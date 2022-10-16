Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

UP Yoddhas defeated Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 in the second match of the night to climb the points table. Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal scored super 10s to help the raiding unit shine against the dampened Yoddhas’ defence.

Surender Gill moves to the second position of most raid points in this season with 47 points while Pardeep Narwal also makes the cut in the top 10 list with 33 points in 4 matches.

While Dabang Delhi captain Naveen Kumar still sits on the top with 53 points.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 15, SATURDAY:

MATCH 1: PUNERI PALTAN VS U MUMBA

MATCH 2: UP YODDHAS VS BENGALURU BULLS