Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of day 3 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

8:15PM - LINEUPS

Telugu Titans: Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, Rajnish, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

Telugu Titans lost the first Southern Derby of the season when it conceded its season opener 29-34 vs Bengaluru Bulls. The standout part of the Titans’ first match was the gaps in their raiding department. Siddharth Desai, given the moniker Bahubali for his brutish raiding ability, has been a shadow of his former self and was toothless against the Bulls. As was Monu Goyat. Raiding responsibilities fell almost exclusively on Vinay’s shoulders with Rajnish coming in to ease the load. Both got seven points each. Titans need to support this duo better and figure out a more specific role for Desai, who looked out of wind for the most part of the opening fixture. The defense had a par day at work but the likes of Vishal Bharadwaj and Surjeet Singh need to rally their troops better to have an impact on the score.

Bengal Warriors had, compared to their own standards, a very ordinary day in the office against Haryana Steelers, so much so that the side did not even manage a point this season. The raiding department is extremely dependent on Maninder Singh who had a very sluggish start to the game. Deepak Niwas Hooda who has been roped in from Jaipur Pink Panthers did not have any impact on the game. Manoj Gowda stepped up with seven points. Coming into this game, Bengal takes on quite a star-studded Titans lineup whose squad is one of the best in the league on paper.