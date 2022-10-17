PKL

PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
17 October, 2022 22:10 IST
Dabang Delhi maintained unrivalled form on Monday, defeating Haryana Steelers 38-36 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru to stay on the top of the points table with 25 points in five games.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Tamil Thalaivas defeated Patna Pirates 33-32 in the first match of October 17. Himanshu Singh of Tamil Thalaivas, who came on as a substitute in the middle of the game, played a fantastic game and scored a quick super 10 to give Tamil their first win of the season.

While Patna suffered a heartbreaking defeat, they were leading the match until the very end before succumbing to Tamil Thalaivas. Patna's search for their first win continues, as they sit at the bottom of the points table with 5 points from 5 matches.

Contrary to Patna Pirates' fortune, Dabang Delhi is sitting in the first position with 25 points in 5 matches. They beat Haryana Steelers in an equally exciting game, which ran down the wire till the very last raid, and it was Naveen Kumar's brilliant effort which helped Delhi see the home with two points in the final raid.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 17, MONDAY:

MATCH 1: TAMIL THALAIVAS VS PATNA PIRATES

MATCH 2: DABANG DELHI VS HARYANA STEELERS

The ranking was updated after the Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers match on Monday, October 17.

