Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Pardeep Narwal enters top 10, Surender Gill goes second

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points list of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
16 October, 2022 22:24 IST
Pardeep Narwal makes to the top ten list of most raid points for the first time in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Pardeep Narwal makes to the top ten list of most raid points for the first time in Pro Kabaddi 2022. | Photo Credit: PKL

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

UP Yoddhas defeated Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 in the second match of the night to climb the points table. Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal scored super 10s to help the raiding unit shine against the dampened Yoddhas’ defence.

Surender Gill moves to the second position of most raid points in this season with 47 points while Pardeep Narwal also makes the cut in the top 10 list with 33 points in 4 matches.

While Dabang Delhi captain Naveen Kumar still sits on the top with 53 points.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 15, SATURDAY:

MATCH 1: PUNERI PALTAN VS U MUMBA

MATCH 2: UP YODDHAS VS BENGALURU BULLS

