Telugu Titans 25-26 Puneri Paltan Highlights Pro Kabaddi 2022: Aslam Inamdar steals win from under Titans’ noses in low-scoring thriller

2nd fixture of 18th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Manjeet Chhillar is shell-shocked as he screams at Monu Goyat and says, “What was the need?” Chhillar has pulled off his microphone. God save the Titans.

25-26 Aslam Inamdar has struggled all evening but he gets the point when it matters most. Monu Goyat goes for a hold on Aslam Inamdar’s legs but gets no support at all and Pune steals a win from under Titans’ nose.

25-25 PUNE HAS GIFTED SIDDHARTH DESAI A POINT. Sombir the man who gives Desai the touch

24-25 Siddharth Desai gets a bonus. It’s reviewed but the referees and the replay stands with Siddharth Desai

23-25 Pune listens. Siddharth is not given the bonus. Aslam Inamdar also goes in and returns without a point. One minute remains in this game.

BC Ramesh: Don’t give Siddharth the bonus

23-25 Ravinder Pahal leaves his foot out to score off from. Aslam Inamdar graciously accepts the offering.

23-24 Vinay is brought down by Nabibakhsh while Fazel Atrachali cleans up the hand.

23-23 Manjeet Chhillar is directing the defense from the sidelines as he pumps Surjeet to block Mohit Goyat

4.5 minutes left in this game.

22-23 Fazel Atrachali brings down Monu Goyat once more. He is holding his mouth, but looks all okay

22-22 Pahal is too far ahead and Aslam Inamdar’s kick gets him

22-21 SUPER RAID. Bonus plus three points awarded to Vinay. Four points, to now lead Puneri Paltan by a point. Mohit Goyat, Rakesh Ram, Sanket Sawant the scalps.

18-21 Monu Goyat gets a bonus and then Surjeet gets a hold on Nabibakhsh who comes in on a pursuit raid and turns him around to end his raid

15-21 Mohit Goyat comes in on a do-or-die raid and Parvesh Bhainswal’s hold doesn’t work. Parvesh slams the mat in anger

15-20 Pune brings down Siddharth Desai. Mohit Goyat initiating that tackle. A little too stiff from the big man.

15-19 Mohit Goyat gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal. Pune chipping away. The Titans corners are sitting either side of Manjeet Chhillar. Talk about awkward conversations.

15-18 Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point for the Titans

14-18 Mohit Goyat gets a toe touch on Vishal Bhardwaj.

14-17 Sombir has stepped out of the mat. Point gifted to Titans.

13-17 Mohit Goyat escapes Siddharth Desai, falters a bit, but gets back to safety.

13-16 Siddharth Desai has taken out Fazel and Aslam - two strongmen in the Pune set up.

11-16 ALL OUT INFLICTED. Fazel Atrachali with a strong hold on his right thigh gets Monu and Fazel has a wide smile on his face. He liked that tackle, we liked that tackle.

10-13 Mohit Goyat looks to attack Surjeet and he does. One man left on the mat for Titans

10-12 Monu Goyat gets a bonus. Fazel is happy to give it to him.

9-12 It looked like Mohit was going to be given out as his body was fully out. But the referees say, Parvesh Bhainswal was out of bounds and since he was out involved in the struggle, it won’t stand. Titans are reviewing. So we see the replay now. Parvesh Bhainswal seems to have stepped into the lobby ever so lightly. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL. Parvesh Bhainswal loses his place on the mat for now and the team’s review.

Are the Titans playing on the super tackle?

Manjeet Chhillar has a lot of words for his defenders, especially Vishal Bhardwaj.

HALFTIME: 11-9 IN FAVOUR OF PUNERI PALTAN: This has been a very low-scoring encounter but Puneri Paltan will be the more disappointed side despite the slender lead because of that very phrase - a slender lead. This Titans side is an unsure unit that came in with major changes to its starting 7. Pune has the squad to unsettle a side low on confidence like this. But they haven’t. In fact, Titans have scrambled and somehow managed to keep up with Pune. They’re not dealing with a big deficit in points - that’s a win. Can Fazel’s Pune undo some of these errors or can Titans see through a much-needed win? Action coming up in a few minutes.

9-11 Mohsen Maghsoudlou hastily goes for Aslam who is happy with the touch and jumps away. Titans need to be cleaner

9-10 Siddharth Desai takes out Fazel Atrachali as he couldn’t decide how best to tackle him.

8-10 Why is there no help for Pahal? Nabibakhsh drags him to the midline but if someone has helped Pahal, this would have been different.

8-9 Siddharth takes on the high line of defense and gets a kick on Mohit Goyat on the left.

7-9 Siddharth Desai comes off the bench. Gets a bonus and runs back.

6-9 Nabibakhsh brings down Vinay. That’s a point each in raiding and defense. Nice work, from the Iranian.

6-8 Nabibakhsh runs across, draws the error from Vishal Bhardwaj whose dash fails and goes with a point

6-7 ASLAM FAILS in a do-or-die raid! Not his tonight, Aslam’s. Ravinder Pahal looks like he distracted Aslam by dropping down to the mat, allowing the left corner to run in and finish the job.

5-7 CASTLED. Right corner comes around and blocks and turns Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

Mohsen Maghsoudlou has been brought on by the Titans. Can he give Vinay some support tonight?

5-6 Surjeet returns the favour by blocking, turning and bringing down Mohit Goyat. Pure wrestling moves.

4-6 Too easy for Pune. Monu Goyat was running parallel to the midline and he was surrounded and pushed out on the right of the mat

4-5 For the second time in the match, Aslam Inamdar steps into the lobby.

3-5 Nabibakhsh gifts a point to Vinay here as a tackle is fumbled.

2-5 Vishal Bhardwaj did not need to make that tackle but he still does and Mohit Goyat slips out of his grasp with ease.

2-4 Vinay pulls one back for the Titans and he removes Sanket Sawant

1-4 Weak defence from the Telugu Titans and we can hear Manjeet Chhillar screaming from the sidelines. Monu is quick on the turn and he removes Nitin and Ravinder Pahal

1-2 Aslam Inamdar is concentration personified as he gets an ankle hold on Monu Goyat

1-1 Nice little team effort from Pune to bring down K Hanumanthu. Sombir the initiator.

1-0 Aslam Inamdar steps into the lobby while pursuing Ravinder Pahal.

Interesting selections from Telugu Titans. Interesting, or should we say desperate? No Siddharth Desai, no Surjeet Singh in thi starting 7. Ravinder Pahal returns and he takes the captain’s armband. I am so interested to understand the reasoning behind this selection.

8PM IST: LINEUPS

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Rakesh Ram, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali

After a loss in their last game, Telugu Titans will be keen to bounce back when they face Puneri Paltan. The Titans will be eager to improve both in offence and defence come Tuesday after underwhelming on the mat last time around. Vinay, who has scored 23 raid points so far, has been their best-performing raider. However, they will need the likes of the experienced Siddharth Desai and Monu Goyat to start delivering soon if they want to begin winning soon. As far as defending goes, Vishal Bhardwaj and Surjeet Singh have been their top performers with six tackle points each. Parvesh Bhainswal has scored five tackle points and can have a positive impact on the mat for the Titans.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are coming into this game after registering their first win of the season against U Mumba. Aslam Inamdar and Mohammad Nabibakhsh were the top performers for the side in that game with eight raid points and four tackle points respectively. Inamdar has so far scored 46 raid points and will look to continue his fabulous form and has been accompanied by Mohit Goyat in the raiding department who has 27 raid points to his credit. In the defence section, Gaurav Khatri has been the rising star for Puneri Paltan with eight tackle points and he will also have the backing of Fazel Atrachali who has scored six tackle points since his arrival in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9.

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Loat 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 16 | Telugu Titans: 6 | Puneri Paltan: 9 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat

Squads TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

Where can you watch Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, October 18.