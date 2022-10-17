PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points and most super 10 list of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
17 October, 2022 22:34 IST
Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar has completed his fifth consecutive Super 10s and sits comfortably on top with 68 raid points in five matches.

Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar has completed his fifth consecutive Super 10s and sits comfortably on top with 68 raid points in five matches.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Naveen Kumar consolidates his position on the list of top raiders in Pro Kabaddi season 9 with his fifth consecutive Super 10s in the five matches he has played this season.

Naveen Kumar has 68 points in five matches which is 21 more than Surender Gill of UP Yoddhas who sits in the second position with 47 points in four matches.

Narender makes the cut into the top 10 list with a 9-point game against Patna Pirates which helped Tamil Thalaivas winning the first match of the season.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 17, MONDAY:

MATCH 1: TAMIL THALAIVAS VS PATNA PIRATES

MATCH 2: DABANG DELHI VS HARYANA STEELERS

The ranking was updated after the Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers match on Monday, October 17.

