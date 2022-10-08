Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Bengal Warriors 31-41 Haryana Steelers - Maninder reaches 1000 raid-point milestone, Manjeet top scores with 18

Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd fixture of day 2 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Scores read Bengal vs Haryana

AND THAT ENDS THIS GAME. A 10 point win for Haryana. No points from this game for Bengal.

31-41 SUPER RAID FOR MANJEET. Girish Ernak, Ashish Sangwan, Shubham Shinde - Manjeet is on a roll. He now has 18 raid points

31-38 1000 RAID POINTS FOR MANINDER. Knowing this side, he would have traded this for a win

28-37 Bonus plus touch point awarded to Maninder as he manages to get a defender close to the midline. Too little too late for the Warriors

26-37 SUPER RAID for Manjeet here! Balaji, Ashish Sangwan and Shubham Shinde have to head to the bench.

26-34 Manoj Gowda, in successive raids, has managed a bonus and a touch on Monu. While Manjeet also managed a bonus here.

24-33 Rakesh Narwal takes out Girish Ernak. Trouble for Bengal.

23-32 Maninder tackled by Monu. He’s just out of it today. Very ordinary Mani has been

23-31 ALL OUT. Bengal buckling here.

SUBSTITUTION: BENGAL: ASLAM THAMBI IS BROUGHT IN FOR SHUBHAM SHINDE

23-28 Manjeet takes out Manoj Gowda now with just one man left on the mat. SUPER 10 FOR MANJEET.

23-27 Bonus for Manoj Gowda

22-27 Manjeet has to negotiate a super tackle opportunity and Girish Ernak makes life easier for him by going for a tackle far too close to the midline.

Do more on the do-or-die raids, says Manpreet Singh, Haryana Steelers coach

22-26 Maninder is dashed out by the right cover Mohit

22-25HUGE RAID BY MANJEET. Long arms helping here. He takes out Vaibhav Garje and Balaji D

22-23 Jaideep goes dangerously close to the midline while trying to close out Shrikant Jadhav. Pulled back in the nick of time.

22-22 Maninder takes out Nitin Rawal on the left wing

20-21 Manjeet and Maninder both get bonus points

19-20 Nitin Rawal is the last man standing for Haryana. Can Bengal close out this passage? Nitin gets the bonus but its caught out. ALL OUT INFLICTED.

16-19 Another super tackle chance here. Nitin Rawal is doing the work all by himself here and it seems like the super tackle is in the bag but referees say that Vinay, the other defender, had stepped out of bounds. Since he got involved in the tackle, this tackle won’t stand. I wouldn’t want to be Nitin Rawal right now. Manpreet was not happy to see Nitin taking this review. All part of the flow! UNSUCCESSFUL.

15-19 Manoj Gowda takes out Manjeet while Vinay gets a bonus

14-16 Nitin Rawal takes it on himself to hold back Maninder. It’s an anklehold Mani just cannot escape. Delightful Kabaddi here from the Steelers. This plus a bonus for Vinay helps them race ahead of the Warriors

14-14 Maninder takes out Ankit. Nitin Rawal not happy to see the defender go for Mani

13-14 SUPER RAID TO BEGIN THE 2ND HALF. Nitin Rawal gets two big fish - Girish Ernak and Shrikant Jadhav

HALFTIME: 13-12 in favour of Bengal Warriors It’s been a very odd half of Kabaddi. Bengal Warriors have not been able to make any serious inroads in the Haryana game plan. Girish Ernak singlehandedly earned Bengal almost 60 per cent of their points in this half. But Maninder, Deepak and Co have not held their end of the bargain. Jaideep and Manjeet have lived up to their reputations of silently going about brilliantly executing their plans. This half belonged to Girish Ernak who gets the first hi-five in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

13-12 Maninder Singh gets his first point of the match as he takes out Monu and that’s half time.

12-12 Jaideep Dahiya steps out of the mat and the self out gifts Bengal a point

11-12 Nitin Rawal gets a bonus point

11-11 Manoj Gowda levels scores. He takes out Mohit along the way

10-11 Bengal’s defence at it again but for a change, it’s not Girish Ernak. It’s Ashish Sangwan.

9-11 Impact sub as Manoj gets a solid kick on Joginder Narwal’s chin. Point to Bengal

SUBSTITUTION: BENGAL - Manoj Gowda comes in for Balaji D

8-11 Girish Ernak yet again as he turns Vinay around with a rock solid double ankle hold. His sixth point for the night.

7-11 Manjeet brings down Shrikant Jadhav. Bengal’s raiders are toothless today so far.

7-10 Ferocious tackle from Girish Ernak. HI FIVE FOR THE DEFENDER. Vinay the man who is taken down.

6-10 Jaideep Dahiya brings down Maninder. He’s a big man and that must have taken some strength. Maninder has failed to score so far and one half of this half is done.

6-9 Manjeet is so tall and he uses the height to pull out Shubham Shinde.

6-8 Shrikant Jadhav has gifted a point to Haryana after stepping into the lobby without a touch

6-7 Girish Ernak contributes to the 4th point in 9 minutes.. In the meantime, Bengal and Haryana have traded blows.

4-6 Deepak Hooda is brought down by Jaideep Dahiya. A very exciting talent this defender.

4-5SO CLOSE TO THE MIDLINE. What a tackle. Bengal has looked sensational in defence. Girish Ernak blindsides the raider, Meetu in this case, and sends him out.

3-5 Smart raid from Meetu as he draws out Ashish Sangwan

3-4 Manjeet is brought down on the left by Girish Ernak. The Bengal defender has looked good so far. Is this the season he steps up and shines?

2-4 Shrikant Jadhav gets Joginder Narwal

1-4 Manjeet picks up Shubham Shinde in the right corner along with a bonus.

1-1 Girish Ernak takes out Meetu. Blow for blow so far.

0-1 Maninder is looking for that milestone but he’s tackled first up

LINEUPS

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti Ernak

Haryana Steelers: Meetu, Mohit, Jaideep, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Monu, Joginder Narwal

In the last game of the night, Bengal Warriors will square off against Haryana Steelers. The Season 7 champions have continued with Maninder Singh as their captain. The Warriors skipper scored 262 raid points in Season 8 and was the third-best raider in the league. He will once again be Bengal Warriors’ talisman this season and will be aided in attack by Shrikant Jadhav and all-rounder Deepak Hooda. Shrikant Jadhav has accumulated 484 raid points over the years in vivo Pro Kabaddi, while Deepak Hooda has amassed 973 raid points besides also chipping in with 90 tackle points. Deepak Hooda’s defence prowess will add further solidity to Bengal Warriors’ defence which also features experienced campaigners like Surender Nada, Girish Ernak and Amit Sheoran.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will be captained by defender Joginder Narwal, who has tons of vivo Pro Kabaddi experience under his belt. A calm and assured presence defensively, Joginder will have the support of fellow defenders Jaideep and Mohit to call upon. Both Jaideep and Mohit showed what they are capable of last season with 66 and 42 tackle points respectively, and they will be eager to better that tally in the new campaign. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers’ raiding department features players like K. Prapanjan, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet and Vinay and Meetu. While Manjeet is expected to be the team’s main raider after scoring 159 raid points last season, players like Rakesh Narwal, Vinay and Meetu are capable of rising to the challenge. Furthermore, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Nitin Rawal will also be keen to have a positive impact for Haryana Steelers this season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Bengal: 1 | Haryana: 5 | Tie: 0

Squads BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban, Gaikar Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K. HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

Where can you watch Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday.