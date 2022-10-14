PKL 9 Highlights, Haryana Steelers 31-44 Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari crush Haryana

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of 14th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Scores read Haryana vs Jaipur

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS BEAT HARYANA STEELERS BY 13 points to secure full five points from this match. Except for Meetu, who had an impressive 16-pointer game for himself, the whole Haryana team looked not on the mark today.

31-44 And with this, Jaipur Pink Panthers just Obliterated Haryana Steelers with a 13 points win and handed them their first loss of the season.

29-44 A super quick raid by Meetu who touches Abhishek KS.

28-44SUPER-TACKLE from Panthers, ruthless!

28-42 Lone wolf Meetu takes his 15th point as he touches the right corner, Sahul who looked out-of-form today.

27-42 Prapanjan takes Ankush out to steal a point from the Panthers.

26-42 Rahul Chaudhari is tackled by Harsh who comes in a Do-or-Die raid.

25-42 Unsuccessful raid from Meetu. A point to Jaipur.

25-41 A terrific tackle by right corner Lucky Sharma to take Vinay out off the mat.

A three-pointer raid from Meetu has reduced Jaipur’s lead to 15 points, let’s see how this game ends in the last four minutes.

TIME-OUT

25-40 SUPER-RAID from Meetu! Is it too late for Haryana?

22-40 Rahul takes an easy point.

22-39 Jaipur INFLICTS yet another ALL-OUT!

21-36 Jaipur is ruthless has no mercy at all and takes back-to-back three points.

21-33 Vinay traded points, takes Rahul and makes it a 12-point deficit.

20-33 Arjun Deshwal takes Monu this time. 13 points advantage.

20-32 Two brilliant points to Jaipur here, one in the raid and a stellar point in defence.

20-31 Jaipur is leading by a huge 10 points with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

TIME-OUT

20-30 Rahul Chaudhari doing his defensive duties here, tackled Meetu and gives another point to his team.

20-29 Sunil takes Meetu this time, ALL-OUT INFLICTED, a bonus for Haryana but three points for Jaipur.

19-26 Deshwal takes Sushil out, here. ALL-OUT is very near.

19-25 A bonus and a point for Meetu as he takes Abhishek out

17-25 Rahul takes Monu this time, brilliant!

17-24 Bonus for Meetu.

16-24 Rahul on the run here for Jaipur, takes Jaideep out of the mat

16-23 SUPER-TACKLE by the duo of Meetu and Jaideep Dahiya

14-23 Arjun comes in for a Do-or-Die raid, a SUPER TACKLE opportunity for the Steelers, brilliant from Deshwal as he touches right cover Mohit

13-22 Bonus for Meetu.

12-22 Nitin Rawal has gone outside the mat, a freebie to Jaipur.

12-21 Manjeet is taken down by the Panthers’ defence to open the account in the second half.

HALF TIME: 12-20 IN FAVOUR OF JAIPUR Thanks to some brilliant raiding from Jaipur

12-20 Arjun Deshwal is making a mockery of this famed Haryana defence as Sushil is taken off. Manpreet is just sighing in disappointment.

12-19 Meetu pulls out Ankush

11-19 Ajith looking very good as he pulls out Bastami and Jaideep

11-17 Manjeet takes out Rahul Chaudhari due to an error in defence. He is livid at being sent off for seemingly no fault of his

9-17 MASSIVE FOUR POINT RAID. Arjun gets a touch on Manjeet and uses the lobby to clean up HARYANA. ALL OUT INFLICTED.

9-13 HE’S CALLED SHOWMAN FOR THE REASON. Rahul Chaudhari jumps into the defence on a do-or-die raid and gets two points. What a raid this!

9-11 SUPER TACKLE! Sensational from Jaipur and Manpreet is roaring on the sidelines as he feels it’s one point apiece saying a defender was out of bounds. Review taken. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL AND MANPREET is gutted.

9-9 MANJEET, if he doesn’t pick up raid points, will pick up points in defence as he takes down Ajith Kumar. Haryana Steelers were on the verge of an all-out. WHAT A COMEBACK!

8-9 Meetu takes out Abhishek KS to bring the deficit down to a point

7-9 SUPER TACKLE. WHAT A TAKEDOWN. Mohit instigates that super tackle and it looked like a small percentage of complacency crept in there.

5-9 Sahul Kumar committing an error yet again as Meetu gets bonus plus a point

3-9 UNTOUCHABLE! Arjun Deshwal picks out Jaideep Dahiya and Sushil

3-7 Couple of points here for Jaipur. Arjun Deshwal gets a couple of points as he makes Amit Hossein Bastami commit an error to pick out a point.

2-5 Sunil Kumar brings back Manjeet on a do-or-die raid

2-4 Arjun Deshwal means is consistent doing his own thing at the other as he plucks out Mohit

2-3 Rahul Chaudhari comes in on a do-or-die raid and he is brought down with fair ease.

1-3 Meetu is picked up deep in the right corner,. DISMISSED!

1-2 Sahul continues to leak points on the right,

0-2 Rahul Chaudhari comes in to raid and gets two points. A bonus and touch on Manjeet after using the lobbies

8:40PM IST: LINEUPS:

Haryana Steelers:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

One of just two remaining unbeaten teams in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Haryana Steelers have emerged victorious in both their games so far. The Steelers have won both their matches in the ongoing campaign and will back themselves to get the better of the Panthers on Friday. Their lead raider Manjeet, who has already accumulated 24 raid points in two games, has been in exquisite form. However, he will be hoping for more help in attack from the likes of raider Meetu and all-rounder Nitin Rawal, both of whom have five raid points each so far. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been their best defender with seven tackle points, which includes a High 5. He has been well supported by the likes of Mohit and Nitin Rawal with both of them accounting for five tackle points each.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the season in their last game against Patna Pirates and will be keen to continue with the winning momentum. Arjun Deshwal has started this season in a rich vein of form and has looked threatening whenever raiding for the Season 1 champions. Second on the list for most raid points (267) last season, Deshwal has begun the ongoing campaign with 25 raid points in two games. While there’s no doubt that he’s capable of single handedly taking a game away from the opposition, Deshwal could do with more support in attack with V Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput accounting for just nine and five raid points respectively. Their defence can also raise their game in the next few games. Ankush is their best defender at the moment with seven tackle points, while Sunil Kumar and Abhishek KS have notched up five and four tackle points respectively.

HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Haryana: 3 | Jaipur: 5 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal

Squads HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Where can you watch Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday.