Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan 30-28 U Mumba - Puneri wins Maharashtra Derby

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 16th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Scores read: Puneri Paltan v U Mumba

PUNERI PALTAN’S QUEST FOR THE SEASON’S FIRST WIN FINALLY COMES TO AN END HERE AS THEY GET THE BETTER OF U MUMBA. WITH A SCOREBOARD OF 30-28, PUNERI PREVAILS IN A NAIL-BITING MATCH TO CLAIM THE MAHARASHTRA DERBY.

30-28 No, it would not be enough for U Mumba as the clock runs out of time, Puneri wins the match with the slightest of margins in the Maharastra Derby!

30-28 Guman Singh takes Puneri’s star raider Aslam to reduce the deficit by only two points with only less than 30 seconds left in the clock. Will this be enough?

30-27 Sombir attempts an ankle hold against Jai Bhagwan. Umpire consults this and two-point rewarded to U Mumba and Puneri gets only a point.

29-25 Aslam goes and takes a point to increase the lead by four points. U Mumba REVIEWS it again. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL. Aslam will take the point.

28-25 Puneri tackled Jai Bhagwan but U Mumba reviewed this instantly, their ask is for jersey pulling. The recap shows it clearly, Sanket Sawant was indeed pulling Jai Bhagwan’s jersey and REVIEW SUCCESSFUL. Point to U Mumba.

28-24 A point apiece to both teams. Fazel to go out off the mat.

27-23 U Mumba is not letting this match go to Puneri, a combined effort from the defence tackled Mohit who came in for a Do-or-die raid.

27-22 Jai Bhagwan takes two points, one bonus and touches Ashish. Umpire gives two-point. Puneri Paltan REVIEWS. The ask from Fazel is simple, no bonus. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL, the verdict remains the same, 2 points to U Mumba.

TIME-OUT!

27-20 Paltans are taking the game here from U Mumba, Sombir tackled debutant Ekrami.

26-20 Mohit takes a super quick point here. Rinku has to go out as he gave his touch to Mohit.

25-20 Guman Singh is being dashed by Sanket Sawant, the lead now gone to five points.

24-20 Poor show by U Mumba, Rinku gets out off the mat, self out and Surinder had to put the guns down. Puneri INFLICTS an ALL-OUT here.

TIME-OUT

20-20 Ekrami takes a bonus and a touchpoint in his first-ever raid of Pro Kabaddi. WOW! Brilliant, young man!

SUBSTITUTION: Heidarali Ekrami comes in for Surinder Singh

20-18 Aslam comes in for a raid and gets a touch on Mohit, U Mumba is only left with one man now.

19-18 Nabibaksh showing his power, pounced on Guman Singh to reduce U Mumba to two-man only.

18-18 OMG! A brilliant grity effort from U Mumba to tackle Mohit and it’s a SUPER TACKLE!

18-16 Guman attempts a quick bonus here, will get it.

18-15 A bad attempt from Harendra who gives his easy touch to Mohit.

17-15 Rahul Setpal takes Rakesh Ram to snatch a point from Puneri.

17-14 There’s no stopping for Aslam tonight, goes deep and touches the defender to get a point in a Do-Or-Die raid.

16-14 Jai Bhagwan gets a bonus.

16-13 And now Aslam pulls off a tight ankle hold to take another point.

15-13 A kick on Rinku will make up for a point for Aslam.

14-13 Mohit goes deep for a point but didn’t get it.

HALFTIME: 14-13 IN FAVOUR OF PUNERI PALTAN.This has been a pacey first half. Pune has been very balanced with seven points going to defence and sevem going to the raiders. Guman Singh is showing glimpses of his former self and that bodes very well for U Mumba Rinku and Surinder have been manning the corners well and the first half has seen these teams pretty much neck-to-neck in both departments. Aslam or Mohit need to step up to give Pune the edge over U Mumba. Nabibakhsh and Fazel have had a decent first half, with three points each to their names. Fazel’s defensive solidity has an element of rage to it tonight and his leadership will be crucial in Pune managing its first win of the season.

14-13 Ashish takes out Rakesh Ram as he tries a tackle with the raider comfortably close to the midline

14-12 Mohit Goyat gets a flying hand touch on Surinder Singh

13-12 How do you escape Fazel Atrachali? He allows Guman to get down to ther nervy 10 second mark and then tackles him with a solid ankle hold as he gets support from the others

12-12 Akash Shinde takes out Rinku with a toe touch

Pune is down to three men so they make a substitution. Akash Shinde comes in instead of Rakesh Ram

11-12 Nabibakhsh is brought down again by Ashish. The defensive units are shining today

11-11 BIG anklehold from Rinku as he brings down Aslam Inamdar in the right corner.

11-10 OH FAZEL. Blocks Guman Singh in the blink of an eye and move him away from the midline. He has help from Nabibakhsh

10-10 Another failed do-or-die raid for Pune as Mohit Goyat is brought down by Rinku with some help from Surinder in the right corner.

10-9 Solid defense from Puneri Paltan. Nabibakhsh runs into Jai Bhagwan, blocks and turns him as he brings down the promising youngster.

9-9 SUPER TACKLE IS GIVEN TO PUNE.. Nabibakhsh takes out Ashish as his foot goes over the midline but no part of his body is on the mat.

7-9 Guman Singh is making Sanket Sawant his bunny as he manages a bit of a jump after getting his man

7-8 Aslam Inamdar fails in a do-or-die raid as he runs out of time. Too much caution there from Aslam. Quite odd too from the youngster.

7-7 Scores level as Jai Bhagwan starts with two points. A bonus plus a touch on Gaurav Khatri.

7-5 Guman Singh strikes back. He gets Fazel Atrachali. Four raids. Four raid points. The Guman Singh of Patna is back? Or are we speaking too soon?

7-4 Two points for Mohit Goyat! Kiran Magar and Surinder Singh fall to the youngster

5-4 Aslam Inamdar gets a quick bonus after which Fazel Atrachali shackles Ashish’s legs while the second line of Pune’s defence handles the dangling hand.

3-4 Guman Singh is finding confidence as he removes Sanket Sawant.

3-3 Aslam Inamdar takes out Harendra. A weaklink for U Mumba.

2-3 The covers retailiate for Puneri Paltan, Rakesh Ram pushing out the U Mumba raider just in time to deny them a point - Ashish the raider

1-3 Rinku dives to hold both of Nabibakhsh’s legs and reinforcements arrive to close out the Iranian.

1-2 Guman Singh attempts the bonus but that’s a shoddy attempt. What he gets right is, he draws Mohit Goyat for a feeble ankle hold, slips out of that and then gets a touch on Sanket Sawant on the way to the midline.

1-0 Aslam Inamdar gets a bonus to get Pune off the markl

Fazel told Surinder Singh in the pre-match chat - Be careful, brother. Can the Iranian help his team to their first win as he goes up against his former side?

7:20PM IST - LINEUPS:

U Mumba: Guman SIngh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Kiran Magar

Puneri Paltan: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Ran, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Fazel Atrachali

After a loss in their last game, Puneri Paltan are still winless this season having suffered two defeats and tied their other match in Season 9 so far. They will be hoping to set the record straight by getting their first win of the campaign on Sunday and will rely heavily on Aslam Inamdar, who is their top-scorer this season with 38 raid points. The likes of Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde, who have scored 22 and 12 raid points respectively, will need to support Inamdar. As far as the tackling is concerned, Gaurav Khatri has been their best defender with seven tackle points and he’ll hope that Iranians Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh find form in defence soon.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will be confident about registering a third consecutive win. After a loss in their season opener, the Season 2 champions have won their last two games and will fancy their chances against their Maharashtra rivals. Their lead raiders Guman Singh and Ashish showed what they are capable of in the last match and have accounted for a total of 21 and 19 raid points respectively in Season 9. Jai Bhagwan is another player who has impressed in attack for U Mumba with 15 raid points. Defensively, Rinku has been their best tackler with nine tackle points, while Surinder Singh and Kiran Magar have also contributed eight and six tackle points respectively.

PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

U MUMBA RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Won 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 18 | Puneri Paltan: 7 | U Mumba: 9 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar

U Mumba: Jai Bhagwan

Squads PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

Where can you watch Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday.