Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Bengal Warriors 54-26 Patna Pirates- Maninder Singh’s super 10 headlines drubbing, Sachin struggles for support

Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd fixture of 15th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Massive win for Bengal Warriors takes them to third on the points table. If this continues, Dabang Delhi better watch out.

SCORES READ BENGAL VS PATNA

54-26 Mohammadreza CHiyaneh with his fourth tackle point of the night - Aslam Thambi the man. An empty raid from lone wolf Sachin ends this game. Nightmare outing for Patna. How can they recover from this thrashing?

54-25 Ranjit takes out Girish Ernak while Neeraj Kumar brings down Aslam Thambi. But Manoj Gowda takes out Sunil and Girish Ernak brings down Abdul Insamam.

51-23 Aslam Thambi has been given two points but Bengal reviews and asks for FIVE points. Three touches and two for the all-out. Audacious and possible because they have a review and have nothing to lose. REVIEW SUCCESSFUL. 3+2! FOURTH ALL-OUT INFLICTED.

46-23 Sachin gets Shubham Shinde but Manoj Gowda gets two for Bengal, taking Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Manish

44-22 Sunil is self out but stays put on the mat. He gets a green card for disturbing the raider. And that marks the under-five-minute mark in this game.

43-22 Ranjit Naik tries every possible route out of that pile. Shubham Shinde, Balaji come in and block all exits. He’s turned and thumped back. Maninder checks on him as a raider understands the physical toll of such tackles.

42-22 Grudge tackle. Deepak Niwas Hooda is blocked by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and with the help of other men in green, both get pushed out. DNH has carried the Iranian with him so it’s a point to each side.

41-21 Nifty raid by Abdul Insamam as he gets a swift hand touch on Balaji D

41-20 Ranjit Naik will fail in his raiding attempt and Vaibhav Garje brings him down with ease.

40-20 Deepak Niwas Hooda makes short work of this tackle by Manish

39-20 Shubham Shinde steps out of the playing area. Point gifted to Patna.

Pirates being outclassed here by Maninder and Co. Under 10 minutes remain in this game and Bengal has a 20-point lead.

39-19 Shrikant Jadhav gets out of a very slippery back hold and gets a touch on all three defenders on the mat and INFLICTS AN ALL OUT. The third all out inflicted by Bengal on Patna in this game. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Manish, Neeraj Kumar the men he’s got.

34-19 There’s no stopping the Bengal defence here as Shubham Shinde wipes out Sachin.

33-19 Girish Ernak brings down Sukesh Hegde.

32-19 Maninder with an easy touch off Sunil. Errors from Patna.

31-19 Abdul Insamam gets his bonus but a man goes out for Bengal too. So two points to Bengal

30-17 Sachin is brought down by Vaibhav Garje

28-17 BIG ANKLE HOLD MOHAMMADREZA CHIYANEH and Maninder is halted in his tracks. The Iranian apologises to Mani for the ferociousness of that tackle.

28-16 Sachin takes out Balaji with a bonus too

28-14 Maninder has to do nothing on this raid as Neeraj Kumar comes at him from the right of the mat and all Mani has to do is go down and reach out to the midline. Too easy

27-14 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh gives Maninder an easy point here. This was on a do-or-die raid too.

26-14 SUPER RAID. WHAT AN EFFORT FROM SACHIN. He’s on the verge of a super 10 and here’s why. Bonus plus THREE points for Sachin and Patna. My word, four points then. Bengal reviews. They contend that no bonus was taken and just two touch points should be awarded. Quite a bit of confusion on the mat here. Replays show Sachin is fine. Now the contention is how many touch points does he get? Shubham Shinde’s touch seems to have come after Sachin crosses the midline. NO SUPER RAID.REVIEW SUCCESSFUL. Bonus plus one point. It was going to be bonus plus three, but it’s reduced to bonus plus one. Sachin can feel robbed here but brilliant review from Bengal.

26-12 Sachin runs across looking for a point and Vaibhav Garje has to go.

Both these teams come in with their fair share of vulnerabilities. We’ve discussed them all in our PKL Week 1 recap YouTube Live Stream. Join us for analysis from PKL 9 every Thursday at 7pm.

HALF TIME: 26-11 in favour of Bengal Warriors. 15 point lead for Bengal because of some raiding brilliance from Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav. If you look at the numbers from this half, we see Bengal has been twice as good as Patna in both departments. 15 raid points to Bengal while Patna has just eight. Six tackle points for Bengal while just three for Patna. But the big marker, 4 all out points to Bengal, none for Patna. The three-time champions are truly on the backfoot and need some innovation in their defence and support for Sachin to stand a chance not just in this match but also in this season.

26-11 MANINDER INFLICTS THE ALL OUT YET AGAIN. BEAUTIFUL! He removes Neeraj and Sunil to wipe out Patna twice in one half of Kabaddi. He is two short of a super 10 today.

22-11 Monu is brought in for Patna but Vaibhav Garje will not give him the luxury of a point as he blocks and pushes him off the court from the right.

21-11 SUPER RAID. and Patna can’t review. OH PITY PITY. Shrikant Jadhav’s dubki earns him three points.. He is blocked but goes through a hole in the defence to cross the midline- casualities: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Abdul Insamam, Sajin C

18-11 Shubham Shinde brings down Sachin

17-11 Sunil brings down Maninder

17-10 Sunil gets hold of Deepak Niwas Hooda’s leg and turns him around and the Patna attack thumps DNH back on the mat.

17-9 Sachin gets a swift point off Vaibhav Garje who is too close to the midline and can’t help the momentum of his tackling attempt

17-8 Abdul Insamam is impressive as he sends out Shubham Shinde but he’s sent away right after by Shrikant Jadhav

16-7 Deepak Niwas Hooda also picks a point here taking out Rohit Gulia.

15-7 Sachin is such a brilliant raider for Patna and deserves better support here from his team. Gets a swift hand touch on Shubham Shinde

15-6 Shrikant Jadhav gets a quick bonus point

14-6 Multi-point raid Mani is the most reliable man around. He slips out of Shadloui’s ankle hold and gets a touch on Rohit Gulia to INFLICT AN ALL OUT. Patna floundering here.

10-6 Sachin comes in and is brought down by Vaibhav after getting a bonus himself.

9-5 Maninder comes in on a do-or-die raid. Sunil steps out of the mat and that’s one point. Meanwhile Maninder gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.

7-5 Sachin is brought down on the left but he takes two people with him, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D the men who are sent to the bench.

7-3 Shrikant Jadhav goes deep into the Patna backline and gets a lovely running hand touch on Sajin C

6-3 Referees wanted to see if the Patna raider had a bonus. But no. Only the big dash by Bengal counts and a point is given to Bengal. PATNA REVIEWS. Is this hasty? We’re thinking there’s a bonus but has the raider managed to get past the midline smartly? Issue here is, a part of the raider’s body needs to be inside the orange lobby area. As replays show, no part of his body is within the lobby and his hand too doesn’t appear to drag through. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL. Unsurprising. Patna loses its reviews for the game.We have 30-odd minutes left in this game. Hasty hasty hasty.

5-3 Maninder gets the better of Chiyaneh. Big fish taken out in the left corner with a nifty toe touch.

4-3 Welcome to the action Mohammadreza Chiyaneh! Deepak Niwas Hooda comes in on a do-or-die raid and gets a hold on the former India captain’s legs and he’s too far from the midline to drag himself there. Show of strength from the Iranian.

4-2 BIG MAN Girish Ernak takes down Rohit Gulia. Nice work A bonus point is given to Patna

3-1 Maninder is happy to head back with a bonus point

2-1 Shubham Shinde comes in with a big back hold-ish block on Sachin. BROUGHT DOWN AND BROUGHT DOWN HARD.

1-1 Maninder picks up Neeraj Kumar while Sachin takes out Girish Ernak. So both teams open their account here.

Pirates won the toss and Maninder and Co. will raid first.

9:15PM IST: LINEUPS

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhavb, Vaibhav Garje, Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak, Balaji D, Deepak Niwas Hooda

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Abdul Insamam, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

After a loss in their season opener, Bengal Warriors secured back-to-back wins to get their campaign up and running. A well balanced team with plenty of players contributing, the Season 7 champions look poised to have another strong campaign. Their captain Maninder Singh has led by example having scored 29 raid points this season. He’s received good support from the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda whenever he’s been off the mat. The aforementioned trio, in fact, have combined for 37 raid points this season. On the defensive side of things, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their main man with a total of 14 tackle points in just three matches. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have been their next best defenders with six and five tackle points respectively.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are yet to win a match this season and will be keen to register their first win of the campaign on Saturday. For that to happen, the three-time champions will need Sachin and all-rounder Rohit Gulia to be more clinical in attack. The duo have notched up 22 raid points each this season but haven’t had backup with their next best contributor being Vishwas S with seven raid points. Like their attack, the Pirates’ defence can also do much better as well. Sunil’s nine tackle points make him Patna Pirates’ best performing defender so far and needless to say, they will be expecting a whole lot more from players like Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj on that front.

BENGAL WARRIORS RESULTS SO FAR

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 19 | Bengal: 4 | Patna: 12 | Tie: 3

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

Patna Pirates: Sachin

Squads BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Where can you watch Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday.