Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live score: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - Bharat and Bulls smoke out Puneri Paltan with pace in first half

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of day 3 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Scores read PP vs BB

16-30 Saurabh Nandal pulls Mohit Goyat out of the air and thumps him down.

16-29 Mohit Goyat’s mat awareness is insane as he quickly picks Aman and heads back with the Bulls sleeping

15-29 Gaurav Khatri haas removed Bharat. Nice job here. Where was he before?

14-29 Aslam Inamdar is brought down by Saurabh Nandal

We’re back for the second half

HALF TIME: 28-14 IN BULLS’ FAVOUR The home side is being carried through this game by the home crowd which is on its feet from minute 1. A good team effort is seeing the Bulls amp up the pace of the game so much that Pune is finding itself listless in multiple passages of play. The defense and Bharat in particular have been brilliant. Mohit Goyat’s efficacy isn’t as high as usual and the defense is making a few errors in haste and in panic sometimes. Pune needs to learn how to control the pace of a game. For their sake and for the sake of our aching fingers jabbing away at the keyboard blogging this match.

14-28 BONUS FOR KANDOLA. 14 POINT LEAD AT HALF TIME

14-27 Bharat gets a bit too eager as he tries to get involved in the tackle too but ends up gifting Akash Shinde his first point of the night

13-27 BHARAT SHINING Takes out Balasaheb Jadhav along the right and he’s skipping away to the midline

13-26 VICIOUS DEFENDING BY BULLS. Aman brings down Mohit Goyat and the rest of the defence turns him around so Goyat can’t even think about the midline

13-25 Bharat gets a bonus, while Aslam Inamdar takes out Mahender Singh

12-24 SIX POINT RAID FOR BHARAT. BIGGEST OF THE SEASON SO FAR. He takes out Balasaheb, Aslam Inamdar, Sanket Sawant and Badal Singh to effect an all out

12-18 Bengaluru Bulls defence is doing well here. Mahender brings down Akash Shinde and Aman handles that dangling hand

12-17 Bharat takes out Alankar Patil who attempts his tackle a little too close to the midline

12-16 Mohit Goyat fails on his do-or-die raid too after Aman thumps him down

12-14 Sanket brings down Vikash Kandola on a do-or-die raid.

11-14 How is that only one point? Aslam Inamdar gets a kick on Sauravh Nandal and the Bulls are careful to not touch a retreating Aslam Inamdar

10-14 Vikash Kandola gets a massive kick to Mohit Goyat’s face

10-13 Elementary error as Mahender is caught napping on that left corner.

9-13 Badal Singh plus Bharats moves as he bring him down with a thigh old on the left corner.

8-13 Aslam Inamdar takes out Aman

7-13 Super tackle opportunity but Vikash Kandola is too good as he inflicts the ALL OUT ON PUNERI PALTAN. Aslam Inamdar steps out plus the defender contacts Kandola as he runs to the midline

6-9 Bharat takes out Akash Shinde and dances to the midline

6-8 Akash Shinde gets a bonus point, but Pune down to three men so they need revivals

5-8SUPER RAID FOR VIKASH KANDOLA. THREE POINTS. Alankar Patil, Sanket Sawant and Akash Shinde sacrificed

5-5 SUPER TACKLE. BENGALURU EQUALISES. Mohit Goyat tries to kick the lone defender on the left, but the chain castles him and pushes him out of the mat from the centre

5-3 Bharat walks off with a bonus. Finding the bonus is something he does very well

5-2 Easy for Aslam Inamdar as he removes Mayur Kadam on the right

4-1 Pure pace from Mohit Goyat as he takes out Mahender Singh

3-1 Pune defence working like clockwork. Corner initiates, cover supports, other corner finishes. Sanket Sawant helps take down Neeraj Narwal

2-1 Bonus for Aslam Inamdar

1-1 Bonus for Vikash Kandola.

1-0 Aslam Inamdar takes out Saurabh Nandal first up.

LINEUPS

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Alankar Patil, Badal Singh

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal., Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Puneri Paltan picked up three points from their opening match of the season after a hard-fought tie against Patna Pirates. Their lead raider Aslam Inamdar showed glimpses of what he’s capable of but will be eager to put on a better display against Bengaluru Bulls as he looks to better his tally of seven raid points from Puneri Paltan’s opening game. He can expect support from Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde in attack after they chipped in against Patna Pirates, notching up seven and six points respectively. Defensively, they have quite a few options to bank on judging by their season opener. The likes of Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Patil and Badal Singh contributed in a disciplined manner against the Pirates and they will be keen to perform similarly on Sunday.

Check out our interview with Aslam Inamdar from season 8 here. Trace the imperious raider’s journey on Sportstar’s special journey

Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to maintain their winning start to the season when they face Puneri Paltan. The Bulls won their opening fixture courtesy of contributions from both the defence and attack. Raiders Vikash Kandola, Bharat and Neeraj Narwal shared the raiding responsibility in their last match and notched up five points each. Neeraj Narwal also contributed two tackle points to demonstrate his defensive prowess, while the team’s familiar faces in defence Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh managed four tackle points each. Heading into their second game of the season, Bengaluru Bulls look like they have a well-balanced squad with contributions from most players and they will be confident about securing back-to-back victories.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 14 | Pune: 8 | Bengaluru: 6 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Puneri Paltans: Mohit Goyat

Bengalurur Bulls: Neeraj Narwal

Squads PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

Where can you watch Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Sunday.