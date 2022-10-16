PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Puneri Paltan's search for their first win came to an end as they defeated U Mumba 30-28 in a nail-biting finish to win the Maharashtra derby in style.

In the second match of the night, UP Yoddhas defeated Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 to take all five points.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raiders, Most Super 10s

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 15, SATURDAY:

MATCH 1: PUNERI PALTAN VS U MUMBA

MATCH 2: UP YODDHAS VS BENGALURU BULLS