Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas 32-39 U Mumba - Guman, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan hand Mumba second win

Scores read: Thalaivas vs U Mumba

U Mumba beat a Pawan-less Tamil Thalaivas in a game full of errors, Guman and Ashish were brilliant for Mumba’s as they will leave with full five points from this match. Tamil Thalaivas could not manage to make a 2-5 against U Mumba in head-to-head as Surender Singh’s cruises past Sagar Rathi’s team with ease.

32-39 An empty raid by Tamil Thalaivas who takes one point from the game here as the deficit is only seven points.

TIME-OUT

Seven points lead for U Mumba with less than a minute on the clock.

32-39 Rinku’s hold is enough for Narender to go out. Point to U Mumba.

31-38 A silly mistake from Jai Bhagwan, throws himself to the defence of Tamil Thalaivas.

30-38 Narender, lone warrior for Tamil takes Kiran Magar out.

29-38 A quick point for Guman Singh who comes in for a raid.

29-37 Surender attempts ankle hold on Himanshu, successful here.

29-36 Captain Sagar defends well for Thalaivas, taking the second point in defence.

28-36 Jai Bhagwan touches Sahil Gulia and takes every possible point here for U Mumba.

27-35 Jai Bhagwan attempts a double-thigh hold on Himanshu, in comes captain Surender and sends Himanshu Narwal out.

27-34 Himanshu takes Rinku out, a point to Tamil.

26-34 Back-to-Back points for Tamil, one in raiding, another in defending.

24-34 Ashish takes an easy point and takes M. Abhishek out.

24-33 A point for Tamil, the deficit of 9 points now.

TIME-OUT

23-33 A bonus and a point to Ashish, U Mumba is now leading with a hefty 10 points.

23 -31 Himanshu takes Harendra out and a point to Thalaivas.

22-31 U Mumba IFLICTS another ALL-OUT here after giving a free point in defending.

20-27 Make it one man now, U Mumba is cruising through Thalaivas here.

20-26 Thalaivas losing quick points here, with only two men standing on the mat.

20-25 Jai Bhagwan goes in and takes two big points, takes Sahil Gulia and Sagar out.

20-23 A bonus and a point to Guman Singh, very tight game.

20-21 U Mumba leaking points here, gave a freebie bonus to Narender.

19-21 Narender coming in for a Do-or-Die raid, takes a point.

18-21 A combined defence collects another point for Thalaivas.

17-21 A quick point for U Mumba

17-20 A point for Thalaivas, but U Mumba INFLICTS THE ALL-OUT

16-17 Guman Singh in the raid as U Mumba had won the toss so they will be raiding first in the second half. Guman Singh chips in and take 2 points.

HALF-TIME

16-15 Where we end at half time. Tamil Thalaivas ahead because of Narender. His 2nd Super 10 constitutes 10 off the 16 points Thalaivas have.

15-15 Narender tries to bring down Guman Singh in an unnecessary tackle. Guman skips away with a point

15-14 SUPER 10 FOR NARENDER. WHAT A PLAYER HE IS! A bonus gets him there

14-14 GUMAN SINGH so feeding off Jai Bhagwan as he removes Sagar bonus

14-12 Bonus and a point as Ashish gets the gentlest of touches in the right corner.

12-12 SUPER RAID FOR JAI BHAGWAN AND POINTS ARE LEVEL. He removes Sahil Gulia, M. Abishek, Mohit

12-9 Narender makes quick work of Surinder

11-9 Too simple from Thalaivas as M. Abishek triggers Ashish’s takedown

10-9 TEAM TACKLE AND A BRAVE ONE FROM Surinder. Dives on Vishvanath’s ankles and Harender comes in from the front to provide support

10-7 OOF. Smart work from Ashish to keep his chain safe and prevent him from stepping out of bounds.

10-7 What a thud the mic picks up as Guman Singh fails in going low to find the midline. It’s a pile of bodies

9-7 Lovely work from Vishvanath as he comes up with a raid that deserves to be in the highlight reel and he takes out Rinku

‘ 8-7 REVIEW UNSUCCESSFU. Inexperience from Tamil Thalaivas as they contest a bonus. Pawan would not have reviewed that. Review lost for no reason

8-6 Surinder asks Rinku to not concede the bonuses. Nice ploys here. But his defenders botch up a tackle, Kiran Magar the aggressor as they gift Narender a point

7-6 Guman returns the favour and he takes out M Abishek in similar fashion

7-5 Same error. Why is Harender defending so high? He hands over a point to Visvanath V

6-5 Meanwhile, Guman manages a point as he picks out Mohit.

6-4 The Harender-Surinder combination botches up a good .looking block and Narender picks up a point

5-4 Only so much you can piss off Rinku as he gets a big tackle on Narender to send him to the bench. The Rinku of old this.

5-3 First tackle point for Sagar and the defense as they get Ashish in their own half

4-3 Thalaivas get a bonus, courtesy Narender

3-3 We see Anil Chaprana talking to his team when Guman is raiding. Another provision made this season.

3-3 Official believes raider is out. U Mumba does not gamble with the review BUT HOLD ON. Referees discuss and reverse the decision and give the point to U Mumba.

3-2 Narender keeps the Thalaivas scoreline ticking with a bonus

2-2 Reverse sliding toe touch from Narender. He’s such a smart raider, is Narender He gets Rinku

1-2 Ooof clumsy here from Thalaivas as they give Guman Singh a solid start. Guman tries a half dubki with Sahil before him but they’re too close to the midline. TWO POINTS

1-0 Narender begins with a bonus

7:20PM IST: LINEUPS:

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Visvanath V, Narender, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Singh, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Kiran Magar

7 PM IST: It’s time for an exciting triple header. Here’s what the day’s roster looks like

6.30 PM IST: Waiting for the game to begin? Check out this interview from our archives of Pawan Sehrawat from our exclusive series. Kings of Kabaddi.

Tamil Thalaivas have had an underwhelming start to the campaign and are yet to win this season. The Thalaivas have lost one game while the other one finished in a tie. Narender has been one of the bright sparks for Tamil Thalaivas in attack with 13 raid points, while Himanshu, who is primarily a defender, has chipped in with seven raid points so far. The Thalaivas will also hope that Ajinkya Pawar, who has managed just three raid points in the campaign so far, can find form soon. In defence, Sahil Gulia and Sagar have been a reliable duo for Tamil Thalaivas as the two defenders have collectively scored 12 tackle points so far. M. Abishek has also contributed in defence for the Thalaivas with four tackle points and will have a role to play against U Mumba.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have a win and a loss to their name after their first two games of the season. They will head into this game after a seven-point win against U.P. Yoddhas in their last outing. The Season 2 champions are yet to produce their best in attack and will be eager to do so soon. Their best raider in the campaign so far has been Ashish, who has scored 10 raid points after two games. Their lead raider Guman Singh is yet to fire on all cylinders as he has scored nine points so far. Both Ashish and Guman Singh will be eager to put on better performances in the upcoming contest and they will be supported by Jai Bhagwan, who has managed eight raid points in Season 9. As far as tackles go, Surinder Singh, Rinku and Kiran Magar have been U Mumba’s pillars in defence and have scored six tackle points each.

TAMIL THALAIVAS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

U MUMBA RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Won 30-23 UP Yoddhas

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Tamil Thalaivas: 1 | U Mumba: 5 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

U Mumba: Jai Bhagwan

Squads TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

