Tamil Thalaivas 33-32 Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Himanshu Singh shines in Tamil Thalaivas first win

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 17th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Scores read Thalaivas vs Pirates:

FULL-TIME: TAMIL THALAIVAS SEARCH FOR ITS FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON COMES TO AN END AS THEY MANAGED TO BEAT PATNA PIRATES IN A VERY CLOSE GAME. HIMANSHU IS THE WRECKER-IN-CHIEF FOR THALAIVAS WITH HIS BRILLIANT, QUICK AND TIMELY SUPER 10!

33-32 Narender comes in for a Do-or-Die raid and it will be the last raid of the match as the clock runs out the time, he will just wait and waste the time as the maximum he could lose is only a point. And it is over. A point to Patna but Tamil Thalaivas are the ones who are rejoicing this moment as they have finally won their first match of the season by only a SLENDER POINT.

33-31 Rohit Gulia is tackled by Ashish, Patna is losing this one.

32-31 Rohit Gulia attempts for a bonus here, given by the umpire. Tamil Thalaivas REVIEWS. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL, as Rohit clearly crossed the black line with the other leg in the air. A point to Patna. Lead remains of only a point.

32-30 Thalaivas INFLICTED ALL-OUT! A brilliant one from them. From trailing by seven points to now leading with two points, Himanshu has really turned this game. for Tamil Thalaivas here.

29-29 Himanshu level scores here with two touchpoints in a Do-or-Die raid. Patna is close to an All-Out here.

27-29 Sachin could not convert the Do-or-Die raid in for a point this time, a very timely ankle hold by Sahil Gulia will make sure that Sachin goes out straight.

TIME-OUT!

26-29 Himanshu Singh is racing to his Super 10 with another touch point on Sunil.

25-29 Rohit Gulia fails to take point this time and Sagar puts him off the mat.

24-29 Himanshu Singh is on fire today, takes two point, including a bonus and a touchpoint of Neeraj Kumar in a Do-or-Die raid.

22-29 Rohit Gulia is desperate for a point in a Do-or-Die raid, and a brilliant hand touch on Sahil Gulia increases the lead.

22-28 A couple of empty raids from both teams.

TIME-OUT!

22-28 Narender fails to get a touch of Patna’s defenders and Sunil pounced on him to contain him on his side of the court. Another point to Patna. Lead now goes to 6 points.

22-27 A mistaske from Thalaivas on in-form Rohit Gulia and he will go back with one full point.

22-26 Narender takes Patna’s captain out off the mat for a point.

21-26 Patna INFLICTS an ALL-OUT here. Mohammadreza Chiyaned attempts a double thigh hold on Himanshu Narwal. A consolation bonus for Thalaivas.

20-22 Sachin takes Sahil Gulia and Thalaivas now only a man standing.

20-21 Himanshu takes a bonus in a Do-or-Die raid.

19-21 A lot has happened in between, Thalaivas somehow manages to reduce the lead with a Super raid.

16-20 Narender goes in way too deep and gets tackled by a solid-looking Patna’s defence.

16-19 Rohit Gulia acts in again and touches Himanshu for a quick point.

16-18 A quick bonus for Tamil Thalaivas.

15-18 Rohit Gulia starts the proceedings for Patna, defender self out. Thalaivas can’t do these silly mistakes

HALFTIME 17-15 in favour of Patna Pirates. Not much separates these two teams in terms of performance or fortunes this season. Both come in with incredible over-reliance on their lead raiders - Narender for Thalaivas and Sachin for the Pirates. However, today has been about the effectiveness of the second raider. Rohit Gulia has shared Sachin’s workload and chipped in with points but Himanshu has had no such effect for Narender and Tamil Thalaivas. The defence on both sides is generous with errors and that needs to be cleaned up as soon as the teams possibly can. An interesting and nervy second half awaits.

15-17 Good dash attempt but Abishek sacrifices himself here for nothing. Rohit Gulia picks two - Sahil Gulia, M. Abishek

15-15 Narender levels scores as he gets a bonus point and gets a touch on Sachin.

13-15 Sagar makes another error as Rohit Gulia picks him.

13-14 Thalaivas are trading blows. Narender takes out Sachin to attempt to even the scales.

12-14 In a do-or-die raid, Sachin gets Sagar.

12-13 TWO POINTS to Thalaivas and here’s why. Narender gets Sunil and Rohit Gulia on the right

10-13 Narender puts in an unsuccessful raid as Patna finally inflicts the all out.

10-10 Sachin Tanwar does well as Himanshu Singh and Visvanath V gift him touches close to the midline as Sachin effortlessly goes past the midline.

10-8 MISTAKE FROM SHADLOUI. Instead of an all out, Thalaivas have a SUPER RAID to their name. Himanshu Singh has taken out Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar

7-8 Sachin takes out M Abhishek as Thalaivas are left with one man on the mat.

7-7 Himanshu got a bonus in the do-or-die raid but he sort of fell asleep there mid raid as Sunil brings him down

6-6 Rohit Gulia levels scores. Sahil Gulia puts in a pointless tackle, Rohit slips out of it, turns and heads to the midline. Sagar also gifts him a touch, failing to stop his running momentum.

6-4 Brilliant work from Chiyaneh and Monu. Visvanath looked like he went past the midline. His hand passed through but his hand was not grounded. But Monu has pulled him back. No chance. Sunil does get a green card though

6-3 Sagar is brought down in the right corner, with a big hold on Sachin’s legs from Himanshu

The top two defenders from PKL 8, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sagar, feature in this match.

5-3 Patna is waking up. Narender is brought down on the right with Sunil and Neeraj doing the job

5-2 Monu scrambles to the right and gets Sagar, the captain. Goes very low. Brilliant this.

5-1 Sajin C gifts a point to Narender Hoshiyar.

4-1 WOW. What a backhold. Pure power this from Himanshu as he pulls off a ridiculously strong backhold with some help from Sahil Gulia

3-1 Big running hand touch on Mohit from Rohit Gulia to open Patna’s points for the night

3-0 Brilliant raid this from Visvanath! He goes from left to right and is encountered by Shadloui attempting a block, but Visvanath muscles through and gets the point

2-0 Sagar comes in with a smart block from behind Sachin as he brings down the Pirates’ raiding lynchpin. Worrying start

1-0 Narender Hoshiyar gets a sliding toe touch and takes out Monu

Tamil Thalaivas will raid first after Pirates have won the toss.

In the previous game, coach Udaya Kumar was so annoyed by the performance put in by his team that he didn’t attend the post-match press conference for the Thalaivas. It will be interesting to see what’s changed in this team’s strategy today as they desperately hunt for that first win.

Patna Pirates has placed an undue amount of onus on Sachin and one can only hope that does not push the Pirates main man towards injury. A crucial clash awaits. Live action next.

7:20PM IST: LINEUPS:

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, M Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Visvanath V, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to pick up their first win of the season after enduring two losses and a tie in their first three matches of the campaign. Narender has been the team’s top raider so far having scored 28 raid points, including two Super 10s. However, a lack of support in attack has held back the Thalaivas with Himanhsu being their next best raider with seven raid points. Needless to say, they will need to do more in attack, while Sagar and Sahil Gulia will be expected to lead their defence. Sagar has nine tackle points this season, while Gulia has eight. M. Abishek has also scored six tackle points and will have a role to play against the Pirates.

Like Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates are yet to win this season having lost thrice and tied their other match. The three-time champions have struggled to perform as a cohesive unit with both their raiders and defenders capable of doing much better. Their lead raider Sachin has contributed well with 34 raid points and he’s been backed by Rohit Gulia, who has scored 23 raid points. However, they will need more support in attack from the likes of Vishwas S and Abdul Insamam for a change in fortunes in terms of results. Defensively, the Pirates haven’t managed to stamp their authority and will need to do better. Sunil with 12 tackle points so far has played his part but he needs help from players like Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar, both of whom haven’t been at their best this season.

TAMIL THALAIVAS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Tamil: 2 | Patna: 6 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

Patna Pirates: Sachin

Squads TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Where can you watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday.