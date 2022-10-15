Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers 25-18 Gujarat Giants - Rahul, Bhavani & Arjun hand Jaipur third win in a row

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 15th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Scores read Jaipur vs Gujarat

UPDATED POINTS TABLE

JAIPUR COMPLETES THE HAT-TRICK OF WINS BY BEATING GUJARAT GIANTS 25-18 IN A LOW-SCORE ENCOUNTER.

25-18 Parteek Dahiya attempts another dubki but fails to convert this time as the match ends here now with Jaipur winning the game convincingly.

24-18 Bhavani takes Baldev Singh and the lead extends to six points now.

23-18 Nothing much left for Gujarat here, a couple of empty raids with no hopes left.

23-18 Gujarat making too many mistakes in defence, giving freebies to Jaipur raiders and making it very tough for their raider to stay in the game with just 1 minute on the clock.

22-18 Parteek, you beauty! A quick dubki and an easy point for Gujarat

21-17 Points exchanges with both teams.

20-16 Parteek takes a point to make sure the deficit remains as 4 points,

20-15 Bhavani takes Akram out for a point.

Ram Meher is telling his boys not to give any points and try for bonus points.

TIME-OUT!

SUBSTITUTION: Lucky Sharma comes in for Rahul Chaudhari.

19-15 Arjun Deshwal jumps and hops and takes a point with him, One point is given by Umpire. Rahul Chaudhari is confident that Arjun has touched two players and they deserve two points here, REVIEW taken by Jaipur. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL, only a point given to Jaipur

SUBSTITUION: Rinku comes in for Mahendra Rajput.

18-15 Parteek in rescue for Gujarat here, takes another point.

18-14 Arjun takes Sandeep out and counters the Do-or-Die raid with a point here.

17-14 Parteek Dahiya comes in for a Do-or-Die raid, terrific effort as he takes two points with him courtesy of his dubki.

Jaipur leads with 5 points against a three-man Gujarat with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

TIME-OUT!

17-12 A quick point to Bhawani as he touches Dong Lee in a Do-or-die raid.

16-12 Harendra Rajput gets tackled by Jaipur’s defence who came in for a Do-or-Die raid.

15-12 Rahul Chaudhari fail to take a touch and gets dashed by Arkam Shaikh

15-11 A brilliant tackle by Abhishek KS on Rakesh, Jaipur extends the lead by five points now.

14-11 Ajith failed to convert Do-or-die as he moves to the lobby but Sandeep also put his leg beyond the mat line, a point given to Gujarat first but after consultation with a fellow Umpire, officials gave a point to each team. Gujarat REVIEWS. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL, as the defender goes out too, the verdict remains the same, a point to both teams.

13-10 Dong Lee comes in for a Do-Or-Die raid, failed. A point to Jaipur.

12-10 Not a good day for Arjun Deshwal as Sourav Gulia pushes him away from the mat.

12-9 An empty raid from Dong Lee as well.

12-9 Arjun Deshwal in for a raid, gone empty-handed.

HALFTIME: 12-9 in favour of Jaipur Pink Panthers- A low-scoring half of kabaddi but a tactically sound one. The defence of both teams has stepped up and picked on the vulnerabilities of their opponents. Rahul Chaudhari has come good for the 2nd match in a row for Jaipur, a heartening sign for the season 1 champion. Rakesh has found himself out of the mat for more than a quarter of the game so far and will be keen to make amends while Jaipur will hope to stay composed and put some pressure on Ram Meher’s inexperienced side. More action coming up in the 2nd half.

12-9 Rahul Chaudhari is distraught and slams the mat with his fist as Shankar Gadai foils his raid and sends him back to the bench

12-8 Dubki neutralised. And Ram Meher SIngh is wiping sweat off his brow. Sunil Kumar stops Rakesh in his tracks

11-8 Rahul Chaudhari gets a big touch on Mahendra Rajput as he fails to back away from an approaching Rahul on time.

10-8 Rakesh handles his FOMO [fear of missing out, for the uninitiated] by taking out Ajith Kumar

10-7 Good work in the defence as Arjun Deshwal is sent to the bench with some smart work on the left corner by Arkam Shaikh who puts in a solid ankle hold.

10-6 Point gifted to Gujarat. The culprit, Sahul Kumar as he allows Mahendra Rajput to score off him

10-5 After an empty raid from Rohit Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari gets a hand touch on Sandeep Kandola. Abhishek Bachchan likes what he just saw

9-5 Rahul Chaudhari is aggression personified as he takes out Sourav Gulia

DID YOU KNOW: Lucky Sharma is the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to feature in the Pro Kabaddi League

8-5 Jaipur is keeping up too as Lucky Sharma brings down Chandran Ranjit on the left.

7-5 Quiet night for Ajith. He takes a little too long and puts himself under pressure as Shankar Gadai takes him down on the right.

100 of Arjun Deshwal’s career raid points have come from hand touches. How about that for skill!

7-4 Gujarat returns the favour by strangling Rahul Chaudhari in the middle of their half.

7-3 Brilliant work by the defence here. He tries to get a point off an ankle hold from the left corner and tries to drag himself to the midline but he’s rounded off by the defence.

6-3 Rahul Chaudhari comes in and takes out Arkam Shaikh

5-3 Rakesh and Arjun get a bonus point each for their sides.

4-2 Rohit Kumar, who gets his first start of the season, takes out Sunil Kumar. How much he supports Rakesh will be key

4-1 Ankush body blocks Chandran Ranjit as Sahul Kumar comes in to help him. Sleek finish from this defence

3-1 Bonus for Arjun Deshwal. Safe Kabaddi

2-1 Lovely work from Ankush as he holds Rakesh Kumar as he’s mid air and falls backward to thump him down before reinforcements arrive. Nice workv

1-1 OH OH. Official timeout here as Rahul Chaudhari has to redo his raid. No harm done as he picks up a bonus point

0-1 Chandran Ranjit gets Abishek who almost gifts him the point

7:20PM IST: LINEUPS

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Gadai, Sandeep Kandola

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be confident after winning their last two matches and will be keen to register a third consecutive win. Their last game saw Arjun Deshwal bag a Super 10 while skipper Sunil Kumar scored eight tackle points. Deshwal will be the Panthers’ go-to man in attack once again and he’ll be eager to have a major impact on the upcoming contest. Rahul Chaudhari with seven points in the Panthers’ last match showed what he’s capable of and he along with V Ajith Kumar are expected to support Deshwal in attack. On the defensive side of things, the Season 1 champions will be hoping that skipper Sunil Kumar as well as Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS and Ankush can have their say on the contest.

As far as Gujarat Giants go, they will be raring to return to the mat after notching up their first win of the campaign last night. Their main threat in attack will be Rakesh, who has been sensational this season and was his team’s top scorer in their last outing with 15 points. Captain Chandran Ranjit and all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya will be Rakesh’s supporting cast while raiding and they will hope to step up after underwhelming performances so far. On the defensive front, Sourav Gulia, who bagged a High 5 last night, will be a player to keep an eye on and all-rounders Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have also proven themselves while tackling, which is why opposition raiders can ignore their presence at their peril.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Jaipur: 3 | Gujarat: 6 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

Squads JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Prateek Dhaiya

Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday.

