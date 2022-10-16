UP Yoddhas 44-27 Bengaluru Bulls Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Vikash Kandola helps Bulls salvage a point, Super 10s for Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of 16th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Much to ponder about for the Bengaluru Bulls. Where was Vikash Kandola’s energy in the first part of the game? Why weren’t they able to keep Pardeep Narwal quiet? It will be a tough couple of weeks if these holes continue to exist. But first, they might have to negotiate a night of uncomfortable conversations with their coach, Randhir Sehrawat.

Scores read: UP Yoddhas vs Bulls

44-37 Vikash Kandola manages to get his team within the seven-point barrier to salvage a point from this game. My word. UP Yoddhas won’t be happy with that given how dominant they were at one stage.

44-35 Oh a tackle point for the Bulls after so long. Pardeep Narwal is brought down as Saurabh Nandal gets an ankle hold.

44-34 Vikash Kandola takes a quick bonus and in his next raid, he takes out Shubham Kumar

44-32 Vikash Kandola comes in with some ferocity as he takes out Surender Gill. Too little too late from the Bulls here.

44-31 Vikash Kandola takes out just Nitesh Kumar rather than trying to get both the men left for UP on the mat. However, SUrender Gill is tackled right after to inflict the all out. He does get a bonus though, Surender.

43-27 Surender Gill is given the bonus

42-27 Jaideep runs into Vikash Kandola who is able to push him off, back away and run to the midline.

The focus for the Bulls now will be to ensure that they at least reduce the margin of defeat to 7 points or less. We have under 4.5 minutes left in this game.

42-26 Vikash Kandola channels his frustration in a forceful takedown of Gurdeep across the midline for a raid point

42-25 Vikash Kandola gets one point after taking out Shubham Kumar

42-24 Surender Gill picks off a simple point off Narendra Hooda

41-24 Vikash Kandola removes Ashu Singh for a point

41-23 Bharat was pushed out but Sumit or Nitesh, I can’t quite see who clearly, also seems completely outside the court and so both teams get a point each

40-22 The pasting from Randhir seems to be working as Mahender Singh foils Pardeep’s attempted dubki

40-21 Bharat quickly gets a touch on Ashu Singh. This side needs about 12-13 more points to manage this safely.

10 minutes remain and Randhir Sehrawat has told his boys to save at least a point from this match.

40-20 Surender Gill removes Rajesh Narwal while Bharat has a quick bonus. A twenty-point deficit as Bulls lay shocked.

39-19 Gurdeep has taken down Vikash Kandola. It’s just not his night.

38-19 Vikash Kandola takes out Ashu Singh and Shubham Kumar. Has he opened up a little too late?

38-17 Pardeep Narwal is at it again as he takes out Sachin Narwal

37-17 Vikash Kandola has a bonus and takes out Sumit

37-15 ALL OUT ALERT. UNSTOPPABLE UP! Pardeep Narwal removes Rajnesh and Bharat to inflict the ALL OUT. Gets many many pats on his back as he returns to his half

33-15 Sneaky second point by Pardeep. Ooof. Aman, Vikash Kandola the victims

31-15 Bharat is the only one chipping away for the Bulls and has taken out Nitesh Kumar to give his side a point

31-14 Pardeep Narwal won’t be left behind as he takes out Mahender Singh for his FIRST SUPER 10 of PKL 2022.

30-14 Saurabh Nandal and Neeraj Narwal are removed by Surender Gill for his SUPER 10. There’s no stopping this man

28-14 Vikash Kandola opens his account as he removes Shubham Kumar. Error this from the UP Yoddhas defender.

28-13 Two quick points to UP. One, Bharat is brought down Ashu Singh while Surender Singh takes down Aman

HALF TIME 26-13 in favour of UP Yoddhas. This game started on even footing for the first minute or so but UP Yoddhas have run away with this match since. This is a balanced team in raiding and defense and we saw that in this game. Pardeep Narwal with nine points in 10 raids and Surender Gill with seven points in nine raids kept the scoreboard ticking. However, the UP defence has been sprightly too. For Bengaluru, Bharat has found no support today as Vikash Kandola is yet to open his account for the day. Bharat has five points but a brittle-looking defense and lack of raiding assistance is making this a tall ask even for this towering raider. Can the Bulls catch up or are we in for another Yoddhas win? Find out in this live blog.

26-12 Bharat seems to taking Bulls’ raiding forward all on his own. He gets a touch on Shubham Kumar to give his team another point

26-11 ON A ROLL THE RECORD BREAKER. Pardeep takes out Vikash Kandola with a silky running hand touch

25-11 Pardeep Narwal takes out Mahender Singh again

24-11 A SECOND ALL OUT IN WHAT THREE MINUTES? Bulls crumbling here as Mahendra Singh is brought down by Nitesh Kumar to effect the all out. Home crowd stunned.

21-10 Okay. So we’ve missed a few raids to log here as the pace of this game goes up by a few notches. But here’s what happened. UP Yoddhas have stunned Bengaluru Bulls by inflicting an all-out. Soon after, Pardeep Narwal gets a massive FOUR POINT RAID. Aman, Rajnesh, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal the casualities after which he also removes Narendra Hooda.

11-9 SILLY ERROR. Nitesh Kumar steps into the lobby by the barest of margins. Bulls have a bonus too.

11-7 Surender Gill has taken out Neeraj Narwal. That’s his sixth raid point in eight raids.

‘10-7 Bharat seemed to lose concentration in the middle of that raid as he’s surrounded and wiped out. Sumit the man initiating that tackle

9-7 BRUTE STRENGTH. Surender Gill is tackled close to the midline and he takes two Bulls defenders with him across the midline. Mahender Singh, Rajnesh the casualities. Commentators call it a bone-crushing raid. Certainly one way to describe it.

7-7 Vikash Kandola goes into the lobby without a touch

6-7 Bharat keeps chipping away yet again as he sends out Durgesh Kumar

6-6 Pardeep Narwal is keeping UP in the fight with a simple point picked off Saurabh Nandal

5-6 Bharat quite easily takes out Shubham Kumar

5-5 Easy point for Pardeep Narwal as gets Mahender Singh, the Bulls captain on a do-or-die raid.

4-5 Sumit brings down Neeraj Narwal. That brings about a revival and it’s Pardeep who returns.

3-5 Surender is tackled and it took a lot of men and a lot of strength to make this happen. Aman the man to bring him down. This means both Surender and Pardeep Narwal are on the bench.

3-4 Neeraj Narwal seems to have gotten a touch on Ashu Singh. Looked contentious but no review or no challenge

3-3 Surender Gil wriggles out of a slippery anklehold from Bharat. Quick point for the tall UP man

2-3 Bharat gets a quick bonus, while it seemed like he almost had a toe touch on Surender. Pardeep Narwal comes in for a raid right after and finds himself castled in between the Bulls defence as he is blocked and brought down.

2-1 Bharat pulls one back by getting Ashu Singh

2-0 The Surender Gill show begins. A dubki from a man so tall and he takes out Saurabh Nandal and Neeraj Narwal by going through the gap between them and getting to the midline.

0-0 Pardeep Narwal starts with an empty raid, as does Vikash Kandola.

UP Yoddhas raid first tonight.

Interesting changes from Randhir Sehrawat. Mayur Kadam, who has had a very poor season this far, does not find a place in the starting VII. Rajnesh, who was used as a substitute largely so far gets a start. Will be exciting to see how this boosts Bulls in the starting few minutes against quite a balanced UP Yoddhas outfit.

LINEUPS: 8:10PM IST:

UP YODDHAS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh,. Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

BENGALURU BULLS: Vikash Kandola, Rajnesh, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

The second match of the evening will witness U.P. Yoddhas aiming to snap their losing run. After a win in their season opener, the Yoddhas succumbed to back-to-back defeats and will be eager to return to winning ways. Surender Gill has been their go-to raider this season and he has been scintillating with 33 raid points from three matches to show for his efforts. However, Pardeep Narwal will be keen to do better for the Yoddhas having amassed just 19 raid points in three games. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh with 12 tackle points has been the best defender for the Yoddhas. Their established defensive pairing of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have also notched up seven and six tackle points respectively.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls will want to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season in their last match. The Bulls’ raid points have come primarily through Bharat and Vikash Kandola. While Bharat has scored 25 raid points this season, Kandola has managed 23 raid points so far. Neeraj Narwal with nine raid points has been Bengaluru Bulls’ next best raider in the ongoing campaign. As far as their defence goes, Saurabh Nandal has been the standout performer with 10 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have also chipped in with eight and six tackle points respectively and they will have a big role to play for the Bulls on Sunday.

UP YODDHAS RESULT SO FAR:

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 18 | UP: 7 | Bengaluru: 9 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Squads UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

Where can you watch UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday.