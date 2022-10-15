PKL

PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
15 October, 2022 23:02 IST
Dabang Delhi annihilated Telugu Titans by a huge 20-point margin (46-26), extending its lead on the points table and is now the only team to win four out of four matches in Pro Kabaddi season 9.

Dabang Delhi annihilated Telugu Titans by a huge 20-point margin (46-26), extending its lead on the points table and is now the only team to win four out of four matches in Pro Kabaddi season 9. | Photo Credit: PKL

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Three lopsided matches were played on the second day of the Pro Kabaddi league’s second week. In the first match of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by its raiders, defeated Gujarat Giants 25-18. The panthers began their season with a loss to UP Yoddhas, but have since turned the tables to win the next three games in a row, vaulting them to second place in the points table with this victory.

While, Dabang Delhi had no problems beating Telugu Titans (46-26) convincingly in the second game of the night, who looked way out of form to compete with the defending champions and current table toppers.

Naveen Kumar completed his fourth super 10 of the season in as many matches and has led his team to a fourth consecutive win this season.

Patna Pirates’ search for the first win of the season continues as Bengal Warriors gave no chance them and demolished the three-time champions by winning the match 54-26 with the biggest margin this season (28 points) in the third match of Saturday to complete the hat-trick of wins.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 15, SATURDAY:

MATCH 1: JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

MATCH 2: TELUGU TITANS VS DABANG DELHI

MATCH3: BENGAL WARIORS VS PATNA PIRATES

The rankings was updated after the Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match on Saturday, October 15

