the mat

4-3 Ashu Malik takes out Arkam Shaikh

3-3 Rakesh takes out Krishan Dhull with a running hand touch

3-2 Naveen is screaming that he got a touch on a do-or-die raid. Officials discuss it and the point is awarded. Sourav Gulia has to walk

2-2 Bonus point for Gujarat. Rakesh winning it

2-1 Vishal brings down Chandran Ranjit for the first defensive points of the night

1-1 Bonus for Naveen and Chandran Ranjit get us going tonight

LIVE ACTION

LINEUPS

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh HS, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Parteek Dhaiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

Defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. started their season with a bang courtesy of a convincing win in their season opener. Their talisman Naveen Kumar was once again in the heart of the action as he bagged the first Super 10 of the season after accumulating 13 raid points in the game. Ashu Malik supported Naveen well in attack by amassing six raid points in the game, while the likes of Manjeet and Ashish Narwal will be expected to contribute more in attack in the upcoming contest. As far as the defence is concerned, they have a variety of options who demonstrated their skill in the team’s season opener. Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Krishan and Sandeep Dhull were performing in commendable fashion against U Mumba and will hope for a similar display against Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, were involved in a draw in their first match of Season 9 and they will be eager to register their first win of the campaign on Monday. Getting the better of Dabang Delhi K.C. will by no means be easy but the Giants will know that they are capable of getting a win if both attack and defence can fire. Their last match saw raider Rakesh setting the mat on fire with his clinical raiding, which earned him 13 points. However, he will be hoping for more support in attack from the likes of captain Chandran Ranjit and Parteek Dahiya after they managed just five and four raid points respectively in their last match. That said, their chances of winning the match also depends heavily on how their defenders perform after Sourav Gulia and Rinku Narwal struggled to have much of an impact in their team’s previous game.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Dabang Delhi: 3 | Gujarat Giants: 5 | Tie: 2

PREVIOUS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 41-27

Gujarat Giants tied with Tamil Thalaivas 31-31

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Dabang Delhi: Naveen

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

Rakesh is crucial to a very raider-deficient Gujarat Giants outfit | Photo Credit: PKL

Squads DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Prateek Dhaiyap

Where can you watch Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday.