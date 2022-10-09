Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of day 3 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers narrowly missed out on a win against UP Yoddhas (32-34) and will hope to make amends when it goes up against Patna Pirates on Sunday.

Patna, playing without Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui didn’t seem too hot and bothered without the Iranian as the defence pulled in a decent shift vs Aslam Inamdar’s Pune. Patna’s issues lie in raiding where, despite contributions from Rohit Gulia, Sachin was left handling raiding responsibilities almost singlehandedly. Patna’s success last season came from a three-pronged attack which also had Prashant Kumar Rai and Monu Goyat alongside Guman Singh, but this time, Sachin almost pulled off a lone wolf act.

A bunch of rules have changed in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Looking for a simple guide on PKL’s format and playing conditions? CLICK HERE FOR OUR RULE GUIDE.

Jaipur. on the other hand, has two exciting defensive prospects in Abhishek KS and Ankush but Sahul Kumar in the right corner has been a liability. Perhaps the team could try and swap out Sahul for a younger pair of legs in the starting seven and bring him on as a substitute when required. The same strategy could come in handy in dealing with Rahul Chaudhari. He struggled to score in the first game against UP Yoddhas (one point in eight raids). Arjun Deshwal (eight points) and Bhavani Rajput (four points) were bright sparks in that fixture and would do well as a raiding pair.

As these two teams go up against each other, Jaipur will need to tighten all departments while Patna needs to plug gaps in raiding and

Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday.