Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Pune keeps Maninder on bench, Bengal earns slender lead over Pune

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of 21st October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Scores read Pune vs Bengal

11-14 Mohit Goyat brings down Shrikant Jadhav as he pushes him off the mat and he gets help to be kept within bounds from one of his fellow defenders. Smart kabaddi from Pune.

10-14 Fazel Atrachali tells Akash Shinde that Girish Ernak will 100% come for the block but it’s Shrikant Jadhav who foxes the substitute raider from Pune as Bengal gets another point

10-13 OH GOOD LORD. Fazel Atrachali! Sombir holds back Maninder but Fazel Atrachali slides in from the left corner and pushes Mani back. How clinical was that! Pure fire from the Pune captain

9-13 Girish Ernak has Aslam’s number and he has removed him again

9-12 Manoj Gowda looks like he’s skipped over Sombir but Mohit holds him back and pulls him down

8-12 Mohit Goyat brings back Aslam Inamdar by taking out Vaibhav Garje

7-12 Nabibakhsh is brought down by Shubham Shinde and that brings back Maninder on the mat. Pune down to three men.

7-11 Manoj Gowda removes Sanket Sawant and Balasaheb Jadhav as he gets his hands past the midline. Bengal was down to two men and now have five on court.

Maninder has been off court for four minutes now.

7-9 SUPER TACKLE. Girish Ernak squashes down Aslam Inamdar. He is a boulder, Girish Ernak.

7-7 Manoj Gowda successfully manages a bonus

7-6 SUPER TACKLE it looked like but it looks like Deepak Hooda has stepped out of line. Oh what a waste. A fan spotted it from the sidelines even as Bengal fans were celebrating around her. Sharp eye!

6-6 Fazel Atrachali gets a brilliant back hold on Maninder as he is stranded in the left corner.

5-6 Mohit Goyat is tackled a little too close to the mat by Shubham Shinde but Mohit has already touched ahead of the midline and Shinde’s ankle drag back is in vain.

4-6 Fazel Atrachali and Nababibakhsh set a trap for Shrikant Jadhav as Sanket Sawant and Mohit Goyat castle him deep in the Pune half.

3-6 Mohit Goyat, now without Aslam on the mat, removes Vaibhav Garje.

2-6 SUPER RAID. Maninder gets the bonus point and also removes Aslam Inamdar and Balasaheb Jadhav. There’s the Maninder we know

2-3 Bonus point for Aslam Inamdar

1-3 Shrikant Jadhav muscles through a tackle attempt from Sanket Sawant and Fazel believes his defender should have been supported better

1-2 Maninder picks up a bonus point

1-1 Aslam Inamdar has insane amounts of energy as he stretches and removes Girish Ernak

0-1 Maninder comes in and picks up Balasaheb Jadhav. Early point for Maninder. Phew

FAZEL VS MANINDER - This will be a mouth-watering contest. The secondary raiders will be key in this encounter. Mohit and Nabibakhsh for Pune and Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda for Warriors.

8:10PM IST - LINEUPS

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Balasaheb Jadhav

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shuibham Shinde, Girish Ernak

After being winless in their first three games of the season, Puneri Paltan climbed up the standings pretty quickly following two successive wins. Aslam Inamdar has been the team’s main raider with 50 raid points so far, while Mohit Goyat has been their secondary raider and has done well to score 35 raid points. Akash Shinde has been Puneri Paltan’s third best attacker in terms of scoring points with 13 raid points. On the defensive side, Puneri Paltan’s defenders seem to be coming into their own with Fazel Atrachali marshalling the troops. The Iranian has been the team’s top defender with nine tackle points, while Gaurav Khatri has accounted for eight tackle points. Mohit Goyat, Badal Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have also scored five tackle points each for the team.

From top performances to top duds, we discuss them all in our weekly PKL recap YouTube live stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after a loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game. The Warriors captain Maninder Singh had a quiet outing against the Panthers but he’s still been the team’s standout raider this season with 43 raid points. Maninder has been well supported by Shrikant Jadhav, who has amassed 30 raid points in Season 9, but they need more help from all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Manoj Gowda, both of whom haven’t managed to produce their best in attack yet. On the defensive front, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the pick of their tacklers with 20 tackle points, while Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have accounted for 12 and 11 tackle points respectively.

PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

BENGAL WARRIORS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 16 | Puneri Paltan: 7 | Bengal: 8 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

Squads PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

Where can you watch Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 21.