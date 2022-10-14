PKL 2022 Highlights: Gujarat Giants 47-37 Puneri Paltan - Big win for Gujarat, Pune still winless in Pro Kabaddi 9

Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd fixture of 14th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Only three teams are winless so far in the PKL - Patna, Pune and Tamil Thalaivas.

SCORES READ: GUJ VS PUN

47-37 Baldev sent out and a massive 10-point win for Ram Meher Singh’s boys. Pune is still winless in this edition of PKL.

47-36 Another bonus for Aslam Inamdar. 18 points for him now.

47-35 Aslam quickly gets a bonus plus a touch on Shankar Gadai

47-33 REVIEW. Fazel says raider entered the lobby. Referees say raider is safe and one point goes to Gujarat. Rakesh does not have a touch on Fazel but does so on Balasaheb. Dangerous play as he goes for the neck but a fairly straightforward point to Gujarat. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL.

46-33 Bonus for Aslam Inamdar

Under 2.5 minutes left. 14 point deficit.

46-32 Akash Shinde is brought down but by Shankar Gadai

45-32 It’s derailing quickly for Pune as a defender steps out and the Gujarat raider takes a simple bonus

43-32 Quick bonus for Pune.

Four minutes left. 12 point deficit. Can Pune turn this around?

BC Ramesh asks Fazel to rally his troops and work on the bonus points.

RAKESH HS has gotten the better of the Sultan today. 3-1 in his favour this head to head goes.

43-31 Gujarat is running away with this game. Sourav Gulia picks up a high five with a tackle on Mohit Goyat.

42-31 All out inflicted and the tide turns. Akash Shinde is brought down by Sandeep Kandola

39-30 NO MERCY FROM ARKAM SHAIKH as he bulldozes Aslam Inamdar off the mat. They are Maharashtra teammates and he seems to know him in and out. But what follows is a ridiculous super raid from Rakesh gets Fazel Atrachali, Balasaheb Jadhav, Mohit Goyat

Six-point lead with eight minutes left in this game.

35-29 Gujarat manages to stay ahead with some help now from Mahendra Rajput who starts with a multipoint raid.

32-27 Bonus for Aslam Inamdar but he is tackled and Gujarat soon draws out a surrender raid from the one player left.

29-26 RAKESH HS gets his super 10 and it comes at a crucial time for Gujarat. A bunch of points scored on either side and but Rakesh HS brings his team back into the mix

Rinku is down and needs to be stretchered off. Ram Meher Singh is screaming and asking his boy to get up and not do drama. But this looks a little serious for Rinku who might need stitches

23-25 INSANE TACKLE. Mohit is tackled by Rinku mid air and it seems like Rinku has taken a hit to the face.

22-25 Bonus for Aslam Inamdar. Building their score, point by point this Pune side.

22-24 Mohit Goyat comes in with a tackle and dives in to help. Fazel might have just injured his fingers, oh no, his delicates.

22-23 Arkam Shaikh brings down Aslam Inamdar but Aslam gets his super 10 after managing a bonus

21-22PUNE INFLICTS THE ALL OUT. Gaurav Khatri brings down Parteek Dhaiya to effect the all out.

19-19 SCORES LEVEL YET AGAIN. As Mohit Goyat runs in when Gujarat has just 2 men and manages a simple touch on Rinku Narwal

19-18 Aslam Inamdar takes out Baldev Singh, inches closer to a super 10.

Ram Meher Singh: It’s okay if they take bonuses. We need to win the game and we will. Play with a free mind - he tells his defence.

HALFTIME: 19-17 in favour of Gujarat but Pune will be the happier side as they manage to bridge a five-point deficit at one point to just two at the end of half time. Fazel and Nabibakhsh have had a slow start here but Fazel has a couple of nifty tackle points to his name. But the star has been Aslam Inamdar who is two points away from a Super 10.

19-17 Mohit Goyat slips while attempting a touch and concedes a super tackle.

17-17 SCORES LEVEL as Fazel’s frontal block brings down Chandran Ranjith

17-16 Pune is inching closer to Gujarat’s score. Mohit Goyat takes out Shankar Gadai yet again

17-15 Mohit Goyat gets a quick touch on Arkam Shaikh

17-14 Chandran Ranjit takes out Gaurav Khatri. Chipping away with the score here, the Giants captain

16-14 Aslam Inamdar takes out Sourav Gulia. 2 points away from a super 10 this man.

16-13 FAZEL! THE SULTAN STRIKES. Massive anklehold on Rakesh and that’s a chokehold on that leg.

16-12 Mohit Goyat with great presence of mind goes in when Gujarat was a little caught off guard after chatting with their coach and gets Shankar Gadai

16-11GIANTS INFLICT THE ALL OUT. Aslam is brought down after getting a bonus and Sourav Gulia finishes the job.

13-10 Rakesh takes out Gaurav Khatri. Too easy. He goes straight through Khatri and reduces Pune to one man - Aslam Inamdar

12-9 School boy error from Pune from Balasaheb Jadhav and Rakesh benefits while Aslam manages a bonus right before that.

11-8 Chandran Ranjith takes out Nabibakhsh.

10-8 Finally. A multipoint attempt from Pune as Aslam manages a bonus and a touch on Parteek Dhaiya.

10-6 Rakesh takes out Mohit Goyat and Gaurav Khatri

8-6 Aslam Inamdar is quick on his feet as he stretches to get a touch on Rinku

8-5 Aslam Inamdar gets a bonus point. And then Gujarat Giants gets a touch on Fazel Atrachali to send him to the bench

7-4 Rakesh HS takes a bonus from under Fazel and then gets a touch on Balasaheb Jadhav

5-4 Shankar Gadai comes in with a massive tackle to take down Nabibakhsh

4-4 Mohit Goyat, coming in or a do-or-die raid, extends his right hand while diving low and picks up the point. Sourav Gulia the man picked.

4-3 Gaurav Khatri comes in with yet another tackle as he blocks Parteek Dhaiya in his tracks and pushes him back in the Pune half

4-2 Gaurav Khatri looks great in that right corner and he pulls the raider back, Chandran Ranjith the man. Fazel takes a minute too long to come to his support but Gaurav does well on his own. Fazel looks disappointed for not coming to his teammate’s aid sooner.

4-1 Nabibakhsh gets Puneri Paltan off the mark with a bonus point

Chandran Ranjith stays well clear of Fazel Atrachali.

3-0 Another bonus for Gujarat,. Solid start here.

2-0 A lazy raiding attempt from Aslam Inamdar sees him go into the lobby with Sourav Gulia pushing him off

1-0 Gujarat gets off the mark with a bonus

STARTING 7S:

Gujarat Giants: Chandran Ranjith, Rinku Narwal, Parteek Dhaiya, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Rakesh HS, Shankar Gadai

Puneri Paltan: Bala, Sanket, Mohit Goyat, Fazel, Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Gaurav Khatri - So we see Badal Singh, Alankar Patil and Akash Shinde making way.

After a tie and a loss in their first two matches of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Gujarat Giants need to get their first win of the campaign sooner rather than later. However, getting a win seems to be easier said than done for them considering both their attack and defence can do much better than their first two matches. Rakesh with 27 raid points has been the pick of their raiders but he needs more support in attack from the likes of Parteek Dhaiya, Chandran Ranjit and Mahendra Rajput with the aforementioned trio contributing just seven raid points each thus far. Defensively, the Giants need to do much better considering Sourav Gulia is their top defender with four tackle points. All-rounders Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dhaiya are their next best defenders with three and two tackle points respectively.

Like the Giants, the results have been no different for Puneri Paltan as they are also searching for their first win having lost one game and tied the other. Raider Aslam Inamdar has looked good in attack and has scored 19 raid points so far. Mohit Goyat has complemented Inamdar well by scoring 17 raid points and Akash Shinde has also chipped in with eight raid points. In defence, Badal Singh and Gaurav Khatri have looked solid with five and four tackle points respectively while left cover Sanket Sawant has also stood up and been counted with his three tackle points. Puneri Paltan will need both their attack and defence to perform in unison to get their first win of the season on Friday.

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Gujarat: 6 | Puneri: 3 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali

Squads GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Prateek Dhaiya PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

