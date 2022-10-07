Welcome to the live coverage of the opening fixture of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. begin their vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 with a clash against Season 2 champions U Mumba. Naveen Kumar will once again be Dabang Delhi K.C.’s main raider in the upcoming campaign, while all-rounder Vijay is also expected to support him in attack. Ashu Malik is another player who will be hoping to contribute in attack, whereas the likes of Suraj Panwar, Manjeet and Ashish Narwal will also boost their raiding department. In defence, Dabang Delhi K.C. have plenty of good options like Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda and Ravi Kumar combining to provide the team defensive solidity.

Meanwhile, U Mumba will be hoping to make a positive start to the season themselves and will be confident about doing so with their youthful squad. Guman Singh, who became U Mumba’s most expensive buy in vivo Pro Kabaddi history at ₹1.215 crores, will be his team’s main raider this season and a lot is expected from him after he scored 95 raid points in 19 matches in Season 8. He will be aided by Ashish and Shivam and will need his supporting cast in attack to contribute to ease the pressure from his shoulders. On the defensive front, captain Surinder Singh and Rinku will have to shoulder most of the responsibility for U Mumba. The aforementioned duo along with Prince, Rahul, Shivansh Thakur and Harendra Kumar are expected to be the team’s defensive mainstays.

SQUADS DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

Where can you watch Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday