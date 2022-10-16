PKL

PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
16 October, 2022 22:41 IST
16 October, 2022 22:41 IST
The comeback of these two Iranians (Fazel Atrachali and Nabinaksh) saw Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba 30-28 to claim the Maharashtra derby and win the first match of Pro Kabaddi season 9.

The comeback of these two Iranians (Fazel Atrachali and Nabinaksh) saw Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba 30-28 to claim the Maharashtra derby and win the first match of Pro Kabaddi season 9. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Puneri Paltan's search for their first win came to an end as they defeated U Mumba 30-28 in a nail-biting finish to win the Maharashtra derby in style.

In the second match of the night, UP Yoddhas defeated Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 to take all five points.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raiders, Most Super 10s

Also Read
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Pardeep Narwal enters top 10, Surender Gill goes second

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 15, SATURDAY:

MATCH 1: PUNERI PALTAN VS U MUMBA

Also Read
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan 30-28 U Mumba - Puneri wins Maharashtra Derby

MATCH 2: UP YODDHAS VS BENGALURU BULLS

Also Read
UP Yoddhas 44-27 Bengaluru Bulls Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Vikash Kandola helps Bulls salvage a point, Super 10s for Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Video Highlights: Dabang Delhi wins PKL 8, shocks Patna Pirates in tense final

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us