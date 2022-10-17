Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Naveen Kumar consolidates his position on the list of top raiders in Pro Kabaddi season 9 with his fifth consecutive Super 10s in the five matches he has played this season.

Naveen Kumar has 68 points in five matches which is 21 more than Surender Gill of UP Yoddhas who sits in the second position with 47 points in four matches.

Narender makes the cut into the top 10 list with a 9-point game against Patna Pirates which helped Tamil Thalaivas winning the first match of the season.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 17, MONDAY:

MATCH 1: TAMIL THALAIVAS VS PATNA PIRATES

MATCH 2: DABANG DELHI VS HARYANA STEELERS